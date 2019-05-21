Sprint: No Merger Approval Guaranteed

The DOJ remains the major roadblock with antitrust concerns around competition in the sector on the reduction to only three wireless competitors.

Sprint (S) initially surged more than 25% to recent highs near $8 on signs that the merger with T-Mobile (TMUS) would get approved by U.S. regulators. Eventually, reality set in as the Department of Justice hasn't changed its reported stance against the merger. The investment thesis hasn't changed that the stock faces substantial weakness from a blocked merger that remains a high risk.

Image Source: Sprint website

Focus On DOJ

Sprint jumped to new highs based on the FCC chairman tweeting his approval of the merger. The FCC has always looked more at the closing of the digital divide in rural America and advancing global leadership in 5G as priorities.

For this reason, the FCC appears set to approve the merger with commissioners Mike O'Rielly and Brendan Carr apparently set to back the merger based on these general commitments.

5G network that covers 97% of American population in three years.

5G network that covers 99% of American population in six years.

5G network that covers 85% of rural Americans within three years.

5G network that covers 90% of rural Americans within six years.

Mobile broadband service of 100 Mbps covering 90% of population.

Mobile broadband service of 50 Mbps covering 99% of population.

Divestiture of Boost Mobile.

The problem for Sprint shareholders and the reason the stock fell toward $7 for only an 18% gain on the day is that the DOJ hasn't changed its apparent stance against the merger. As recently as April, the WSJ reported that the Justice Department was against the merger for antitrust issues. Apparently, nothing has changed and the FCC is not working in conjunction with the DOJ on the above commitments from T-Mobile and Sprint.

In fact, Marketwatch highlights a host of issues that the DOJ is likely to balk on the merger as the U.S. having global 5G leadership isn't reliant on a merger between Sprint and T-Mobile. Further, analysts such as Chris Mills from Tutela believe the merger would be devastating to consumers in the long run.

Eliminate low-cost alternative : Sprint has the lowest unlimited data plans according to WhistleOut and Mills believes the market will end up similar to Canada without the low-cost alternative.

: Sprint has the lowest unlimited data plans according to WhistleOut and Mills believes the market will end up similar to Canada without the low-cost alternative. Eliminate unlimited plans : Canada doesn't have unlimited plans, again a sign that three carriers are problematic for the consumer. Industry analyst Kagan sees Verizon definitely pulling out of unlimited plans with any other competitor willing to go along.

: Canada doesn't have unlimited plans, again a sign that three carriers are problematic for the consumer. Industry analyst Kagan sees Verizon definitely pulling out of unlimited plans with any other competitor willing to go along. Sprint customers forced to upgrade : The merger would provide customers with better network coverage, but Sprint customers would likely need to upgrade in order to take advantage of a network that needs to consolidate technology to either GSM or CDMA.

: The merger would provide customers with better network coverage, but Sprint customers would likely need to upgrade in order to take advantage of a network that needs to consolidate technology to either GSM or CDMA. Smaller carriers impacted: The biggest issue here is that low income customers on prepaid plans could feel a major impact. The new T-Mobile isn't forecasting a $40 billion spending plan on a 5G network in order to provide wholesale services to the divested Boost Mobile and other MVNOs on the cheap.

Downside Risk

Sprint recently traded as low as $5.50 following the most recent blow back from the DOJ. The market doesn't appear to have paid attention by losing focus on the one regulator and its problems with the merger.

The recent FQ4 results confirm the problem with the merger and why the DOJ might eventually be forced to relent to a combination. Sprint saw net post-paid phone losses of 189,000 in the quarter to lag the sector.

The problem is that Sprint can't afford postpaid phone losses like AT&T and Verizon. The wireless laggard burned more than $900 million in cash last FY and had limited operating income.

The worst-case scenario of a merger breakdown appears inline with the Citigroup estimates that Sprint would be valued at $3 per share. The wireless laggard has a large debt load and is struggling to even reach breakeven.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Sprint is a major gamble with more than 50% downside risk on a blocked merger to where the stock traded in early 2016. The DOJ appears set in a tossup situation favoring keeping the four carrier system alive where the low cost alternative wireless carrier remains in the market. The stock just isn't worth the risk above $7.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.