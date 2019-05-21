OPEC Exports Hit 4-Year Low As Venezuela And Iran Drop Further

Saudis also reiterated the stance to keep things unchanged for H2 2019. We expect OPEC+ to keep the production cut the same.

OPEC exports are hitting a 4-year low this month with Iranian exports falling below 1 mb/d and Venezuela exports falling to a new record low.

Welcome to the new low edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Source: Kpler, HFI Research

While the final May export figures are still early, we are seeing a near-term drop in Iranian crude exports, which is also corresponding to a build-up in floating storage. Venezuela exports also continue to suffer from US sanctions, which is pushing volumes to a record low.

Source: Kpler, HFI Research

All of this comes at a time when the Saudis have just reiterated the policy of keeping everything the same going forward. Our expectation is that OPEC+ will keep the production cut agreement of 1.2 mb/d into year-end 2019. There will likely be very little objections as Russia is suffering from its own crisis resulting from the contaminated oil issue. Everyone appears to be on board for an extended cut.

The key focus for the Saudis will be to drain US crude storage, which we are seeing in the export data. Saudi/Iraq/Venezuela crude exports to the US are ~1.2 mb/d lower y-o-y.

Finally, unlike last year, Saudi, UAE, Kuwait, Russia, and Iraq are not able to offset the declines in Venezuela and Iran crude exports:

Source: Kpler, HFI Research

As of today, May exports could be more than 2 mb/d lower than where they were in November 2018. Something to keep in mind when we are assessing the global oil picture.

Overall, the physical oil market is tight and global oil-on-water reflects this. We will continue to watch everything from refinery crack spreads to timespreads to confirm the data we see on the export side. We remain long energy stocks and UWT to take advantage of the incoming price move.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.