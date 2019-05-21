Goldman Sachs: Business Model Transformation Driving Future Growth

Marcus provides several possible expansion opportunities, but where they are headed is still up for a bit of speculation.

For about two months at the end of 2018, the stock market was trading in line with historical valuations. Now, the stock market is back to trading at elevated valuation multiples. For investors looking to balance their portfolio with value stocks, their options have become much more limited. However, the recent market volatility has brought Goldman Sachs (GS) below tangible book value yet again, giving an opportunity for investors to buy in at a great price. With several favorable growth drivers outweighed by the 1MDB scandal in terms of stock price, Goldman Sachs looks like an undervalued stock with a compelling long-term story. Their transformation from pure play investment bank to full financial platform, their entry to consumer banking, and the near-term catalyst of the launch of the Apple Card are all compelling growth drivers that are not being reflected in the share price.

Banking as a Service

Although the term is often used with Green Dot (GDOT), Goldman Sachs is evaluating, providing their own banking as a service offering. From an interview with Head of Global Consumer Business Harit Talwar by CEO David Solomon, Talwar discusses his views on financial disruption:

"It is our thesis that true innovation and disruption is in the distribution and consumption experience of the consumer financial services."

I'll discuss the specifics of the Apple Card launch in the next section, but I do not think it is a coincidence that Goldman Sachs' first major strategic partnership in this area is with the company on pace to capture 50% of OEM mobile payment share by 2020. America as a whole is still significantly behind the mobile payment innovation curve compared to China, but there are still massive opportunities outside of China for companies to embrace fintech offerings. Goldman Sachs' strategy is to provide a platform for these offerings, not to compete with them, which is a strategy Green Dot is using as well.

In the short term, I fully expect Goldman Sachs to be aggressive about expanding their partnership with Apple (AAPL) and becoming the banking platform behind Apple Pay Cash, which is currently supported by Green Dot. I also expect Goldman to start competing/acquiring firms such as Bankable, in an attempt to expand into subscription-based digital banking offerings. For a comparison, Goldman will likely follow in the footsteps of American Express (AXP) and their end-to-end payment offerings.

The difficulty in analyzing this long term (2020+) strategic initiative is the secrecy involved with it. Outside of the recent interview with Harit Talwar and his vague statements, investors don't know much about where Goldman Sachs and their financial platform offering is heading. Although it will likely be comparable to Green Dot, it is also possible Goldman expands into small business services with a point of sale offering, or a software offering with banking functionality. Details regarding this growth driver likely won't materialize until this time next year.

Source: Goldman IR

Apple Card

Moving on to catalysts that we know more about, the Apple Card is expected to launch this summer. The Apple Card will be Goldman's first major move into their consumer banking expansion. Thankfully, for Goldman, the hype and marketing buzz will likely attract a large amount of attention and users when it launches.

Source: Apple (website)

As expected, we don't know the details of their partnership, other than Goldman Sachs handling the traditional consumer banking functionality all credit card providers offer.

Focusing on what we know as investors leads to a couple observations: 1. Apple Card will likely have a charge-off rate at the low end, similar to American Express, which has been slightly higher than 2.0% recently. This is because of the correlation between Apple users and high income. 2. Unlike other trendy credit cards, such as the Sapphire Reserve (JPM) and American Express Platinum and Gold Cards, Goldman Sachs will likely have little expenses related to rewards. JPMorgan took a $200 million loss related to the launch of the Sapphire Reserve/Preferred. What the Apple Card lacks in rewards and bonuses, it makes up for in features, customer experience, status symbol (a unique, all white metal card) and UI. Lastly, 3. Goldman Sachs could become a major credit card player quickly and have a large consumer lending base by the end of the summer. With an estimated 383 million Apple Pay users, just 10% of this base would lead to almost 40 million credit card accounts Goldman Sachs can start collecting interest from.

Source: Value Penguin (link)

Discover (DFS) has its own network, and Synchrony (SYF) isn't a good comparison due to the different target market. Wells Fargo (WFC) earned about $4.678 billion in 2018 from credit card net interest, giving investors a baseline of what to expect in light of not having any comparable or information on the revenue sharing agreement. Of course, the fact that Goldman Sachs has this contract with Apple could mean that they gave Apple more favorable terms than any other company, but it's unexpected we will get the details of this.

In addition to the Apple Card and the large base they can get access to, this partnership also allows them to cross-sell products from Marcus and Clarity to Apple Card users. As Apple will likely expand Apple Card capabilities with each update, this will coincide with Goldman expanding on their own consumer platform, Marcus.

Marcus and Consumer Banking

Using the boost from the expected eight-figure user base Goldman Sachs will get from Apple Card, Goldman should be able to give Marcus a boost in cross-selling opportunities. I fully expect that Goldman will take advantage of the hype and timing of the Apple Card launch to announce an expansion to Marcus, perhaps to include a checking account to link up to their Apple Card.

Although we haven't heard anything regarding this, I see this as a great opportunity for Goldman Sachs, and I hope they take advantage of the timing. Consumer banking has been a focal point for their transformation, yet Marcus hasn't launched any new features, as it is still mainly savings accounts and CDs.

Source: Goldman Sachs IR

Insurance offerings aren't a natural cross-selling opportunity in the near term. However, cross-selling checking accounts (and the accompanying debit cards) would be a major step in increasing their customer count of 1.5 million customers. Although checking accounts aren't large revenue sources, they are an entry to the Goldman Sachs ecosystem.

An example here is Charles Schwab (SCHW). Schwab has a no-fee checking account and cross sells its investment offerings and exclusive Schwab American Express Platinum card to their checking account customers. In a year from now, this could be the route Goldman Sachs takes: Get the base from Apple Card, cross sell checking accounts, then expand to include low cost investment/robo-adviser offerings, financial management services (expanded from Clarity), and a premium credit card (they already have an American Express partnership, but I think they would offer their own credit card). This would be the short term potential of Marcus. Long term, they could expand to insurance, as shown above.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs lags most of their peers, trading below tangible book value ($198.25). From a fundamental standpoint, Goldman Sachs is cheap assuming we aren't heading towards a massive recession at the end of the year. Below is a relative comparison between Goldman and Morgan Stanley (MS), Citigroup (C), and U.S. Bancorp (USB).

Company Price P/B P/TB P/E P/E (Forward) Dividend Yield Morningstar Fair Value Goldman Sachs $197.24 0.91 0.97 8.21 8.58 1.72% $257 Morgan Stanley $43.87 1.02 1.17 9.77 9.12 2.74% $52 Citigroup $64.96 0.84 0.99 9.46 8.65 2.77% $83 U.S. Bancorp $51.72 1.79 2.3 12.33 11.99 2.86% $52

Source: Morningstar and Seeking Alpha

One could argue that the first three stocks are trading at low valuations and below the Morningstar fair value for company specific reasons. Regardless, Goldman Sachs is being priced as if their core business will not evolve and expand over the next three years, and as if the 1MDB scandal will cause a massive financial hit. Admittedly, 1MDB could dominate headlines and increase scrutiny on Goldman Sachs and other banks, especially with the election cycle coming up. However, it is still expected that Goldman Sachs will be hit with a fine and move on, similar to most other companies when it's all said and done.

As the scandal wraps up, if the valuation stays below tangible book value, I expect Goldman Sachs to immediately become either a takeover target for Buffett, or lead a merger themselves.

Buffett Speculation

Similar to most acquisition possibilities, it is still speculation that Berkshire (BRK.A)(BRK.B) would be interested in acquiring Goldman Sachs. We do know that Buffett was considering making a large acquisition at the end of the last year. While some speculated that it was an airline, I believe he either viewed Goldman Sachs as an acquisition target, or he will view it as one soon.

We do know that Buffett has been increasing his financial equity holdings over the last three quarters, and Goldman Sachs was well below tangible book value during the fourth quarter last year. Although he is bullish on the sector and has added to his Goldman position, there are two reasons he wouldn't go all in: 1. The 1MDB scandal and 2. Waiting to see if Goldman's entry into consumer banking is successful. To be fair, these two factors are the main company related risks to Goldman Sachs and are likely why it has a low valuation right now. Industry-related risk is a consideration for investors, but Buffett has shown he is not concerned with the financial industry based on his positions.

If Buffett doesn't make a move, partners at Goldman Sachs believe a merger may occur with either American Express or U.S. Bancorp, among others. Personally, I don't believe this at all. A merger to compete with JPMorgan would be a nightmare to get approval for. American Express makes sense in theory, but both companies have strong brand values that are best kept separate, and American Express is a fundamentally different business, and I don't see a move back to investment banking. If a merger / acquisition happens, I still see Buffett as the favorite. A major acquisition before retirement?

Investors shouldn't buy Goldman Sachs because they believe a merger or acquisition will happen. I also believe the factors that are holding back a deal are legitimate, and are risks all investors should consider. Once these risks are gone, the 1MDB scandal ends, and Marcus expands, and if Goldman Sachs still trades near or below tangible book value, then I would expect a deal to become a possibility.

Investor Takeaway

Although I didn't dive into their core business, I believe Goldman Sachs is still in the planning stages, let alone the early innings, of their business transformation they will be undergoing for the next decade. Investment banking and wealth management are both being hit by automation and AI capabilities, but Goldman Sachs has a clear plan to diversify away from this trend, as well as diversify their revenue sources to subscription-based offerings.

Near term, the Apple Card will likely be the next catalyst for Goldman Sachs, and will provide a high income consumer base for Goldman Sachs to build their consumer banking lending portfolio, as well as cross-sell their Marcus offerings, which I would expect will expand soon. Over the next year, their consumer banking offerings and their banking as a service strategies should start to develop, and investors will get a better sense into whether these offerings will lead to new revenue sources, or if they were just buzzword filled promises. Landing the Apple Card contract got their foot in the door. Now, Goldman needs to capitalize on the large base they will get if they hope to become a player in consumer banking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The above references an opinion and is for information purposes only. This information is general in nature and has not taken into account your personal financial position or objectives. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.