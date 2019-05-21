Time To Prod The Long Side In GDX

The low on the 2nd of May this year remains the most likely target for an intermediate cycle low in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). We state this because this low (outlined on the chart below) took place 33 weeks after its most recent intermediate low which occurred in early September last year. This type of number is actually longer than the average regular intermediate cycle in the gold mining complex. Furthermore, since the previous intermediate cycle (before September 2018) ran 31 weeks, we believe there is a good chance that $20.14 may mark the start of a brand new intermediate cycle here.

The reason why we state that one could possibly prod the long side here is that one does not have to place stops back at $20.14. Although we do not have a weekly swing yet in place, one could also place protective stops just above the intermediate trend-line at around $20.25. GDX finished the trading day on the 20th of May at $20.65. Placing a protective stop (assuming one bought shares at $20.65) would mean that the swing trader would only be risking 2% of capital being used on the trade.

If we look at the daily chart, we can see that we have strong divergences on the RSI indicator when compared to price. Also, the most recent daily cycle low on the 2nd May took place well below the March daily cycle low. A lower daily low is what usually transpires at intermediate lows, so the daily chart definitely looks encouraging here.

However, many times, "trading plans" do not work out as envisaged due to multiple variables potentially entering the equation. If we take on this trade, here are some pointers we will look to stick to throughout the duration of the swing play.

Trading intermediate cycles are all about remaining patient and getting out as close to the intermediate top as possible. For example, September's intermediate cycle topped out in week 23 which was back in mid-February. Both the slow stochastics and the RSI momentum indicator reached overbought levels when GDX finally topped out. Now, although there is no guarantee that this pending cycle will right-translate (top late in the cycle), even a left-translated cycle should at least get to week 10-15 before finally turning over. Therefore, patience is definitely the optimum word in swing-plays. Wait for the technicals to get overbought once more (on a weekly setting) or for strong divergences to appear before lightening up on any long positions. Let profits run. On rare occasions, we may elect to buy a deep in the money call option (high delta) instead of shares of the ETF itself. The reason being that one can control the same number of shares for much less capital when buying options. GDX has very liquid options which means one does not have to give up much when either entering or leaving the trade as the spreads are very close. The issue here again though is time. One must buy enough time in call options to ensure theta (time-decay) is not working against the trade in any shape or form. Remember, the September intermediate cycle topped out in week 23, so one must be very prudent when picking the expiration month for their call options. The safest strategy that we would choose would be LEAP options which are options which are a year or more from their expiration dates. Remember, the shorter time-frames the options have, the more time decay they lose every day. Buying something like a 6-month option would bring another undesirable variable to the equation here. Our recommendation would be to go with LEAPs. Buy enough time if using call options.

Therefore, to sum up, we always aim to make sure that our swing plays have limited downside but meaningful upside. The more times one can trade set-up such as these, the more probability one has of achieving profitable trades. Rinse, wash, repeat. We may put this on shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.