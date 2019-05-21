KAR Auction Services: Solid Second Quarter, Spin-Off On Track For June

Despite its recent rally, the stock still trades ~10% below fair value.

The spin-off of Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA) is on track for June.

Q1 2019 Results

Earlier in May, KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) reported in-line results.

Revenue increased 10% to $1.05BN, while adjusted EBITDA increased 1% to $232MM. CEO, Jim Hallett said during the conference call,

“In terms of how the first quarter matched up against our expectations, we saw revenues come in a little better than our first quarter budget. Our adjusted EBITDA was very much in line with budget.”

Source: Q1 2019 Slide Deck

ADESA Results

Source: Q1 2019 Slide Deck

ADESA is the second largest provider of used car auctions (both physical and online) and related services in North America. The source of the auctioned used cars includes off-lease vehicles, repossessed vehicles, rental vehicles, and trade-in vehicles that dealers want to efficiently sell. Buyers of the auctioned used cars include franchised and independent used car dealers.

In the quarter, ADESA revenue grew 14%, while adjusted EBITDA fell 7%.

Why the decline in EBITDA?

KAR is investing heavily in TradeRev, an app that offers dealers the ability to run their own auctions.

TradeRev sold 60,000 cars on its platform in 2017 and 120,000 cars in 2018. TradeRev’s goal is to sell 200,000 cars in 2019. The service is currently in 128 markets in the US and Canada and expects to be in 175 markets by the end of 2019.

However, all this growth is expensive. TradeRev lost $53MM on an operating basis in 2018, and management expects it to lose $60MM in 2019. This is negatively impacting ADESA’s margin.

Insurance Auto Auction (IAA) Results

Source: Q1 2019 Slide Deck

IAA is focused in the insurance salvage auto business. It holds 40% market share, Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) holds 40%, and smaller independent companies control the rest of the market.

In the quarter, IAA revenue increased 6% driven by a 1% increase in volume and a 5% increase in price. Volume growth was on the low side due to a difficult comparison and mild weather. However, management still expects 5% to 7% volume growth in 2019. In the quarter, EBITDA grew 8%.

AFC Results

Source: Q1 2019 Slide Deck

AFC provides floorplan financing to independent used vehicle dealers.

What does this mean?

If an independent used vehicle dealer wants to purchase a wholesale car at an ADESA auction, it can get a short-term loan (65 days on average) from AFC to finance the purchase. The loan is collateralized by the car, so there's limited credit risk.

In the quarter, AFC revenue increased 6% while EBITDA grew 3%. Provision for credit losses came in lower than expected at 1.6%.

Guidance

Management maintained 2019 guidance. They don’t provide revenue guidance but expect adjusted EBITDA of $952.5MM (at the midpoint), representing 7% growth over 2018.

Source: Q1 2019 Slide Deck

Update on Spin-Off

Management expects the spin-off of IAA to take place in Q2 2019. They also expect to issue IAA’s debt shortly. They are targeting to raise $1.3BN in total debt. IAA’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio will be a ~3.5x.

Following the issuance of debt, KAR will schedule roadshows for RemainCo and IAA. The spin-off is expected to be completed in June.

Conclusion

Leveraging my prior work on KAR, I’m assuming RemainCo deserves to trade at 9.5x 2019 EBITDA while IAA deserves to trade at 13.0x. These multiples imply a fair enterprise value, market cap, and share price of $10.4BN, $8.1BN, and $61, respectively.

While KAR has rallied in the past few months, ~10% upside remains.

