Canadian Apartment Properties REIT: The Best Defense Is A Good Offense

In Canada's major housing markets, there is a shortage of affordable housing, driving strong leasing demand in the apartment sector. This will continue to be positive for market rental rates.

Multi-family residential REITs appear to have it all: capital appreciation in a hot real estate market, generous payouts for income-thirsty investors - and they are one of the best inflation hedges.

REITs are a valuable asset class. While REIT prices may fluctuate, income investors are rewarded with steady distribution payouts superior to the current low interest rates on fixed-income instruments.

As the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) is the primary trading platform for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX: CAR.UN; OTC:CDPYF) - or more simply, "CAPREIT" and the company reports in Canadian dollars, all financial performance figures in this article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Investing in real estate, whether commercial or residential, seems like a sure bet. As an investment, however, there are couple of disadvantages in investing in real estate directly; namely, maintaining the actual property, plus the relatively illiquid nature of real estate. Sinking money directly into real property can be a disaster for those lacking the experience and expertise, as they can be overwhelmed by market fluctuations, maintenance costs, and tax considerations that can turn can't-miss investments into money-losing debacles.

For income-seeking investors, real estate investment trusts - or REITs for short - could offer a valid liquid alternative. REITs are publicly-traded companies that own income-producing real estate, such as residential, commercial or industrial properties. REITs are a valuable asset class. While REIT prices may fluctuate, income investors are rewarded with steady distribution payouts superior to the low interest rates on fixed-income instruments, such as government and corporate bonds, in the low interest rate environment we have experienced since the Great Recession.

The real estate sector relies heavily on leverage. Higher borrowing costs dampen profitability and the rate of return for investors. However, higher interest rates are also a response to economic growth, which normally lifts real estate prices. Short-term borrowing rates have risen, but the longer-term rates have not risen substantially, and so the yield curve has flattened. A flattening yield curve can indicate that there is uncertainty around the longer-term economic outlook.

REITs, given the contracted, defensive nature of their cash flows, can be an attractive place for investors. I struggle with the notion that a 3% bond yield with no growth can serve as a viable investment alternative to the average Canadian REIT yield of around 5%, plus 5% earnings growth, which, if multiples were to hold, would imply a return in the 10% range.

Though traditionally a staple of conservative, income-seeking investors, Canadian REITs have displayed strong performance to-date in 2019, with the S&P/TSX Capped Real Estate Index up over 14% year to date. The possibility of an interest rate reversal by the Bank of Canada have put income-generating stocks such as REITs back on investors buy lists, driving the sector higher.

I particularly like multi-family residential REITs because they appear to have it all: capital appreciation in a hot real estate market and generous payouts for income-thirsty investors in the decade-long interest rate drought. They provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of rental apartments that are managed professionally. You collect the monthly distributions, while the REIT looks after all the messy things like vacancies, leasing, repairs - and difficult tenants! As traditional low-risk sources of stable cash flow, apartments continue to command premium multiples to most other property segments.

I own Canadian Apartment Properties REIT - or, more succinctly, CAPREIT - in my investment portfolio. CAPREIT is the granddaddy of Canadian multi-family REITs and has grown steadily to become my sixth largest position. I have held CAPREIT since the turn of the century as another of my "forever stocks." The units have been a good investment, returning more than 360%, excluding distributions, during this timeframe.

CAPREIT is a fully-internalized, growth-oriented investment trust, owning interests in multi-unit residential properties, including apartment buildings, townhouses, and land-lease communities located in major urban centers across Canada. Most of CAPREIT's multi-residential holdings target the mid-tier and luxury markets in terms of demographic segments. The company derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from leasing its properties to tenants. The majority of this revenue comes from assets located in the Greater Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver markets. The buildings in these major urban centers also contain the majority of CAPREIT's total housing units.

CAPREIT is growing organically and through acquisitions. It is focusing on portfolio growth and property developments to modernize its asset base across Canada and Europe. The REIT deploys a sound strategy of strengthening its portfolio through the acquisition of new and modern properties, as well as making accretive developments to existing properties.

CAPREIT's objective is to provide unitholders with long term, stable and predictable monthly cash distributions, while growing distributable income and unit value through active management of its properties, accretive acquisitions, and strong financial management.

As Canada's largest multi-family residential REIT, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT owns interests in more than 53,000 residential units across Canada. It also has some 40 manufactured home communities (MHCs) and land-lease sites located near major urban areas throughout Canada. CAPREIT has a nice mix of properties across affordable, mid-tier and luxury sectors, which offer diversification of income. CAPREIT is best known for the quality of its portfolio.

By geography, Ontario accounts for just over 50% of the REIT's total net operating income (NOI), with more than two-thirds in the fast-growing Greater Toronto Area (GTA). This is followed by Quebec at 18%, British Columbia at 12%, and Alberta at 5%. However, its operations stretch from coast to coast in Canada, with its properties located from Halifax on the Atlantic Coast to Vancouver on the Pacific Coast.

High Occupancy and Rising Rents

Population growth in the GTA is strong, and housing prices have skyrocketed. Owning a single-family home is beyond the reach of many in Canada's largest cities. Rent controls in Ontario are likely to continue to limit supply. This has pushed market rents up over the last several years, and the outlook continues favorable for CAPREIT, which is in a good position to capture stronger leasing spreads.

When people cannot afford to buy homes, they rent. Rising home ownership costs continue to drive demand for comparatively affordable multi-family units and, as supply of this product continues to lag, capitalization rates for existing multifamily stock are expected to remain low. Low cap rates mean high property values.

The national average multifamily vacancy rate in Canada is expected to continue to hover around 3%. In Toronto and Vancouver, it currently sits near 1%, with no breathing room expected in the near term. CAPREIT is in a good position to capitalize on strong rental growth with an average monthly rent of $1,100 and an occupancy rate of almost 99%.

Strong demand for apartments is pushing up rents, particularly when new tenants move in, and CAPREIT can implement increases above rent-control guidelines. Long-standing policy in the Residential Tenancies Act provides property owners and managers the right to raise rent beyond the rent-control guidelines in order to recoup costs of certain capital expenditures or "extraordinary" increases in taxes. In CAPREIT's fiscal first quarter, ended March 31st, 2019, for example, average monthly rents jumped 9% on suite turnovers, compared with about 3% on lease renewals.

There are two important factors that should continue to drive strong investment returns in CAPREIT's units. First, when you look at the underlying fundamentals in Ontario, there is a shortage of affordable housing options in the province. This should continue to drive strong leasing demand in the Ontario apartment sector, which benefits from a lack of affordable options, together with population growth within the province, particularly in the GTA.

Second, there is an imbalance between demand and supply in the province, which will continue to be positive for occupancy rates and market rental rate growth. So, from a fundamental perspective, CAPREIT is very well positioned due in part to its geographic concentration in Ontario and, particularly, the GTA.

A Record Year in 2018 and Strong First Quarter of 2019

CAPREIT delivered another record year in 2018, reflecting strong increases in all of its performance benchmarks, driven principally by property acquisitions during the year, strong increases in net average monthly rents and stable, high occupancies. I expect these strong results to continue through the balance of this year.

Source: CAPREIT first quarter 2019 results conference call slides

Funds from operations (FFO) increased a substantial 15.5% for the year, driven by strong growth in both revenue and NOI, resulting in a conservative NFFO payout ratio of 65.7%, compared with 70.3% the previous year. This sound payout ratio should support CAPREIT's ability to continue to grow its monthly cash distributions to its unitholders. In today's particularly uncertain economic environment, a record of stable-growing monthly income is a definite advantage.

Backed by strong market fundamentals and exceptional operational execution, CAPREIT posted another strong quarter of results in the first quarter of 2019. Capitalizing on a favourable cost of capital, strong private-market deal flow and the scale of its platform, the REIT also raised $633 million of equity in two tranches on advantageous terms in the first half of this year and agreed to acquire complementary property acquisitions totaling $469 million.

In addition, on March 29th of this year, CAPREIT's wholly-owned Dutch subsidiary effected a reverse-takeover of TSX-Venture listed European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (ECREIT), creating "ERES REIT," Canada's first European-focused multi-unit residential REIT. The newly-named ERES acquired from CAPREIT a portfolio of 41 rental properties comprising 2,091 suites located in the Netherlands, for $634 million.

The transaction cements ERES' position as Canada's first (and only) REIT focused on European residential real estate. CAPREIT maintains a controlling interest in the newly-established ERES REIT, through which it will receive a growing stream of income from its property and asset management services for ERES, as well as strong and stable cash distributions on its equity investment in the new REIT.

Subsequently, pursuant to an April 22nd agreement, ERES has agreed to acquire from CAPREIT an additional 47 Dutch properties comprising 1,768 rental suites and valued at €333 million. With these acquisitions, ERES will have a property portfolio of approximately €900 million.

Source: CAPREIT first quarter 2019 results conference call slides

Through the years, CAPREIT has consistently demonstrated the ability to generate industry-leading organic growth, driven by high, stable occupancies, steadily increasing revenues, prudent cost management, and enhanced operating efficiencies from its growing size and scale.

This record of organic growth is continuing in 2019, with CAPREIT delivering strong growth performance through its first quarter of this year. Revenue was up 8% compared to the prior year's first quarter, driven in part by the positive contribution from acquisitions. Growth in revenue and NOI from stabilized properties was also driven by higher monthly rents and stronger occupancies compared to last year. In the quarter, CAPREIT completed the acquisition of 1,615 suites and sites for a total of $220.3 million.

NOI rose almost 11% in the quarter, while NFFO was up strongly at more than 17%. The REIT also maintained its record of accretive growth with NFFO per unit up almost 7% despite the almost 10% increase in the weighted average number of units outstanding.

Source: CAPREIT first quarter 2019 results conference call slides

Occupancies remain high at almost 99%, and average monthly rents were up 3.7% from last year. Monthly rents on lease renewals increased by 2.5%, demonstrating the REIT's success in retaining residents and applying above guideline increases. CAPREIT's steady record of organic growth also continued in the quarter with same property NOI up 6%, driven by strong rental increases and strengthened NOI margins. The REIT has steadily improved NOI margins, which strengthened to 62.7% in the first quarter of 2019, up from 61.2% last year.

For the first three months of 2019, the fair value of investment properties increased by $123.3 million, primarily resulting from increases in NOI attributable to the growth in rents driven by the rental increases on turnovers, as current CAPREIT rents are significantly below market rents, particularly in major urban centers, such as the Greater Toronto Area, plus other Ontario, Montreal, and British Columbia.

A Strong and Flexible Balance Sheet

CAPREIT's financial position continues to strengthen, with reduced leverage ratios. In January of 2019, CAPREIT completed a $288 million bought-deal equity offering, including the over-allotment option. This resulted in debt-to-gross book value (D/GBV) to further decline - reducing to 37.7% as of the end of Q1 2019, down about 170 basis points from 39.4% at the end of Q4 2018 and about a 440 basis points year-over-year decline from Q1 of 2018's 41.5%. Q1 2019's D/GBV was an all-time low for the REIT.

Q1 2019 liquidity of $187 million was in the form of $142 million of undrawn credit and $44 million of cash. Liquidity decreased by $105 million sequentially from $292 million as a $200 million temporary three-month bridge facility from Q4 of 2018 expired on February 26th of this year. With April 2019's equity offering and acquisition activity, I expect leverage to tick lower and liquidity to increase by more than $200 million - putting the REIT in a strong position for future acquisitions and development.

The debt service coverage (DSC) ratio remained at 1.75, consistent with the prior quarter. Liquidity available on the REIT's credit facilities was $141.6 million at the end of 2019.

CAPREIT's mortgage portfolio remains well balanced as illustrated below. Looking forward, CAPREIT has the ability to top up on renewing mortgages through to 2026, which will provide significant liquidity to fund its acquisitions and development pipeline. As of the end of Q1 2019, the REIT has approximately $530 million of properties not encumbered by mortgages at quarter end.

Over the long term, the REIT intends to maintain unencumbered investment property with an aggregate fair value in the range of $450 million to $500 million, mainly comprised of the manufactured home communities (MHC) portfolio.

A Growing Distribution

CAPREIT is one of the largest REITs by market capitalization and yet, one of the lowest yielding REITs overall in Canada. Most Canadian residential REITs have a distribution yield on the low end. However, CAPREIT is one of the few Canadian REITs to consistently grow its distribution, which can help your income keep up with inflation. It is also one of only three Canadian Dividend Aristocrat REITs showing at least five years of dividend growth.

CAPREIT has raised its monthly distribution in each of the past seven years, at a compound annual rate of about 3%, but because of its growing cash flow, driven by acquisitions and rising rents, the payout ratio has fallen from 74% of FFO in 2016 to under 70% in 2019.

CAPREIT's yield of 3.6% is modest for a REIT, but the falling payout ratio indicates that the distribution is well-protected and has ample room to grow. If you are looking for relatively safe, solid and growing distributions, and you like the idea of owning real estate without getting your hands dirty, CAPREIT may be for you.

Investment Thesis

My Sector Outperform rating is primarily a function of total return expectations for CAPREIT, versus the broader Canadian REIT sector. Key features of the Canadian Apartment Properties REIT story include its low-risk and stable nature, which drives the premium valuation. As traditional low-risk sources of stable cash flow, apartments continue to command premium multiples to most other property segments.

CAPREIT represents a defensive asset class, with accelerating growth prospects. Its apartment portfolio remains heavily concentrated in Ontario, which represents approximately 50% of the REIT's suite count. Population growth in the Greater Toronto Area has been strong, and housing prices have risen substantially, squeezing potential home buyers out of the market.

Rent controls in Ontario have limited supply. These factors have pushed market rents up over the last two years, and the outlook is favourable for CAPREIT, which will capture stronger leasing spreads as a result.

CAPREIT continues to strategically invest in capital expenditures (capex) to drive NOI and net asset value (NAV) growth, and this strategy continues to be an important and successful value-creating strategy for the REIT. This year, management plans to complete property capital investments of approximately $216 million - $72 million non-discretionary and $144 million discretionary. I expect to see this decline in future years - unless CAPREIT makes more property acquisitions.

CAPREIT is currently in the early stages of a large development program. The REIT has recently begun to realize development opportunities on over 80 properties. Through a mix of infill and redevelopment, this will add over 10,000 net new apartment suites to the portfolio, principally in Ontario and British Columbia. This program should be an important driver of incremental long-term growth in both NAV and FFO.

With CAPREIT trading at about 19x estimated 2019 FFO, the units are not cheap, but I believe the premium valuation is warranted given CAPREIT's strong growth prospects and high-quality portfolio that churns out stable cash flow.

CAPREIT should continue to generate above-average price appreciation driven by strong NAV per unit and AFFO per unit growth. I believe CAPREIT should continue to be one of the top performing Canadian real estate entities on the TSX over the next 12 months. It had a very strong total return performance in 2017 and 2018, and it is continuing this solid performance in 2019.

My $56 price target represents a 14%, premium to today's closing price of $49.11 on the TSX and equates to about a 15% premium to its net asset value per unit (NAVPU) estimate one year out, assuming cap rates remain unchanged.

Potential Risks

There is no such thing as a risk-free stock. In fact, there is no such thing as a risk-free return. Most people only associate risk with loss. While stuffing money under the mattress will avoid stock market risk, it simply exposes that money to other risks, such as purchasing power risk, or inflation risk. In other words, the "risk of avoiding risk."

Primary risks to the investment thesis for CAPREIT include those associated with the ownership of real property, including general economic conditions, local real estate markets, competition for tenants from other landlords and condominium investors, and the home ownership alternative. Specific risks include the following:

Access to debt and equity capital; Rental competition from other landlords and the home ownership alternative; Potential regulatory changes; Adverse weather and energy expense volatility; Geographic concentration. Approximately 55% of CAPREIT's NOI is generated within Ontario. Any factors that result in a slowdown in economic growth in the province could lead to lower rental demand, driving vacancies higher and potentially adversely affecting rents and the income derived from CAPREIT's properties.

Conclusion

There are two main factors that should drive strong investment returns and strong potential for growth for CAPREIT's units. When you look at the underlying fundamentals in its primary market of Ontario, there is a shortage of affordable housing options in the province, and given that, there should continue to be strong leasing demand in the Ontario apartment sector that benefits from a lack of affordable options, plus strong population growth within the province, particularly in the GTA.

There is also an imbalance between demand and supply in the province, which should continue to be positive for market rental rate growth. What we have been seeing in Ontario and Vancouver over the past few years is market rent growth accelerating in the apartment sector. So, from an underlying fundamental perspective, I believe CAPREIT is very well positioned due in part to its geographic concentration (which has a risk component to it as well).

Second, CAPREIT has a very strong track record of creating value through implementing value-add strategies. CAPREIT focuses on acquiring and owning properties that are very well located and in growing property markets where management can implement active management strategies such as repositioning assets through capital improvements and thus driving strong improvements in rental income.

In conclusion, I am very confident in the future for CAPREIT. It has demonstrated its ability to capitalize on continuing strong fundamentals in the apartment business through all economic cycles. It continues to maintain a strong financial position with the flexibility and resources to continue its growth and sustain and grow its monthly distributions over the long term.

Thank you for making it this far in the article.

Successful investing doesn't require sophistication and complexity. All that is necessary is a healthy dose of common sense. Unfortunately, you are not likely to hear this from Wall Street's financial-service firms. Instead, you likely hear how complicated investing is, and how their advice, their managers, their research, and their expertise are necessary to help you reach your savings goals.

But the irony is that the cost of their services detracts, dollar-for-dollar, from the investment returns that you are seeking to maximize. Before expenses, all investors as a group will earn a return equal to that of the total stock market. As a group, collectively, we are all average. But after the costs of investing (mutual fund fees, trading commissions, sales loads, taxes, etc.) are deducted, all investors as a group will lag behind the market's return by the amount of the expenses they have incurred.

Most of the harm to investors' portfolios comes from their inability to sit still in a room. Our emotions cause us to plunge into stocks at their euphoric highs, and to bail out as they reach depressing lows - precisely the opposite of what the cool logic of common sense would prescribe.

I had a long career in finance and investor relations, which meant I was closely engaged with both sides of the Street - buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers - on a daily basis. I have read thousands of sell-side equities analysts' research reports. Professional fund managers and sell-side analysts are short-term focused. They have been conditioned to be so, as they are measured and rated on a quarterly basis.

My investment horizon is substantially longer. In fact, my ideal holding period is forever. I strive to provide a more detailed, long-term-focused analysis of companies I research.

The true value of my articles stems from the insightful comments from Seeking Alpha members, and I continue to learn from the readers' comments on my articles. Collectively, your comments give me a prized opportunity to tap into the "wisdom of the crowd." Seeking Alpha members' comments continually reinforce for me how investing decisions must revolve around our personal investment and financial goals, which are as unique as we are.

Please share your thoughts in the "Comments" section beneath this article. With so many informed authors and readers, I find I learn as much from the insightful and value-add comments from readers as I do from researching for the article itself.

I recognize that Canadian Apartment Properties REIT may not be for every investor, as each individual investor has their own unique investment and cash flow objectives. To understand why I recommend and continue to own Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and why I consider the shares to be a long-term hold, it is helpful to have knowledge of my investment approach, which can be summarized in four compound words: quality-value, large-cap, dividend-growth, and long-term. For additional details, please refer to an interview conducted by Canada's leading business newspaper, The Report on Business section of The Globe and Mail, entitled "A Long-Term Outlook Helps This Investor Weather Market Volatility."

I focus on companies that fit this four-phrase description. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT fits this mold, and I will continue to hold my full position in it, ideally, "forever."

The focus of my articles for Seeking Alpha is on attractively valued, large-cap, dividend-growth stocks with sound business models, strong management teams and wide economic moats - "Forever Stocks," as I like to call them. I strive to provide an in-depth analysis of the companies I research. I wrote this article from the perspective of a long-term investor who follows a straightforward, four-part strategy:

1. Identify a company with strong competitive advantages.

2. Satisfy myself its competitive advantages are enduring.

3. Invest in this company when it is trading at a fair price.

4. Hold the stock "forever," unless there is a significant change to the fundamental investment thesis associated with the company.

