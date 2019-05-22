Zillow: Turning The Tide

Revenues jumped more than 50% y/y, driven primarily by continued ramp of Zillow Offers. The company launched its tenth Offers market in Minnesota in May.

Zillow (Z) is no longer looking as terrible as it once did. The leading online real estate company has just reported fantastic Q1 results that blew Wall Street's revenue expectations out of the water. And in spite of widespread fears of home price declines and a tightening of the housing market, Zillow's flagship Premier Agent business (which essentially sells ad space and collects referrals from real estate agents) has stabilized relative to earlier reports that agents were leaving Zillow in droves.

Zillow's improved narrative, backed by strong financial results, have helped to buoy the stock back above $40 again. Now up 36% year-to-date, Zillow still has plenty of runway to claim in order to get back to its 52-week high of $65:

In my view, investors have a well-timed opportunity to invest in Zillow while shares are - at least, from a historical perspective - at modest values. The sentiment around Zillow at the moment can best be described as "skeptic" - an attitude launched alongside the introduction of Zillow Offers. However, Zillow has shed more light on Offers this quarter that has made analysts and investors more comfortable around its prospects. Guggenheim's analyst recently upgraded Zillow to Buy primarily due to its progress in Zillow Offers.

We've certainly seen the results on the revenue side. As predicted, once the Offers ramp was in a more mature state, it would drive tremendous revenue growth. This quarter, Zillow's revenue jumped 51% y/y to $454.1 million, absolutely crushing Wall Street's expectations of $432.1 million (+44% y/y) by a seven-point margin:

Figure 1. Zillow 1Q19 results Source: Zillow 1Q19 earnings release

Moreover, Zillow's other, "original" line of business - the business of selling ad space to real estate agents - is holding up its end and driving a 31% y/y jump in adjusted EBITDA to $61.0 million, helping to cover losses in the nascent Homes segment.

In my view, Zillow is on the verge of turning its narrative around and eliminating the discount on its share price that has weighed on the stock since the introduction of Zillow Offers. Investors should stay long and buy into the strength.

Homes is no longer a drag to Zillow's results

By far the most critical turning point for Zillow will be its ability to sell its new Homes/Zillow Offers business to investors. This quarter marked a major turning point, with 414 sold homes driving $128.5 million in revenue (28% of Zillow's total Q1 revenue base)

Figure 2. Zillow Homes metrics Source: Zillow shareholder letter

This quarter, the Homes segment essentially broke even - which, given the fact that Zillow Offers has barely been running for less than a year, is an impressive feat. Zillow also outlined its path from roughly breakeven today to a ~4-5% return at scale. As the company begins to snap up homes in larger quantities, it will capitalize on economies of scale on buying and holding homes, as well as reducing holding periods:

Figure 3. Zillow Homes long-term model Source: Zillow shareholder letter

In addition to streamlining the Offers process, Zillow can also drive additional revenue opportunities (not included in the 4-5% returns above) by marketing tertiary services to its instant sellers, such as title & escrow services (long a fee-rich area of the real estate industry).

Currently operating in ten markets including the recently-launched Minnesota, Zillow has near-term expansion plans to ten other markets in the U.S., including the dense metro areas of Los Angeles, San Diego and Miami.

Figure 4. Zillow Offers coverage territories

Source: Zillow shareholder letter

With this quarter, Zillow has managed to turn around the general consensus that Zillow Offers is a drag on what used to be a pure Internet advertising business. As Zillow's flagship agent offerings hit a saturation point, it's critical for the company to leverage its massive data assets into generating other sources of revenue and EBITDA growth. While it was slow in getting off the ground, Zillow Offers has the potential to become a multibillion-dollar annual revenue stream generating a positive 2-3% EBITDA margin, alongside the ability to generate higher-margin revenue streams from currently untested services like title and insurance offerings.

Substantial improvement in Premier Agent business

While much of investors' focus this quarter was devoted to Homes, it's also encouraging to see the recovery on the Premier Agent side of the business. Zillow's newly-named IMT (Internet, Media, and Technology) segment generated sluggish 6% y/y revenue growth to $298.3 million, driven by a 2% y/y increase in Premier Agent revenues to $217.7 million.

In the backdrop of seemingly dour results, recall that Zillow's Premier Agent business has been under fire all year. The trouble began in 3Q18, when Zillow surprisingly reported higher-than-expected advertiser churn, driven both by a change in Zillow's pricing model as well as a cooling housing market.

The headwinds facing this business, however, have seemingly moderated. Zillow reported in its shareholder letter that "advertiser cancellations, or churn, is returning to normal levels" - stabilizing two quarters after dipping first in 3Q18. Zillow also reported that its Flex pricing model - which only charges agents when they close a transaction with a Zillow lead, and nothing upfront - has seen positive responses in its test markets.

Rich Barton, Zillow's CEO, noted as follows on the Q1 earnings call:

Our Premier Agent marketplace performance is improving as planned. Consumer data that we monitor indicates that transactions and conversion are increasing and agent feedback about the recent changes has been positive. We’re also continuing to test new models that are tied to transactions versus leads."

Premier Agent has long been Zillow's bread and butter, so the fact that it's on the path to "improving as planned" is a critical sentiment driver for Zillow's stock. The IMT segment drove $61.0 million of EBITDA this quarter, up 31% y/y and representing ~3x of the company's total. As Zillow continues to ramp its Homes segment to reach an eventual state of profitability, the company needs to lean in on its margin-rich Premier Agent business to drive profits.

Key takeaways

Investors are becoming increasingly comfortable with the enlarged contribution from Offers in Zillow's business. For the first time this quarter, the company has highlighted that Zillow Offers is capable of generating positive unit economics, and the current state of the business - which, on average, lost only about $3,000 per home sold this quarter - isn't too far from the eventual target-state model. Tertiary revenue opportunities like title insurance, moving services and mortgage brokering add incremental justification for growing the Homes business.

At the same time, Zillow's flagship Premier Agent business is showing signs of recovery, as evidenced by positive y/y revenue growth and reports of stabilized churn. For most of the past year, Zillow's stock has been placed in the penalty box for these two reasons - fears of large losses in Homes, as well as higher churn on the Premier Agent side - and this quarter, Zillow moderated concerns for both. Stay long on this name.

