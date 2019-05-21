Don't Buy PepsiCo Now

But, both fundamental as well as technical parameters indicate that now is not the best time to invest in PepsiCo.

The sheer strength of the stock must be pushing the investors to take the plunge.

PepsiCo (PEP) has been fairly strong in the recent market sell-off. Investors have been buying the stock, pushing it to all-time highs. But, given the sub-3% yield, and the forward PE of 23.59, the stock looks expensive. Technically, the stock is overvalued, and fundamentally, the price does not seem reasonable at all given the single-digit growth estimates for the next 3-5 years. In order to receive a higher total return on the investment, an investor needs to focus on the dividend yield, wherever applicable, as well as the expected earnings growth rate. PepsiCo currently looks richly valued, and investors should wait for lower levels before adding to their long positions.

As the market came down with the renewed trade fears after the U.S.-China talks fell apart, the investors dumped the high-beta names and moved their money into the defensive sectors/stocks. Some stocks withstood the market fall and remained resilient amid the selloff and Pep is one of them. In this article, I discuss why, even with all the strength that PepsiCo is exhibiting, the stock should be avoided by long-term investors at the current level. Short-term traders could still get some more upside.

PepsiCo is now trading at a forward PE of 23.59, and the dividend yield of the company has dropped to 2.84 percent.

Tackling the dividend point first, PepsiCo is one of the most consistent dividend growth stocks, and therefore, many investors hold it for the dividend income. It then becomes imperative that the dividend yield is taken into account when making an investment decision. The data below shows the average dividend yield that the stock has offered per year since 2010. Only in two years, 2010 and 2017, has the average dividend yield dropped below 3 percent. Even so, in none of the years, has the maximum dividend yield gone below 3 percent, which means that every year since 2010, the stock has offered the investors enough opportunities to accumulate with a 3%+ yield.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Such an opportunity was provided to the investors in early Jan when the stock offered more than 3.25 percent yield. At that time, the stock was trading around $108-$110.

An investor must also note that the stock's dividend yield is rapidly approaching the 5-year low region of 2.72-2.75 percent. Since the yield has generally bounced sharply from this zone, it can be assumed that the stock might be nearing a short-term top.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Coming to the valuation point, I think that a forward PE of higher than 20 for a company that is struggling to grow revenue and EBITDA for the last several years is a bit too much. Over the last 5 years, the company has recorded revenue degrowth of 2.22 percent. For EBITDA, the growth rate over the same period has been an abysmal 3.78 percent.

Source: SeekingAlpha

You can award a premium for the strong franchise that PEP is, but the underlying business metrics have to support the valuation. To me, worrisome is also the fact that the analysts are expecting single-digit revenue and EPS growth rates for the next 3-5 years.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Investors should keep in mind that the estimated low growth rates are not sufficient enough to sustain the lofty valuations at which the stock currently trades. The YCharts data above has shown us that the stock has traded at a forward PE of less than 20 for quite some time before it became overvalued. I believe investors should remain patient, and wait for moderation in valuation for better entry levels. If the stock were now to trade at a forward PE of less than 20, a 15 percent correction in share price would be warranted.

According to Yahoo Finance, 19 analysts estimate the year-end price target for PEP at $127.84. With the current market price already higher than the target price, some correction cannot be ruled out.

The 5-year weekly PepsiCo price chart below indicates that the stock is about to strike at a major resistance zone, from which it has retraced significantly, and multiple times. Because of the strong underlying momentum which is sustaining the stock near all-time highs, the stock could rise a couple of percentage points, but beyond that, it seems like a tough ask.

Source: TradingView

Ever since the stock broke above the ceiling of $120-$122, it has been a smooth ride up. As a disclosure, I rode the breakout rally until recently via cash and call options. But, with the current set-up, I have become cautious and have recommended the same to my clients.

The 14-week RSI has also entered the overbought territory with a reading of 72.64. Sustaining overbought conditions has historically been an uphill task for the stock, and as the lower panel of the chart indicates, it has failed repeatedly at the attempts. Why should now be any different? On the contrary, it makes sense to book some profits and reassess the stock when it has corrected a bit. Investors could also consider purchasing put options as hedges.

Technically, since the stock struggled to clear $120-$122 numerous times earlier, it should now act as the immediate floor. At $120, assuming the current dividend of $0.955 per share, the dividend yield would also cross 3 percent.

Investors would be well-advised to wait for a drawdown to the above-mentioned support region in order to start initiating a fresh investment in PepsiCo. Even at $120, an investor does not have to create a 100 percent position and should accumulate on every 5-10 percent drop from thereon.

It is also worth mentioning that since the earnings estimates are not too strong, a breakout above the 5-year resistance zone should not be mistaken as a fresh buy catalyst. In the absence of strong earnings, such breakouts can act as bull traps.

This thesis of slow growth not sustaining the valuations could be invalidated if the company enters into a high-growth and a high-profitable business. There have been reports of the beverage giant exploring the cannabis sector.

On May 31, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hold its first public hearing on legalizing CBD in food and drinks. CBD, short for cannabidiol, promises to relax the users without giving them a high. Since this would be the first meeting, expectations will be muted, but the regulatory body's stance would be crucial. If the body agrees to legalize CBD in food and drinks in the future, it would open up a big market for the company in the U.S. PepsiCo's foray into this rapidly growing market will compel the analysts to raise their estimates and target prices.

Hope it helps!

