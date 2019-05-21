Acacia Research: A 'What If' Musing

I can't help but muse about "what if".

Despite the additions, there are still key deficits. And, each passing day pushes the potential for new revenue generation further away.

There was good news. The company acquired two new patent portfolios. It added two new directors with specific IP experience to complete its Board.

In its 2019 first quarter reporting, Acacia Research reaffirmed its revenue potential for the full year and reminded its legacy patent portfolio will not be generating further revenue.

What if? It may well be the most productive start to a query. Or, the most counterproductive.

Any contemplation concerning Acacia Research (ACTG) has me wondering - what if former CEO Matthew Vella had not resigned? Where would the company be at this point? Would it be better off or in far worse condition (if that's even possible).

When Mr. Vella was appointed CEO in 2013, Acacia's primary source of revenue came from defending patent owners against those infringing on their patents. He intentionally qualified the company's strategy for patent acquisition.

“My goal, as CEO, will be to continue to add, in fact accelerate, the addition of high quality, high revenue potential portfolios.” (emphasis added)

Then, in late December, 2015, just as it looked like things may finally turn in its favor, Acacia Research lost a high-profile trial – one it expected to win handily. The next day, CEO Matthew Vella was ousted. Or, he resigned. Or, the two parties parted amicably. Whichever the case, he was gone in a blink.

The three year history of building an asset base of “high quality, high revenue potential portfolios” was abandoned by Acacia's next management team. It determined Acacia had “underestimated how hard it would be” to generate revenue from marquee portfolios. Pending cases were settled quickly. The majority of the existing patent portfolios' book values were written off.

Acacia Research then “diversified” by investing in “high-growth technology companies”, Veritone (VERI) and Miso Investments. After two questionable years, activists engaged. At the annual meeting in June, 2018, shareholders voted for change. A mass exodus of directors and executive leadership followed.

The remainder of 2018 was spent just trying to stabilize.

2019 First Quarter

When Acacia reported 2018 full-year results in March, the company warned revenue generated in 2019 by the existing portfolio would be lean.

“The remaining portfolio of Acacia has a limited number of remaining licenses to be negotiated. We do not expect significant revenues in the first quarter of 2019. For the full year 2019, we expect gross revenues of approximately $25 million, all from the existing portfolio.”

As expected, revenue in the 2019 first quarter was only $3.39 million.

An unexpected surprise in the quarter was the addition of two patent portfolios. The investments cost Acacia $3.75 million.

“We acquired two new patent portfolios with enterprise networking equipment and residential gateways technology and customization of ad insertion for Internet radio streaming technology.”

But, the additions should not be expected to change the revenue forecast for 2019.

“As of the date of this report, our operating subsidiaries have no pending patent infringement case with a scheduled trial date in the next six months.”

As well, the revenue generated in 2019 from the previous portfolios is expected to be the last.

“We currently have eight active assertion programs involving the legacy portfolio. While we do not expect additional settlement – while we do expect additional settlements and license revenues to be generated in 2019, these opportunities are likely the last significant revenues from our legacy portfolio.”

In the 2019 first quarter, two of Acacia's licensees generated the majority, 91%, of the revenue.

In the past, the lag between portfolio acquisition and revenue generation has varied from as little as one year to as much as four years. In the previous three years, the company acquired only three portfolios – two in 2016, one in 2017 while 2018 yielded no additions.

Thus, even the outlook beyond 2019 would appear dismal. At the end of the 2019 first quarter, Acacia did still have approximately $168 million in cash and cash equivalents. It expected its cash and anticipated cash flows from operations to last only another year, through May 2020.

What If

When contemplating Acacia's next steps, it's natural for me to wonder what may have happened had the company retained Mr. Vella and not essentially “lost” the next three years.

In 2015, at the time of Mr. Vella's resignation, a director for 3LP Advisors, Mr. Mark Gober, did not lay blame solely at his feet.

“These struggles are not unique to Acacia or to Vella. The entire sector has gotten hammered. Vella took over as the market began to tank and the conditions have made it more difficult for any publicly traded licensing company to succeed. It’s been challenging for all licensing executives, not just Vella."

Similarly, a managing partner for Altitude Capital Partners, Mr. Rob Kramer, questioned the alternatives.

“It's not clear there is a new direction to change to. Matt seems to be a casualty of the IP environment."

In 2014, the case of Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank Int’l changed the intellectual property [IP] landscape. Patents are issued to protect a process, machine, manufacture, or composition of matter. There are three generally-accepted exceptions: laws of nature, physical phenomena, and abstract ideas. The Alice case addressed software and business methods as they relate to the abstract ideas clause.

“The Supreme Court held that claims directed to abstract ideas must have additional elements capable of rendering them significantly more than the abstract ideas themselves.”

After his departure from Acacia, Mr. Vella did persist and is still in the patent litigation business. He co-founded Invention Capital Associates in September 2016. He joined Prince Lobel as a partner in August 2017. He continues to be recognized as an IP strategist by Intellectual Asset Management.

As well, Mr. Vella has been co-authoring articles relating to the impact of Alice and patent reform.

An October 2017 article, The secondary market in patents: what went right, what went wrong and how to fix it, identified three changes that negatively impacted the secondary markets for patents. The number of patents that could be monetized dwindled.

In his article, How to Succeed in the Post-Patent Reform Market, he emphasizes the need to employ industry experts.

The article, Succeeding in today’s patent monetisation environment, written in September, 2018, describes the importance of mining patent portfolios as well as adequate litigation financing.

In January, 2019, he explores next generation software infrastructure (NGSI) in the article, It's time to prepare for the IP monetisation revolution.

I can not help but wonder what would have happened had he figured all of this out at Acacia.

But He Is Gone

Such “what if” musing is but a waste. Mr. Vella is not an option.

Rather, so far in 2019, Acacia appears to have persuaded four industry titans to join its Board of Directors.

Katharine Wolanyk, a Managing Director at Burford Capital, leads its IP business. Like Mr. Vella, she also has been named a World’s Leading IP Strategist by Intellectual Asset Management. Prior to Burford, her career work in the legal field with IP assets spanned several software and technology companies.

Maureen O’Connell was most recently CFO for Scholastic Corporation. She has significant experience with licensing rights and trademark and copyright partnering. Before her career at Scholastic, she served as President and COO of the Gartner Group, a leading resource for IP case studies. From September 2018 to November 2018, Ms. O'Connell provided consulting services to Acacia. She was paid $100,000 for these services.

Ms. O'Connell and Ms. Wolanyk were appointed to the Board in January, 2019.

Isaac Kohlberg is Senior Associate Provost and Chief Technology Development Officer at Harvard University. His career spans numerous roles where IP protection was key including CEO of Tel Aviv University’s Economic Corporation, CEO for the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, YEDA, in Israel and several positions for New York University (NYU). His expertise includes negotiating licensing agreements.

Luis Rinaldini founded Groton Partners and continues to serve as CEO. Prior to Groton Partners, he served as Vice Chairman and Global Head of Telecom M&A at Credit Suisse (CS) and as Senior Managing Director of Telecom at Lazard Freres (LAZ). His expertise spans the finance, technology and healthcare industries with a focus on acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and financing.

Mr. Kohlberg and Mr. Rinaldini were appointed to the Board in May, 2019.

Gaps

Despite these key additions to the Acacia team, there are still key deficits.

Alongside the announcement of new members in early May, Acacia also released the news existing member, Mr. Allen Bradley, would resign from the Board. The company will proceed with a six member Board (including the four highlighted above and the two activists, Mr. Tobia and Mr. Press).

Further, in February, the company announced its principal financial officer, Ms. Kirsten Hoover, would resign effective June 15.

As well, the shareholder activists continue to lead the company in the absence of C-suite executives. A pressing duty of the newly-completed Board is to staff the leadership roles.

“With the new board now in place, we are working diligently to appoint an executive team.”

Considerations

In all of this maneuvering of people and roles and responsibilities, the clock continues to tick. Yes, Acacia is reporting there are opportunities.

“As activity to identify new investments and deploy capital has increased, so has the scale, scope and quality of our deal flow.”

Yet, every passing day pushes the potential for new revenue generation months, if not years, away. Sure, it is comforting to recognize the experience and expertise Ms. O'Connell, Ms. Wolanyk, Mr. Kohlberg and Mr. Rinaldini bring to the Board. But, at this point, who they know is likely more important than what they know.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.