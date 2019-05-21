Parsons: A Pick Ahead Of Quiet Period Expiration

The company was priced at $27 per share on May 8, 2019, and has been trading slightly above its initial price since its IPO.

Overview

The quiet period for the Parsons Corporation (PSN) is scheduled to expire on June 3, 2019. Upon the quiet period's expiration, the underwriters for the company's initial public offering will be allowed to release reports and analyses and to make recommendations under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that when these reports are released, shares of PSN will experience a boost in share price due to (1) PSN's strong business model, (2) PSN's strong performance since IPO and (3) PSN's strong slate of underwriters. We recommend that investors who are risk-tolerant purchase shares of PSN ahead of the quiet period expiration.

Business summary

Parsons Corporation provides intelligence solutions to the intelligence, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. The company was founded 75 years ago. It offers engineering and technology for big physical and digital systems that are highly complex. It also develops mission-specific applications and systems and develops, integrates, and sustains critical software for intelligence, commercial, and defense customers. It also performs program management services and provides critical mission support. Parsons reports that it generated revenues of $3.6 billion, a net income to Parsons Corporation of $222.3 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $229.8 million in FY 2018. The company reports that its federal solutions segment enjoyed year-over-year growth of 37% in FY 2018.

IPO performance

Parsons priced at $27 per share on May 8, 2019, which was the midpoint between its price range of $26 to $28. During its market debut, it closed at $29.99. On May 16, 2019, it closed at a high of $32.63 per share. It was most recently trading at $31.85 as of the market close on May 17, 2019.

Management team highlights

Charles L. Harrington serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, Director, and President of Parsons Corporation. He was appointed as the CEO in May 2018, as the Chairman in Nov. 2018, and as the President in 2009. Prior to that, Harrington served as the Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Executive Vice President of Parsons since his appointment in 2006. Harrington previously was the founder of one of the company's business units. Harrington earned his Bachelor of Science in engineering from the California Polytechnic State University and a Master of Business Administration from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles. George L. Ball has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Parsons since 2008 and has previously held a variety of senior management and financial positions with the company. He joined Parsons in 1995 and has more than 36 years of experience in finance. Ball has a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Drexel University and is a certified public accountant. Carey A. Smith serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Parsons and was appointed to that role in Nov. 2018. Prior to that, Smith led the company's federal solutions segment since Nov. 2016. Before joining Parsons, Smith worked in several progressive leadership roles at Honeywell International Corporation from 2011 to 2016. Before Honeywell, Smith worked at Lockheed Martin Corporation from 1985 to 2011. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Ohio Northern University and a Master of Science in electrical engineering from Syracuse University.

Financial overview

During the fiscal year that ended on Dec. 31, 2018, Parsons had total revenues of $3.56 billion and a net income of $222.3 million. Its adjusted EBITDA was $229.8 million. The company enjoyed an increase in revenues from the $3.017 billion it earned in FY 2017 and a net income of $97.3 million. It reports that it had a backlog of $7.97 billion as of the end of the fiscal year 2018, which consists of contracts that can extend over multiple years.

Conclusion

Parsons Corporation is an established company that contracts with the government and has been in business for 75 years. It priced at its midpoint and has traded above its initial price since its market debut. We believe that PSN strong slate of underwriters - which includes Goldman Sachs (GS), BofA Merrill Lynch (BA), Morgan Stanley (MS), and SunTrust (STI) - will release positive reports when the quiet period expires on June 3, 2019. Our research demonstrates that prices tend to increase temporarily in the days leading up to and following the expiration of a quiet period. We recommend that investors who have good abilities to tolerate risk purchase shares of PSN ahead of the quiet period expiration so that they can take advantage of the likely price increase.

