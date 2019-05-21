LIBOR Regulators Back Off

Regulators should think twice before securing bank cooperation with a decision that could lead to a financial crisis.

The Financial Times reports that British regulators are reducing the pressure on financial institutions to adopt risk free rates proposed to replace LIBOR.

Bankers and other financial market participants wonder: What do regulators want to do with LIBOR? The question is particularly poignant lately, as regulators struggle awkwardly to decide how active they should be in intervening in their charges’ affairs. The public is unhappy with the state of financial institution ethics – and LIBOR has become the public’s whipping boy. Regulators want a replacement, but they are in no position to provide it themselves.

Like overly protective parents, by taking responsibility for private sector decision-making, the regulators reduce the private sector sense of need to act – hence reducing private sector creativity. The private sector will not swim until regulators drop it into the deep end of the pool.

Lately, regulators have been waking up to the possibility that they have micromanaged private sector choice of LIBOR replacement with potentially damaging unintended results.

The private financial sector once basked in a now-fading reputation for creativity. Once lionized for the contribution of their newly created financial derivatives to risk management, the financial sector is being forced to own up to the superficiality of quick fixes like LIBOR, Eurodollar futures, and interest rate swaps to the problem of interest rate volatility.

LIBOR and its offspring are key examples of private sector blunders that beg for a private sector fix.

However, when regulators assume the mantle of responsibility for risk management, private sector growth is stunted. Regulator fixes for problems like vanishing market liquidity discourage private sector initiatives.

Thus, the sudden regulatory pause in the rush to provide a government-endorsed fix for LIBOR is welcome. If the private sector seizes the bit and produces a replacement for LIBOR, the financial sector might re-establish its reputation for creativity to the benefit of all.

LIBOR and regulatory discomfort

With the revelation of the weaknesses of LIBOR as a source of the cost of money to the private sector following the Financial Crisis of 2007-2008, market regulators took a particularly aggressive stance. They reacted with understandable alarm to the unfolding LIBOR scandal and to the alarming revelation that regulators themselves had been attempting to influence private sector interest rates in politically advantageous directions.

A more thoughtful post-crisis consideration of LIBOR led the regulators to realize that the LIBOR bucket had a hole in it. The world had adopted a standard interest rate, LIBOR, which was deeply flawed. Many trillions of floating rate assets use LIBOR to measure changes in the wholesale cost of money; as do further trillions of OTC (over the counter) derivatives such as interest rate swaps, and yet further trillions of exchange traded futures and options.

However, LIBOR – the pricing basis for all these important markets – is going away, since banks have become hesitant to trade deposits with each other because of the expensive credit risk deposit trading creates. Trading Eurodollar futures, for example, achieves similar objectives to deposit trading with a fraction of the credit risk.

However, the irony should not be lost. Two kinds of derivatives (instruments derived from LIBOR) – Eurodollar futures and interest rate swaps, presumably there to hedge their underlying instrument, London deposits – are so much more suitable for the purpose of risk management that they have eliminated the need to trade the deposits that these derivatives rely upon for valuation.

Regulators jumping into the LIBOR fray have been short sighted on one hand; yet heavy handed on the other.

Regulator shortsightedness

Short sighted because LIBOR’s passing is but a symptom of a greater problem, the drying up of fixed income short-term liquidity. LIBOR’s original appeal, when compared to other short-term debt such as term commercial paper, was its liquidity. When LIBOR dried up, capacity to access wholesale debt shifted away from the banking system.

Regulators did not react to the resulting need to take a broader view of liquidity issues at the heart of debt index pricing. The short-term debt markets have migrated out of the banking system. Pricing of short-term risk needs to migrate similarly. However, this migration will be anything but easy. The short-term debt market is liberating itself from bank dependency, but is not replacing dying wholesale deposit markets with a similarly liquid market for short-term corporate debt.

Regulator heavy-handedness

Regulators have seized control of an inherently market-driven problem – identification of a rate that mirrors conditions in the corporate market for short-term fixed income assets. This identification typically evolves through adoption of new risk management habits and customs. It takes time.

Moreover, I believe regulators have created larger problems for themselves by taking responsibility for the choice of a short-term index. The responsibility for a choice of index that might potentially lead to a banking crisis should remain in the hands of the private sector.

Worse yet, choosing an index such as SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate), a rate more closely tied to the government’s cost of money than to that of the private sector, may be problematic in times of financial stress. Financial stress leads investors to fly to quality, selling private debt in favor of Treasuries, which drives the cost of private debt up, but SOFR down. If SOFR drives the return to loans and the value of derivatives at regulator behest, financial institution revenue will fall despite increased costs. The private sector would never make such an egregious error. The regulators may become the source of, not the solution to, a financial crisis by forcing the issue.

Providing the private sector with solutions for private sector-created problems absolves the private sector from taking responsibility for negative outcomes. If the cost of the 2008 financial crisis is loss of creativity in the financial sector, the effect may be movement of financial markets from New York to Silicon Valley.

Regulatory new thought

A recent Financial Times article cites various anonymous sources, addressing the change in the attitude of regulators to a more laissez faire approach. “There’s been a subtle shift from the authorities towards thinking about how they can solve problems and induce the use of new benchmarks,” these sources claim. The FT article goes on to cite Moody’s concern about the effect of Treasury based indexes on bank health, “Moody’s pointed out that benchmark transitions will often carry so-called ‘basis risk’, with the potential for incoming and outgoing cash flows to diverge.”

The FT article acknowledges that market participants are in a difficult situation. As FT puts it, “IBA [ICE Benchmark Administration], the administrator of Libor, has proposed an index sensitive to bank credit that could serve as an alternative to LIBOR. However, David Bowman, adviser to the US Federal Reserve, said it was not clear how the rate would behave in times of market stress, and the rate would probably be less accurate than Libor.”

What now?

The regulators have apparently reconsidered their role. They now seek to permit the private sector to act, to solve its own problems. It would be a pleasant outcome for the private sector to mobilize in order to accomplish this goal. However, what group would assume responsibility for producing a LIBOR replacement? I suggest that the most likely source of such a replacement is a dark horse – a startup, possibly financed by the buy side, which simply creates a LIBOR alternative, blessed by neither regulators nor banks. Such an alternative would grow in importance organically because it is more useful than LIBOR, until the globe accepts it. This outcome will take longer than two years. I outline one method here.

In the interim, it seems likely that the banks will continue to support the IBA’s answer to the LIBOR problem, either through dealer banks’ reluctant provision of LIBOR submissions or through transition to the IBA’s proposed replacement, also dependent on bank submissions of transaction-based LIBOR guesstimates.

The large banks submitting LIBOR rates daily to IBA complained to the Bank of England that it created a legal liability, evidenced by the regulators fines. Yet they have supported the IBA's move to replace LIBOR with something other than SOFR. It seems likely that they have seen it is to their advantage to find a term rate that moves along with the banks' cost of money. Ultimately, the banks will benefit from preventing the move to SOFR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.