Capri: Acquisition-Led Growth Disrupted By Trade War

It has been more than two years since my initiation article on Capri Holdings (CPRI). The company was then simply known as Michael Kors, named after the eponymous co-founder. I posed the question: Can Michael Kors Survive Without Michael Kors? discussing the impact on the company if one day, Michael Kors, the person is not with the company. In this follow-up piece, I review the prior conclusions and the attractiveness of the stock.

Sure, there are many fashion companies where the founders are deemed critical - e.g. Kevin Plank of Under Armour (UAA)(UA) and Andy Dunn of Bonobos. However, these brands do not take the name of their founders which definitely reduces a layer of risk. I took comfort in an enduring brand, Gucci, which survived the passing of its eponymous founder and set off to explore if there were any parallels between the two, as well as related peers Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren (RL).

"For an example of a successful luxury brand after the passing of the founder, I found it in Gucci. Gucci, the Italian luxury brand of fashion and leather goods, is now owned by the French holding company Kering. Gucci was founded by Guccio Gucci in Florence, Italy, in 1921. Guccio Gucci was deceased in 1953. Aldo Gucci, the last of his three sons involved in the company, had also passed away in 1990. Yet, Gucci, the brand, remains highly valuable. Gucci is ranked No. 44 in the Forbes World's Most Valuable Brands listing, with a brand value of $12 billion as of May 2016."

It's not a case of being Chicken Little. Even if it's not separation by the passing of the co-founder, he could simply walk from the company, as the IPO prospectus had warned:

"Mr. Kors, our Honorary Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, has provided design and executive leadership to the Company since its inception. He is instrumental to our marketing and publicity strategy and is closely identified with both the brand that bears his name and our Company in general. Our ability to maintain our brand image and leverage the goodwill associated with Mr. Kors' name may be damaged if we were to lose his services. Mr. Kors has the right to terminate his employment with us without cause."- Michael Kors IPO Prospectus Risk Factors

In the previous article, I also assessed the importance of the other key executives. I concluded with:

"Thus, the trio is without a doubt, critical to the company. However, having considered the longevity angle, and the motivation of the trio to remain in the company, I would take my chance that the departure of any of the trio, and particularly Michael Kors, is remote. As to whether now is a right time to invest, I believe so and have made my purchase. P/E is below 10, and the share is trading below the 60P moving average. RSI is at a low 28. Michael Kors is also trading near the bottom of the range of Analyst price targets as compiled by Yahoo Finance."

Unfortunately, I was about five months too early. The stock dipped further by around $8 per share to $33 from $41.79 at the time of publication. Nevertheless, following the release of a hefty first quarter 2018 (based on its fiscal calendar; the quarter ending June 2017) earnings beat, market players took a renewed interest in Capri Holdings. The previously moribund shares were lifted up high to nearly $70 from the slums over the next few months as the positive surprise became even better in the next quarter (Q2 FY2018, the quarter ending September 2017).

Capri Holdings went on to hit new 52-week highs in September 2018, until investors started turning bearish on retail names as the U.S. tariffs on China took effect from the 24th of the same month. Call it bad timing, Capri Holdings chose to announce a major acquisition in that week - a deal to buy Versace for an enterprise value of $2.12 billion.

The amount was ostensibly based on the assumption that Versace could hit global revenue of $2 billion, more than doubling the $850 million it achieved in fiscal year 2019, with EBITDA in the "high teens range," supported by a 58 percent increase in the number of stores. With the seemingly aggressive target, shareholders were understandably concerned whether the management was too optimistic and overpaid. Coupled with the trade tensions, its shares suffered a double whammy.

Source: Capri Holdings (Michael Kors Acquires Gianni Versace Investor Presentation slides)

I later realized that the company picked the timing for the announcement because the industry was all eyes and ears in Italy that week for the well followed semi-annual Milan Fashion Week. The executives probably thought that the news would be well received by the media but their plans backfired as some thought the Versace brand would lose its prestige.

After the high drama last year, Capri Holdings has gone quiet on the corporate front and fellow Seeking Alpha contributors have also shied from the counter, with no new article on it since January. In contrast to the bullishness from the sell-side analysts, the Quant rating generated on the fashion company tilted towards the "bearish" side.

Capri Holdings continues to trade at a low P/E ratio (on a trailing-twelve-month basis) compared to its peers. In fact, Ralph Lauren Corp and LVMH are trading at more than double the P/E ratio of Capri Holdings. On a forward-basis, Capri Holdings is only trading at 8 times P/E.

Nevertheless, on a price/book and EV/EBITDA basis, Capri Holdings trades at a similar level as Tapestry (TPR) and Ralph Lauren.

Source: Seeking Alpha

On my preferred metric - EV to free cash flow - Capri Holdings shows a clear discount over LVMH but has only a slight edge over Tapestry and Ralph Lauren.

Besides the unappealing metrics, investors also have to consider the additional risk factors that Capri Holdings is subject to revenue growth deterioration in Asia. Readers need no reminder that the trade conflict between the U.S. and China has escalated in recent weeks. Economists have estimated that a "full-blown" trade war would dent the global economic growth by 45 basis points. China’s GDP would take a direct negative impact of between 1.2 percent and 1.5 percent.

Now, a slowdown in Asia and in China in particular would poke holes in the justification by the top executives of Capri Holdings to buy Versace last year. Both John Idol, the chairman and CEO, as well as Tom Edwards, the CFO and COO, noted the strong presence of Asia in the business operations of Versace as a key factor in attracting Capri Holdings to invest in the former.

"The addition of Versace into our group also immediately enhances our already strong standing within the global luxury fashion market. The integration of this iconic fashion house will notably increase our presence in the fast growing Asia market, which is a key driver of our long-term growth."- John Idol, Chairman and CEO, Capri Holdings

"We also believe that the addition of the high growth Versace brand will position our group to deliver multi-year revenue and EPS growth. From a strategic perspective Versace increases our geographic diversification expanding our presence in the fast growing Asia region." - Tom Edwards, CFO and COO, Capri Holdings

Just below half of the projected fiscal year 2019 sales at Versace came from Asia. Similarly, Jimmy Choo has significant revenue from Asia. On a pro-forma basis, Asia represents around one fifth of the total revenue of Capri Holdings after incorporating Versace and Jimmy Choo. This marks a sharp increase in the contribution from Asia which was just 13 percent previously. Thus, an economic malaise in China could cripple the growth ambitions of Capri Holdings.

Source: Capri Holdings (Michael Kors Acquires Gianni Versace Investor Presentation slides)

While the Chinese government denies any intention to use the exchange rate as a tool to help the exporters, it's undeniable that the Chinese yuan has weakened considerably since mid April. It's not known if the Chinese currency would depreciate further but there's no signs that the trend is reversing. This meant that the purchasing power of Chinese consumers would remain crimped. The imposition of tariffs also would reduce the profit margins at Capri Holdings if it's unable to pass on the additional costs to the consumers.

With Chinese President Xi Jinping raising the amps and declaring a "new Long March," it's possible that the population would be rallied into boycotting American brands like Michael Kors and its sister brands as retaliation for President Trump's hostility on Twitter. Until a capitulation is observed in the shares of Capri Holdings, investors who are not vested yet might want to hold on any investment in the fashion company, or at least stagger any investment for prudence sake.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.