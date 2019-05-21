An FDA Win For AstraZeneca Shifts To An Expanded Label In The Type 2 Diabetes Market

AstraZeneca (AZN) announced that it had received approval for Qternmet XR as an oral adjunct treatment to diet and exercise for glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D). This is good news for the company because it has already received approval for a doublet therapy for the very same patient population. In addition, AstraZeneca recently reported strong sales from several of its products in the first quarter earnings report. The higher than expected earnings were driven by sales from the Oncology business, especially the company's top selling cancer drug Tagrisso.

FDA Approval Opens Up New Option for Diabetics

The FDA approval for Qternmet XR is a good approval because it comes as an add-on regimen to diet and exercise, that is being used for glycemic control in patients with T2D. Qternmet is composed of dapagliflozin and saxagliptin, but metformin hydrochloride is given as background therapy in conjunction with it. A once-daily combination of dapagliflozin and saxagliptin was already approved by the FDA back in February of 2017. However, this approval back then did not include metformin at all. The latest expanded label involves the use of all 3 drugs along with diet and exercise to treat patients for glycemic control. The approval of this drug was given based on two twin positive phase 3 studies. Both of these studies used Qternmet XR along with background metformin therapy to evaluate patients with inadequately-controlled T2D. Both studies were able to show that those treated with Qternmet XR along with metformin achieved a statistically significant decrease in HbA1c. Why is a decrease in HbA1c important? That's because HbA1c gives Doctors a measurement on a person's average blood sugar level over several weeks/months. If the HbA1c levels are much higher than they should be, patients are at risk for developing diabetes-related complications. On top of that, there was an increase in the number of patients that achieved HbA1c levels <7%.

Oncology Business Helping With Growth

Qternmet XR is going to help AstraZeneca in the type 2 diabetes space. The company had already been performing well in its Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolism program. For instance, its drug Farxiga had a good amount of sales in the most recent Q1 2019 earnings report. It was noted that sales of Farxiga grew by 17% to $349 million. That's a solid double-digit growth; however, there is something that can enhance sales for this drug. That's because AstraZeneca expects to update its label to include that the drug can reduce major cardiovascular events in T2D patients with a prior heart attack and reduce hospitalization for heart failure regardless of ejection fraction status. Both of these positive outcomes were achieved in the phase 3 DECLARE-TIMI 58 study. This updated label should be another driver of growth for sales of Farxiga. The highlighted item of the latest earnings report would be the sales growth observed in the Oncology business. That's because the Oncology business is what rose the most in terms of sales. Sales for the Oncology business rose by 59%, reaching $1.89 billion during the first quarter. One drug, in particular, known as Tagrisso was the best selling drug during the most recent quarter with sales of $630 million.

Conclusion

The FDA approval of Qternmet XR as an add-on to diet and exercise for patients with glycemic control of T2D is very good news. However, to expand upon that, AstraZeneca is looking to also update its FDA label for Farxiga to include reduction of MACE events and hospitalizations for heart failure. This could possibly be done thanks to positive outcomes observed from the DECLARE-TIMI 58 study. The risk is that the Type 2 diabetes space is a very crowded. The first big competitor to get by would be Eli Lilly (LLY) with Trulicity that is expected to achieve $4.6 billion in sales by 2024. The other competitor would be Novo Nordisk (NVO) with its drug Ozempic that is expected to achieve $4.4 billion in sales by 2024. These are just a few of the competitors in the Type 2 diabetes space. Tagrisso has been doing quite well in sales in the oncology space, especially since it was the best selling drug for AstraZeneca for the first quarter. The drug targets patients with EGFR mutated types of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Sales for the Oncology Business will likely be the main growth driver moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.