The 14th OPEC JMMC Meeting: A Vague Consensus

The JMMC was established following OPEC’s 171st ministerial conference decision of November 30, 2016 and the subsequent declaration of cooperation that was made at the joint OPEC-non-OPEC ministerial meeting which was held on December 10, 2016, where, 11 non-OPEC oil producers cooperated with the 13 OPEC member countries in a concerted effort to accelerate the rebalancing of the global oil market through an adjustment in combined production of 1.8 million bpd, which came into effect on January 1, 2017.

The agreement was initially started for six months, and was then extendable for an additional six months pending the status of supply and demand, as well as global inventories. The output cuts strategy was reduced to 1.2 million bpd effective January 2019. The 14th OPEC/non-OPEC joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC), that started upon the start OPEC+ agreement at the end of 2016 to support oil market stability and to monitor and coordinate OPEC/non-OPEC output strategy compliance.

The JMMC also facilitates the exchange of joint analyses and outlooks, which provides valuable input to the evaluation of the conformity process.

JMMC role paving the way to OPEC output strategy:

JMMC 14th meting in Jeddah Saudi Arabia to assess market conditions and discuss next steps. The JMMC study the 2019 outlook and present options on 2019 production levels to prevent the reemergence of a market imbalance. The current inventories levels and fundamentals point to extension of output cuts.

Though this JMMC should pave the way for the next month critical OPEC 176th meeting, it won't be clear on the new oil output strategy till next month meeting. Even if key Arabian Gulf ministers seem be in favor of output cuts extension, Russian position seems different, which will delay any decision till the end of next month.

In my opinion, this is the most critical JMMC meeting so far because of many various market developments along with geopolitical tensions and sabotage that threaten global energy security.

Ahead of the meeting, as inventories levels determine OPEC output strategy along with the supply and demand balance, key OPEC ministers are advocating to extend oil output cuts strategy that will expire at the end of June 2019 amid the rising inventories even in the face of tighter US sanctions on Iran and the summer driving season ahead. However, the level of the output cuts if taken place is not determined yet till OPEC meeting next month in Vienna. Surely supply risks ahead will be taking into consideration if any.

It is obvious that OPEC will not decide on oil output strategy of to be maintained or altered until late June when OPEC/non-OPEC meet next month in Vienna where currently no oil supply shortage is seen while global oil inventories are still rising, particularly from the United States, but OPEC will be responsive to the oil market's needs.

The 14th JMMC amid geopolitical tensions: This JMMC meeting came in a time of intense geopolitical tensions and terrorist attacks to major oil facilities and oil tankers in the Arabia Gulf that threaten global energy security, and also amid the waivers exemptions ends and an effective start of the Iranian sanctions, and a month prior to the critical 176th meeting of the OPEC Conference in Vienna to be held on June 25 and the 6th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting to be held on June 26.

Also the continuing political unrest in Venezuela and Libya and the tightening of US sanctions against Iran. Also, the threat of the global energy security after the recent attacks on tankers in the Arabian Gulf and attacks on two pumping stations in Saudi Arabia.

IEA messages ahead of the 14th JMMC:

There will be many considerations for the new oil output strategy in order not to flood the market while keeping it well balanced. This came in a time when The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) and International Energy Agency’s, the IEA Oil Market Report (OMR) came with different directions and analysis for the first time in many years.

The IEA latest monthly oil market report, suggests that the global crude oil market balance is set to flip from surplus into deficit. IEA also sited that geopolitics and industry disruptions are clouding the global crude oil market outlook after world's oil supply fell last month, amid rising global tensions as US sanctions on Iran tightened and OPEC+ members produced less crude in line with their pact.

However, the IEA sent mixed messages when downgraded its demand estimate for 2019 by 90,000 bpd, as a result of an unexpectedly oversupplied first quarter. But illustrated again that supply outages threaten to take production offline.

On the other hand, OPEC monthly oil market report (MOMR) showed a surprise rise in crude inventories in the last few months, suggesting that there may still be need for the producer group to continue its output cuts to balance the market.

The 14th JMMC and oil prices level:

The 14th JMMC came with oil prices levels with Brent crude currently at the low $70s, hence, seemingly oil prices level wasn't on the table and didn't dominate discussions, but Iran’s oil exports, sanctions, global inventories levels, global supplies mostly did. Apparently since the start of OPEC+ agreement in late 2016 when oil price levels were at low levels, it wasn't an issue as balancing the market was the main drivers behind OPEC+ efforts.

Russian position to OPEC+ agreement in the second half of 2019:

The 14th JMMC discuss the latest developments impact on oil market and the contaminated Druzbha crude flows out of Russia. With the current market uncertainty, and the unlikely situation of Russian oil supplies to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline that have been disrupted as a result of contamination with toxic organic chlorides.

This disruptions already caused decline in Russian production, though it's unclear if this will impact Moscow’s commitment to OPEC+ output cuts agreement if extended. Though no action is expected until the official meeting in June, but Russia has repeatedly signaled its desire to loosen the production curtailments.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that different options were available for OPEC+ output deal, including a rise in production in the second half of 2019 though he said that he is open to changes.

The 14th JMMC conclusion:

Obviously JMMC didn't make any formal recommendation on a new oil output strategy or whether to extend production cuts. However, most OPEC+ JMMC members have insinuated they are in favor of extending the current oil output cuts agreement for the second half of 2019 amid rising in inventories, thus, further OPEC+ efforts to be continued to drive down oil inventories.

OPEC+ output strategy decision next month will depend on closely monitoring global crude inventories levels as the latest figures indicate US inventories continue to rise and OECD stocks still above last 5 year average.

Above all, OPEC+ will ensure that market is well-supplied. The 14th JMMC was concluded with a decisive statement "gently driving oil inventories down at a time of plentiful global supplies". From the oil market’s perspective JMMC was clearly bullish while the future price structure seeing much tighter markets.

