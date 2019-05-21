Molson Coors Is A Solid Value And Income Play

Investment Thesis

Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) is a good investment for a potential value or income investor. The company trades at a low P/E of 11.27, at a discount to its historical value, the overall market and its industry. We believe the company with dividend increases will yield in excess of 3% +. In the long term the company is set to benefit from the cannabis market and could generate substantial revenues as cannabis increasingly becomes legalized.

Mispricing

Cannabis Products

TAP has the potential to generate new revenue streams as cannabis increasingly becomes legalized in the world. There are expectations for cannabis to be legal globally within the next decade and this is a rapid growing market. TAP has shown this with their Truss Canadian cannabis beverage that is set to be released soon. This is from a joint partnership with HEXO, from which TAP has a 57.5% interest. TAP highlighted how they believe that the cannabis beverage market may be worth $3 billion in Canada. If TAP was to obtain 25% of this market, that could be potential $750 million yearly revenue for the business just from Canada alone, which would lead to an increase in revenue of around 4% for the company.

Dividend Payout

The company in its recent earnings call announced that it would target a dividend payout ratio of 20-25% annual trailing EBITDA for the second half of 2019. We project on the conservative side that this would be a payout of $400,000,000 yearly to investors which gives the company an attractive forward dividend yield of 3.1%. The low payout ratio indicates to us that this is a dividend that will be sustainable in the long term. We believe TAP is therefore a good investment for an income investor as well as a value investor.

Valuation

We believe that TAP is a good investment for a value investor. It currently trades at a P/E of 11.27 based on 2018-year end earnings. This is a sharp discount to the overall market, industry and its historical P/E ratio.

The average industry trades at a P/E of 25.64 in comparison. TAP itself has had an average P/E of 14.67 over the past 10 years. This represents upside of 30% for the P/E to trade at its historical levels.

We therefore assign a price target of $75 to the company based on the company appreciating 30% and its P/E equaling the average P/E that it has traded at. The sell side agree with my bullish thesis with an average price rating of around $68.

It is worth noting that the company based on its projections of FCF of $1.4 billion by the end of 2019 is only trading at a FCF multiple of 8.97.

Risks

Concentration of a few products

The firm has a concentration of relatively few products in several mature products related to the beer industry. This lack of diversification increases the risk for the company, and if one or two of the brands were to face impairment then this would be negative for the company. Consumer preferences may change and a brand may be less attractive to consumers, which could lead to substantial falls in revenue for the company. On the other hand, we could argue that the company has the cash flow to mitigate this risk. We believe that if the company wanted with its $1.4 billion of 2019 year-end cash flow, it would be able to rapidly increase investment in new brands - although this would take a lot of initial capital.

The concentration of brands in different markets is seen with the popularity of:

US - Coors Light and Miller Lite

Canada – Coors Light, Molson Canadian, Coors Banquet and Carling

Europe – Carling, Staropramen, Jelen, Bergenhier and Coors Light

Agriculture and Debt Reliance

The firm is reliant on a large volume of agriculture and other raw materials. This includes barley, hops, corn, aluminum cans and bottles, glass, paper products, diesel fuel, natural gas, electricity. Adverse prices in these raw materials would lead to an increase in expenses and a reduction in profits for the company. The firm is also reliant on the debt markets. It has several debt covenants that it has to comply to, or it would potentially affect future borrowing. A credit rating reduction would increase borrowing costs or the ability to obtain financing as well. We could argue, though, with the amount of FCF that problems in the debt market are a small risk, alongside the huge brand reputation that TAP has.

Acquiring Businesses/Joint Ventures

The firm is reliant on acquiring new business or additional joint ventures to continually to increase market share, or maintain its position in various markets. This can be risky at times. I remember back in business school one of the first things we learnt was how acquisitions were typically bad for a company. They typically lead to the loss of capital for a business. An example of this was already shown by TAP when they bought MillerCoors in 2016 at a very expensive valuation. This was a very high debt purchase, that increased the total debt for the company and in terms of the share price, it signaled the top and fell 40-45% since then. The firm has managed to reduce its debt by $2 billion since then and is expected to continue paying off this debt going into 2020. We could argue that the FCF the firm provides can easily pay off a lot of this debt. A company with a bad track record on acquisitions doesn’t bode well when it is increasingly reliant on acquisitions to grow moving forward.

Conclusion

TAP is an attractive investment and we see 30% upside from current levels. The firm is a value and income play. We see price appreciation, solid income and earnings growth from the cannabis market.

