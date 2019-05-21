Russia's Oil Exports To U.S. 'On Steroids,' Complicating OPEC+ Deal

Saudi Aramco’s (ARMCO) plan to drain U.S. crude oil inventories in 2019 failed. U.S. imports of crude oil from Saudi Arabia did in fact drop in 2019, but the reduction was more than offset by increased domestic production (see analysis).

But as U.S. refinery utilization is expected to ramp up, U.S. crude stocks may be on the cusp of their seasonal decline. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih noted over the weekend meeting of OPEC’s Market Monitoring Committee,

“We see inventories rising. We see plentiful supply around the world ... which means we think, all in all, we should be in a comfortable situation in the weeks and months to come.”

But he told a news conference after the panel meeting,

"This second half, our preference is to maintain production management to keep inventories on their way declining gradually, softly but certainly declining towards normal levels."

Although Saudi Arabia has been the second largest source of U.S. crude imports behind Canada, it cannot control U.S. imports or stocks through its actions alone. According to Caracas Capital Markets managing partner Russ Dallen, the import of Russian oil by American refineries is “on steroids,” set to triple. A total of 13 tankers carrying 5 million barrels of crude and products have already arrived in the first half of May.

Such a development would directly negate KSA’s strategy to reduce U.S. crude stocks. The figures are targeted by the Saudis because they are reported weekly and are the most transparent measure of stocks in the largest oil-consuming market in the world.

No doubt such a development could throw a wrench into deliberations at the OPEC+ meeting in June. It’s one thing for Russia to be largely non-compliant with the production agreements, but another to effectively offset Saudi’s strategy, even if not by intent. The EIA reports weekly crude imports by country for the top 10 of 2018, and so the Russian contribution may not be obvious until the monthly data by source are released with a delay.

Russia Open to Increasing Output

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told CNBC in Jeddah,

“As far as our joint plan of action for the second half of the year. We are supportive of continuing our cooperation with our colleagues from other countries.”

Source: CNBC.

“But this continuation could depend to various extents on how the situation unfolds by this time and what the forecasts for supply and demand will be on the market. If it turns out that there will be a shortfall in the market then we will be prepared to examine options linked with a possible increase in production,” he said Sunday.

Mr. Novak has previously talked about raising production, while Mr. al-Falih has been wary of a possible price crash that an output increase could cause, as in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Conclusions

In a free market, American refiners can source crude imports from wherever they want, except for Venezuela and Iran, which are under sanctions. Saudi Arabia cannot control what they buy and are not the only source.

Given the rise in Russian and U.S. production of crude and liquids, KSA’s control and influence over the world market has waned, which is why OPEC reached out to Russia and others to form OPEC+. However, it appears that their two-and-a-half-year experiment to constrain world oil production will face its biggest test in June.

