Entertainment One Ltd. (ENTMF) CEO Darren Throop on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Entertainment One Ltd. (OTCPK:ENTMF) Q4 2019 Results Conference Call May 21, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Darren Throop

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Full Year Financial Results for Entertainment One for the Year Ending 2019. I'm Darren Throop, President and CEO, and I'm joined today by Joe Sparacio, our CFO.

I'll do the first part of the presentation. I'm going to give you a business review, and after I do that, Joe is going to come up and do a deep dive into the numbers.

So highlights for the year. We've had, fair to say, a great year at eOne, a lot of key indicators that you can look at to measure that. One, EBITDA being up 21% for the year; another one, our net margins up 21 -- up to 21%, 510 basis points as well. And we're seeing great performance across the entire group. Fair to say, Family & Brands hit over the park again, where we've seen 28% growth in revenue and significant growth in underlying earnings as well. Retail sales were up, again, in Family & Brands, 5% to $2.5 billion, and we see a good runway for continued consumer rollout over the next 12 months as well.

Film and Television. The mix is changing in Film and Television, exactly on strategy, where transitioning now of a distribution, a pure distribution model in Film to more of a production model in Film. You can see that coming through with the conversion of box office dollars for a fewer titles released but higher box office dollars for each one of those titles, and obviously, growth in margin there as well. The integration is largely complete. We've got most of the cost savings that we've been looking for out of that business, and it's running very well. We've got a great pipeline coming for the next year, and I'll talk a little bit about that as we get into the next slides.

For acquisitions this year, Whizz Kid, Sierra and, of course, Audio Network, which we just completed just after the year-end. Each one of those acquisitions speaks perfectly to our strategy of high-quality content with global rights. Some of them brought us very good creative talent, solid management, international sales. And of course, with Audio Network, we've got a deep publishing and sync library that has global rights and a global distribution platform.

Our library grew, again, last year. We went from $1.7 billion to $2 billion. Of course, we did that library valuation independent, does that course every year. You will see another one come out in September. Based on the underlying success of the business, I would expect it to continue to grow.

And our net debt is 1.7 times. We've got it little higher than that, so we're below guidance on that as well, so that's another good indicator of the strength of the group itself. I'd like to point to this slide, at -- all of these just kind of resets everybody on what our strategic kind of North star or corner post given that high-quality content. You can see that, that's the center of everything that we do and everything that we do as a group serves that master, which is high-quality content that we have global rights for.

We're creating a platform that's really unparalleled in the entertainment sector. We're a great home for talent. We work with some of the best partners in the entire world. We create highest quality content that we possibly can, and we offer end-to-end capabilities. We do every single thing within that value chain, but we're agnostic to delivery. So we're not affiliated with any network. We're not affiliated -- we're affiliated with all of the networks, all of the SVoD platforms, any consumer platform in the world we sell to. And those end-to-end capabilities are very attractive, if you're a creative person trying to get content made and trying to get your content to market. International sales, we can finance, we can do FP&A, we can do film, we can do television, we can do music, we can do brands, we do everything. So we continue to really work on that platform, that end-to-end platform and that's why the last acquisition we did was important to us as well, and that, of course, just feeds our global -- our ever-growing global content library and that valuation that you see continues to grow those rights in almost every case now, our global rights as opposed to territorial specific rights when we're more of a distribution-focused business.

Do a little deeper dive. First, we'll do our Family & Brands. As I said before, incredible growth again in Family & Brands. Margins up 390 basis points this year to 61.2%, that really speaks to an increase in AVOD and SVoD buyers. You all know that the industry is changing at a rate that's unparalleled and really what's happening is there is a number of consumer platforms that are emerging that didn't exist before. And each one of those platforms is competing for consumer attention, really arms race for the consumer themselves. And they understand that if you've got kids, having high-quality kids program on your platform is the great way to engage with families and to keep families on your platform. So we're seeing a big spike in SVoD and AVOD sales last year within the Family & Brands division, that's great news.

We've been rolling out China. We think the big opportunity for us is in China. And of course, those AVOD and SVoD sales are going to drive engagement as we move down in the next few years.

Peppa grew substantially, again, 20% up to €90 million, was at €75.2 million last year. China went very well last year. We did the world of -- we did -- there is a couple of play centers Shanghai opened up as a Peppa Play center. We also did the Peppa movie on Chinese New Year. I think it was February 5 or February 6, which did very well. In addition to that, all those AVOD and SVoD sales are great indicators for what's to come for China. We've got a bigger launch rolling out there this year.

The play centers in the U.S., one opened in Dallas, another one opened in Michigan. They both did very well. I think you'll see more play centers opened as we go through this year as well.

PJ Masks. Revenues were up 39%. Retail sales were up 10%. It's now the number 2 brand in the U.S. and the number 3 brand here in the U.K.

We have launched season 2 on PJ Masks last year on Disney. As soon as we did that we've seen a commensurate spike in consumer engagement and, of course, that converts to the 10% increase that you've seen in retail sales. And also China is big news for PJ as well because we started on SVOD, but now we've got a broadcast slot on CCTV, which is obviously the biggest broadcaster in China, which is kind of the same thing. We started on CCTV with Peppa, then we moved to SVOD. With PJ, we've started on SVOD, now we're moving to CCTV. So that's good news and good progress in FY '19.

New brands. Cupcake & Dino was launched on Netflix, and you'll see season 2 of that as well, and then we've got a very strong development pipeline.

Looking forward, for Peppa, we're going to see a wider consumer rollout as we move through this year, particularly in China and Germany. Germany, of course, we had some retail exposure or some broadcast exposure in the last period of time that's really driven awareness, and we're now ready to have a wider consumer rollout in Germany as well. Of course, all those SVOD and AVOD sales that we've done in China over the last 12 months are really going to help us. We continue to roll additional products out in the Chinese marketplace. Peppa's 15th anniversary this year, so you've seen some of the celebratory things that we've put in place. We just had the Peppa movie in theaters here in the U.K., did very well. And you're going to see more celebrations for Peppa's 15th anniversary that will drive additional sales as well. We're going to do new clothing, new merchandising, new packaging, and we always see a commensurate spike in sales when we do that. So even our evergreen territories will consider -- will experience some growth in this year as well.

And we also have 117 new episodes by the same creators. ABD is still on writing, animating, doing a fantastic job with each one of those episodes.

PJ Masks. You're going to see -- season 3 is now being broadcast on Disney in the U.S. It's going to get rolled out globally through the FY '20 calendar year, of course, that will push additional engagement. Good news with that is Season 4 has been greenlit and is in preproduction already, so more content coming for PJ Masks as well. We got a continued launch in China in FY '20. The SVOD sales and, of course, the CCTV sale that I told you about is going to drive awareness in that marketplace, and we're going to meet that demand with consumer products.

Brands and new shows. I mean our big news in the Family this year is the rollout of Ricky Zoom. We're going to do a small exclusive window with Youku in China, just over the summer for a very short window and then we're going to go day in, day out on a wide release on all big, linear broadcast networks around the world in the fall of this year, so that's big news for us. We think the show is fantastic. You've seen a little bit of the animation. It does look great in the test grade 6 months after that. So next year, we'll have no impact on this year's numbers. We're going to roll our consumer products across the globe as well as we've got a toy partner already signed up and products already being developed in May.

And of course, we've got comedy shows, lots of shows in development and very strong pipeline, continue to reset that Family business and use the success that we've had in some of our primary brands, Peppa and PJ, to launch brands like Ricky and other brands to come down the road.

Industry developments. I mean it's fair to say, I've talked about it, but SVOD and AVOD is a big development in this industry. You roll the clock back 10 years, they didn't exist. So to have new buyers in the marketplace that really push so hard to get this type of content is great. The other thing about eOne and our Family & Brands business, if you look at Peppa, we're almost 400 episodes, that means we've got that many episodes to sell. We can sell episodes 1 through 52 to one buyer and 53 to 104 to another buyer and, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. We can mix them around, gives us a lots of additional opportunities for sale. So that's a good development for us.

Shelf space continues to be difficult to key retailers. Of course, Toys "R" Us had a hard time in the U.S. to say the least. It took some of the retailers a way to gear up to that, but it's fair to say retailers are very specific on brands that are tested and proven brands, so that's good news for us and, of course, our brands are some of the most popular ones in the world. So key drivers of the Family & Brands business for this next fiscal year, obviously, China, Germany are going to be key markets for us.

Experiential entertainment is a big area of focus for us. One, it's -- first of all, we can make additional revenues and profit of it, but it's also additional engagement.

So you'll see our music business continues to lead our live portion, which -- towards the PJ Masks show, which is sold out in the U.S. Peppa Pig continues to tour the World of Play centers for Peppa Pig. The film that we just put out here, the film we put in China, you're going to see a lot more of that as we move forward looking for additional opportunities to engage with our fans.

Quality, quality, quality. Quality is the theme that runs right through eOne. We think that wins whether it's Family & Brands, music or scripted television or film. We really need to focus on quality, and I think we've done a good job at doing that.

And yes, so those are key drivers for the -- we've got a very strong pipeline as well.

I'll move quickly to Film and Television. Progress, fair to say, we had a busy year in Film and Television, a very good year. Underlying EBITDA is up 9%, and that is against our revenue decline that Joe will talk a little bit about, but we messaged that at half year the DVD business -- transactional business, quite frankly, has declined quite rapidly. And we've declined in step with that, but the shift that we're making is clearly working for us. It is coming through operational efficiencies. The margin increased 300 basis points and that's combination of cost reductions and mix itself. The transition that we were doing where we're moving from a distribution model to a production model is complete.

We released fewer films last year, but box office revenues per film were up 56%, which really shows kind of quality, what have to be remise if I didn't mention Green Book. There is a quality film that we had a number of our territories won the Academy Awards, drove significant revenues through the -- through our business. It came through our partners at Amblin and Participant Media, high-quality content. Obviously, it sells well in the marketplace. So we want to continue to do that.

Investment in content went down 35%, exactly as we've been messaging as well. This year, from a run rate, we look to be a fewer films and I'll touch on that in the next slide.

We've -- also, in film, we've moved the Australian business and the Benelux business to sub-distribution agreements where the actual sales and marketing be done by -- in Australia, Universal, and we have another in the Benelux. We're really focusing on our core territories, and they are doing our business. We've also moved our home entertainment business completely to Universal Studios, so we've got one partner for transactional on a global basis as we've kind of exited that business now.

TV had great momentum. The Rookie season 1 ratings continue to decline through the season, but teams did a great job on that. See the last week, we've got a renewal for Season 2, which is great news. We also had good results. Designated Survivor, Season 3, on Netflix. I think it launches June 7, so please watch. Private Eyes, Season 3; You Me Her, Season 4; et cetera. So a lot of our scripted shows continue to get renewed for subsequent seasons.

And the Mark Gordon heritage shows: Grey's Anatomy, Criminal Minds, Ray Donovan, all continue to be renewed as well. So very top-quality library, top-quality scripted shows, audiences continue to want them.

Music, 30% revenue growth last year. Big revenue growth last year, really speaks to the power of streaming and the ability for the consumer to find the music that they want. We're going to see -- we had great hit records in almost all of our genres last year, so good results there. They're going to pushing hard on growing the live business, the publishing business, the sync business, every part of the business and, of course, that live piece is touring PJ Masks and I think you'll see them enter and help us with some of our other properties as the business continues to grow and prosper.

The outlook for the year. It's fair to say a very strong outlook for the year based on the things we have for development and some of the things that you've read about perhaps they've got green light and are announced in their recent times. We're going to release about 50 films, and then we'll get to a run rate of about 35 to 40, that's down again. We've got some great high-quality films coming. Queen & Slim, you've seen a little bit of footage on that on the screen that I showed a little bit earlier, that's from our partners Makeready. We've got Scary Stories, Guillermo del Toro, which looks fantastic, and then we've got 1917 coming from Amblin, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Sam Mendes. We've figured we're going to do about 1,200 hours or 1,250 hours of acquired/produced content in FY '20. Really strong development pipeline we've talked about before. We've got fully 60 or 70 projects in active developments sold to everyone whether it's streamers, traditional broadcast networks, cable networks, over-the-top platforms, very, very active development slate right now, which, in the last period of time, from a TV standpoint, have been converting. You've seen last week we announced the Deputy, which is a direct series order for -- that was a pilot we did and then series order for Fox in the U.S. We'll sell international rights. We did Albedo for Vudu, which is Walmart's new direct-to-consumer platform in the U.S. We'll sell international rights. Season 2 of The Rookie got picked up and a number of other shows that have been renewed they're already in the -- in our slate.

Unscripted had a great year in FY '19 and looks to have another very solid year coming in FY '20 with returning shows like Growing Up Hip Hop, Siesta Key, Ex on the Beach, Naked and Afraid, et cetera. So very, very active group, a lot of the -- half our growth that you've seen in the FY '19 numbers came from our unscripted business, and they've done a really, really good job over the last 12 months.

We've got new first look deals and new high-quality relationship deals with people like Tommy Mottola, MGMT. And you're going to see us announce more of those high-quality relationship.

In music, we're going to see strong growth in music. Again, we've got new albums from The Lumineers, Wu-Tang. Audio Network was a acquisition we did just after the year-end, that really rounds out our end-to-end production -- our music capabilities on a global basis. They're syncing a master business, they own global rights, it fits perfectly with our strategy -- our stated strategy. Everything we make from a TV, film, Family & Brands standpoint is formed with music -- underlying music rights. Obviously, with having that size and scale of library, the sophisticated delivery technology that they proprietarily own, gives us the ability to form our own music, but also help them find ways to grow that business on a global basis.

So you'll see music continue to grow. It's been a focus for us over the last few years. I think you can recognize that in the numbers that they've gone up steadily over the last number of years, and we think there is significant opportunity within that business as we go forward.

Key developments. These just keep getting -- keeps getting more and more momentum around what's going on in the entertainment business -- in the high-quality entertainment business. More platforms, $110 billion committed to spend, new buyers. Apple is in the marketplace now, Vudu is in the marketplace now. Disney/Fox deals $71 billion to buy Fox, why? Because Disney wants to launch a direct consumer platform and they're still out in the marketplace buying third-party content, why? Because they don't think that's even enough. So this isn't going to slow down for a period of time. It's just going to continue to accelerate. And with the Google's and the Apple's and everyone else in the marketplace, they have huge balance sheets, and they want that customer badly.

As I said before, we're agnostic to delivery. We've got an end-to-end service that services any creative in the entire world. So I think from a positioning standpoint, we're in a pretty good place right now. We need to continue to do what we're doing and continue to deliver the way we have before. To do that, premium content is a must. So we need to attract high-quality creatives. We need the very best creative talent in the house and outside of the house as our creative partners.

Video and music are going to continue to be key touch points for these services. So we need to continue to focus on those. Our music business, there is good opportunity in music. Everybody has seen that, so the Audio Network deal was a very important milestone for us, and it goes down to simplistically we think that a company that has end-to-end capabilities produced the highest quality content and can deliver on a global scale, has a real opportunity for continued growth and momentum.

So with that, I'm going to turn it over to Joe who is going to give you a overview of the financials. Thanks. Joe?

Joe Sparacio

Thanks, Darren. Good morning, everyone. As Darren mentioned, the shift in our business from one of distribution to production has really resulted in a transition of the business from higher-risk, lower-margin business to one of much lower risk and higher margins. And you see that coming through in our numbers not only for this reporting period but also in the last several reporting periods.

As Darren mentioned, margins were up by 510 basis points. It was basically across the board: Family, up by 390; Film, TV & Music, up by 300. And we also benefited from a shift in mix as Family is now 17% of the total revenue pie as opposed to 12% last year, and those are 60% margin dollars. So we're also benefiting from mix as well. Free cash flow came in at £12.4 million. We had initially guided to breakeven for this year, so we're ahead of the curve on that measure. Net debt came in at 1.7 times. As Darren mentioned, we had targeted slightly higher at 1.8 times earlier in the year. The library value is at £2 billion, and we'll update that based on the March 31, 2019, portfolio, and we'll release that to the market most likely in September.

The reduction -- revenues were down about 9% for the year. As Darren mentioned, the most significant factor in that was the continuing decline of the transactional or home entertainment line of our business, and that encompasses DVD sales and transactional VOD/pay-per-view. So that was a big factor. Offsetting that was a 30% growth in our Music business and the 28% growth in our Family & Brands business. And we'll do a little deeper dive in a moment on each of those. Foreign exchange had relatively no impact on reported revenues for the period.

EBITDA is up 21%. Again, a lot of that is just -- it's lower-risk, higher-margin businesses, better streams that are coming through the company, and it's higher margins in our underlying businesses. From a currency perspective, the growth would've been about 19% year-on-year, again, not a material impact in terms of EBITDA growth year-on-year.

In terms of the Family & Brands business, no matter which way you cut it, the Family & Brands business continues to grow. If you look at it in terms of our 2 primary brands, Peppa Pig was up 20%, PJ Masks was up 39%.

If you look at it by category, all of the major categories continue to grow with strong growth in SVOD, AVOD of 142% year-on-year. And that goes to the discussion that Darren had earlier. In addition, transactional and merchandising grew by 24% and 13%, respectively. So across the board in terms of category, we're growing.

In this morning's announcement, in the back end, there was the financial information. And in note 3, there's also a geographical breakdown of our revenues for this business. Important to note the U.S. was up by 33.25% year-on-year, and China was up 57.25% year-on-year. And we still have a lot of running room. As Darren mentioned earlier, we'll do a wider merchandising plan in China this upcoming year as well as Germany which should help. And in the U.S., U.S. retail sales have been somewhat impacted by the Toys R Us bankruptcy. And we view that as a temporary blip which should come back over time.

Okay. Next slide. In Film and Television, revenues were down by 13%. Again, a lot of that was the transactional business. EBITDA up by 300 -- by 9% and margins up by 300 basis points, as Darren mentioned, much better productivity from the films that were running through the pipeline. We did 57 films this year versus 85 last year. And the average box office went from £2.4 million to £3.8 million, and that certainly results in a much better financial profile as you look at the results for each film.

We had significant growth in our unscripted business, which basically doubled the number of half hours delivered. Strong performance in royalties and participations specifically on the Mark Gordon library, where our participations were up some 35% year-on-year. And we achieved some significant cost savings as well during the year. A lot of that, as I mentioned earlier, was offset by a 49% reduction in the home entertainment space.

In the top left, you'll see the Film performance information that I just mentioned, so it's there as a reference point. Again, box office per tittle up from $2.4 million to $3.8 million. Number of half hours delivered, 887 last year versus 1,142 this year, so we're up in that space. And you'll see the growth in the unscripted space going from 350 up to 708 year-on-year. The scripted space was impacted a bit by timing. As Darren mentioned earlier, we've got a very robust program right now with new shows recently greenlit, including Run, Nurses and Deputy. So again, a temporary timing blip with that part of the business. And as Darren mentioned earlier, we're still on track to deliver some £13 million to £15 million in annual savings from the Film and TV integration by next year.

On the Music space, revenues up 30%, margins up 40 -- EBITDA up 46%. Again, it goes to the power of being in a digital world. We've got great content. That content plays terrific in the digital platforms and deliver some very nice margins for the business.

As Darren mentioned, the Audio Network transaction provides significant scale for our publishing business and provides a [indiscernible] for that business. We anticipate a significant revenue shift -- synergies to come from that transaction. And it fits very nicely with what I mentioned earlier in the discussion. Low-risk, high-margin business, 35% margins, 90% cash conversion, that fits very nicely with where we're driving this business.

In terms of EPS growth, obviously, a lot of it being driven by the increase in underlying EBITDA of 21%. If you look at diluted EPS of 25p versus 19.3p last year, we're up 30% on that measurement. I will point out that the adjusted numbers do not include certain nonrecurring items such as the one-off that we incurred during the year, £68 million. Most of that was recorded through the half year results, and it relates specifically to the write-downs that the company put in place as a result of the significant industry-wide decline in the home entertainment space. The significant portion of that £68 million was home entertainment. It was £61 million. And of that, £56 million was a noncash charge, with the reminder related to severance. The other portion was severance and related restructuring charges associated with the integration of our Film and TV business this year.

From a cash perspective, all cash has been expended on these activities except for a £5.2 million which will be expended in fiscal '20.

In terms of free cash flow, as I mentioned earlier, we came in at £12.4 million versus the target of breakeven. You'll see in the investment in acquired content rights, as Darren mentioned earlier, as we transition the business, that number continues to come down. It went from £144 million last year down to £121.9 million this year.

You'll see in terms in terms of cash conversion, Film, Television and Music division was a user of cash last year. Whereas this year we are starting to see the results of the migration, especially of the film business where we actually had positive cash conversion of 6%.

As I mentioned earlier, net debt leverage targeted at 1.7 times. We'll discuss in a minute some of the guidance for next year, but we're targeting 1.6 times for fiscal '20. And that includes the Audio Network transaction and the £52 million of additional debt we incurred. I should mention, just taking a step back to free cash flow, last year, we had -- when we had given guidance, we had mentioned that we anticipated being breakeven for fiscal '19 but then a return to a much broader free cash flow by fiscal '20 and along the lines of what we generated in fiscal '17. And keeping with that, we are currently targeting above £35 million to £40 million in free cash flow for fiscal '20.

This is the summary of our production financing, the ins and outs. Again, this is a vehicle by which we will finance many of our in-house productions. Right now, its predominantly on the TV end of life. And as we've discussed in the past, these loans are project specific and are nonrecourse to the corporate core.

Next slide, please. In terms of guidance for next year, this is included in your presentation books and in the announcement. I won't go through each line item, but I do want to point out a couple of items. You'll see the investment in acquired film content going down even further from £72 million to £55 million as we continue to reshape that business. We released 57 titles this year. We anticipate going to 50 in fiscal '20 and then down to the 35 to 40 level as we move past fiscal '20.

The guidance here for amortization of acquired intangibles is based on a steady state and does not incorporate potential changes that could result as part of the purchase price exercise for Audio Network. So once that's completed, if there are material changes to this guidance, we'll let you know.

In fiscal '20, we will need to change our accounting for leases. I'm sure many of you have been through discussions of this with many companies that you follow. Basically, it will require the company to capitalize a value for our operating leases. That capitalize the value or asset will be a £55 million asset that goes on the balance sheet and a £55 million liability that offsets it.

So on day 1, it's basically a gross-up of the balance sheet. The asset will be depreciated and that -- the range is between £8 million to £10 million. I would use £9 million in your modeling to be safe. And the offset to that will be £9 million lower in operating expenses including rents. So what this effectively does is artificially increase our EBITDA by about £9 million if you go through the math.

There'll also -- because of the liabilities and net present value, there'll also be a finance charge that hits the P&L next year, and that will be in the £2 million to £3 million range. So there will be a slight impact on the net profit basis. As a result of this guidance, it's probably, net of tax, somewhere in the neighborhood of £1.5 million to the negative.

And that's it. The last point on IFRS 16, this is really a reclassification exercise, and there's no impact on the company's cash flows year-on-year.

With that, I'll give it back to Darren to give a summary.

Darren Throop

Thank you, Joe. So I won't go through the summary in detail. You've all heard it. I guess just as an overriding statement, the -- like I said before, the businesses continues to rapidly change. I do believe that the delivery platforms are identifying themselves, and we're seeing where delivery and where consumer behavior is going. And that seems to be firmly in subscription models. AVOD is starting to how some signs of life again, where you've seen some platforms that are delivered over the top, that have ad-supported revenue models as well or they're fairly nascent at this time. Right now, it really is subscription. But that being said, the incumbents on the delivery standpoint, the broadcasters, the cable networks have big, robust business as well, and they all need content. So as a group, I'm very -- I'm really looking forward to next year and many years to come simply because of the positioning that we've put ourselves in. From a strategy standpoint, I really don't think we could be better positioned at this point. We need to continue to attract high-quality partners, and we do that by delivering great creative people who want to be great creative companies. And I think we've demonstrated that we can do that in each one of our divisions. I did want to say thank you to the entire team at eOne for delivering another great set of results. Everybody works very, very hard. And yes, we're looking forward to a great year. So thank you all for coming and, and we'll see you at half year.

Questions. Yes, right at the back, yes.

Q - Ian Whittaker

It's Ian Whittaker from Liberum. Three questions, please. First of all, just in terms of your library valuation in terms of the step-up, can you just remind us again the sort of key parameters in terms of how that library is valued just in terms of the assumptions that you make? The second thing is just a question on pods, which seems to have got sort of rather more interest, sort of particularly in the music industry sort of quite recently with what Spotify is doing and sort of. Sort of it would seem at face values though, sort of you would -- haven't had strength in that particularly given sort of your content in other areas. So perhaps talk about your plans in those areas. And then the third one is you always give a very sort of useful guide as to what's happening in terms of the sort of wider picture, the dynamics and so forth. In your sort of view in terms of the industry and, sort of particularly as you said, sort of committed big balance sheet, looking to invest in content, do you notice any sort of moves to these companies saying that they want to bring content in-house and actually build their own in-house capabilities? Or is there sort of willingness there to actually use third-party independent producers?

Darren Throop

Sure. So the first one was library value and really how do we get that value. It's done by an independent party. It's a third-party valuation. We used to use that because we use our library as collateral for a banking agreement that we have. We don't need that anymore. But we till do it as a good KPI for our investors to understand the conversion of what we're building to, what's it worth on a long term. It's really a 10-year DCF by title, where they put a cost of capital, a discount for tax and a discount for management into that calculation itself. it's tested by tittle on a year-on-year basis. And what fits the other end is what you're seeing from a valuation standpoint. So the same logic, same protocol is used on a year-on-year basis. And that's the way the library is done. From a podcast standpoint, podcast seems very interesting, quite a growing market for us. We started actually a podcast network in Canada which I still believe is the number one 1 podcast network in Canada. And that's been used as a way to find other creative ideas and other creative partners. That is something that our Music team is highly interested in as well, with what's going on with Spotify. And I think you'll see us develop our podcast capacities as we move forward.

And the third one was, oh, yes, in-house capabilities. Yes, I mean you're seeing some of the big, established -- everybody brings some people in-house. So each one of the platforms that we talked about before and even the new emerging platforms like Apple have hired high-level creative executives to come in-house and help them guide their content strategy from an in-house standpoint. Netflix has brought a lot of people in-house. It's actually signed up some creatives to be exclusive to the network platform. So I think you're going to see that continuing. And that's really no different than the studios have done for 100 years, where there are certain pieces or certain people that they want to capture and hold within their environment and make them exclusive to themselves.

So on one regard, it would be we need creative executives to help us pick through which projects are the best projects for our platform. And in others, we want to hold these creatives exclusively for ourselves. So you're going to see more of that. It doesn't really change a whole lot as it's been going on for 100 years, and it'll continue to go on. The reality of it is, is that there are so many creative ideas and so many different creators out there, that they will always -- Disney/Fox is still buying third-party content. Well, it's hard to imagine a bigger or better library than Disney/Fox has yet they still understand that they're going to need outside third-party creators to bring them new content to the platform. But yes, they're bringing people in-house.

Ian Whittaker

And if I could just ask a quick follow-up in terms of the library valuation without getting too much into the weeds, so that obviously depends title by title. But if for example you look at your goodwill calculations, it looks as though that some of the assumptions you've used in terms of growth rate for Family & Brands business, it is the same as what you use in Film and Television...

Darren Throop

Yes.

Ian Whittaker

Even though there's a completely different sort of growth trajectory in terms of both those assets. So it seems a bit unusual there. On a general level, is that for sort of -- is the similar sort of use of assumptions in terms of the library valuation? I know it varies by title, but is it the sort of general picture?

Darren Throop

Yes. Very similar assumptions used across the entire value of that library. I've been pretty consistent. I think there's some draconian contemplations used, but that's the way it's calculated. So one can infer that some of those rates could be worth more than we're speculating. Yes?

Bridie Schmidt

I'm Bridie from Stifel. A few numbers questions. Apologies. On FTD -- they all relate to FTD. So when we came into this year, from memory, you were budgeting for an increase in television production investment. And you were talking about that you had this strong pipeline, 60 shows in development and so on and so forth. And yet we've seen investments in television production go down. And broadcast and licensing sales go down quite considerably as well. Now looking ahead, on the face of it, it looks like you've got very strong pipeline...

Darren Throop

Yes.

Bridie Schmidt

And it will be delivered into 2020, 80% increase in content budgeted for next year. Same 60 shows in development, I just want to get a sense of really how confident you feel you can hit that production investment number this year?

Darren Throop

It was -- it's not the same 60 shows in development. I mean some fall off, and then new ones come on.

Bridie Schmidt

But they're similar in sort of volume.

Darren Throop

Yes. I mean, in the last 2 weeks, 3 weeks, you've seen 4 new shows, scripted shows greenlit. So that really speaks to the way that production volume is going to increase over the next period of time. If you look in the historical rear view mirror, even a show like Designated Survivor which ABC decided was not right for their platform anymore, but Netflix did. Instead of the 22 half hours that we built for ABC, we only built 10 for Netflix, so a big difference from a production revenue standpoint which we really didn't see last year when we were guiding the same number that you're talking about. So yes, if you're asking how confident am I, I'm confident, very confident.

Bridie Schmidt

And then 2 more questions on FTD. So the margins this year are very strong, as you've discussed.

Darren Throop

Yes.

Bridie Schmidt

Looking out to next year, there's more cost savings coming through. You've got Audio Network, which is a much higher-margin business. Are we right to assume that we're going to see an incremental growth in the FTD margin?

Joe Sparacio

I would moderate. I would kind of keep it at the same level because it's just -- I wouldn't take a leap of faith on that. We had very, very strong revenue streams coming from unscripted, very strong results from some of the royalties and participation library films. So while we're bullish on that, I would be very, very hesitant to have folks move those margin outlooks up significantly.

Darren Throop

Yes. It's fair to say that both on the Film, Television & Music side and on the Family & Brands side, when you're running at 61% Family & Brands, that's a huge margin. A lot of it, SVOD, AVOD that we talked about; and even on Film, Television & Music, those net margins are very, very solid for any business in any industry. So expecting them to continue to grow at that rate would be very ambitious. And I think Joe is right, we should moderate that approach a little bit.

Bridie Schmidt

And then final question, it's just on the cash flow. So you're guiding to 1.6 times gearing. Can you help us try and understand, given that production is such a big number now and you've got some going through IPS and some through corporate, can help us understand how much of that do you think you'll be doing through corporate and how much you might be doing through production sign-up?

Joe Sparacio

Yes. So if you look in the guidance, and let me get the exact sheet here in the back. So let's see. The production -- investment in production for Film, the £95 million would most likely be -- most of that will be going through net debt, so corporate cash; whereas a lot of the investment in production for TV, the lion's share of that will be going through production financing. The only thing I would say is you'd probably -- peer was 15% to 20% of that, which accounts for equity in the particular productions, and that will go through net debt.

Catherine O'Neill

It's Catherine from Citi. A couple of questions. So on licensing, the growth was -- sluggish is probably harsh, but probably slower than expected. And you talked about moderating the China rollout. So I just wanted to understand how you're thinking about the China rollout for FY '20 and the licensing revenue growth. And then on Ricky Zoom, could you maybe talk about the markets or the key markets that you're launching? And within that sort of global launch and maybe the ownership structure, if what you assume, is it something similar to PJ Masks? Or how should we think about that?

Darren Throop

Okay. So China, yes, we're just -- and we continue to sign new licenses in China and continue to roll that brand out in China. Our excitement around that lies in the fact that we had over 50% growth last year. But that's against the backdrop where a lot of that growth came from what we would call engagement growth SVOD, AVOD, platform CCTV, the film that we released on February 6 which just drives demand. So we'll push harder on consumer products this year, and we would expect a commensurate amount of sales to come through on that as well. I'm sorry, Catherine, your second question was at Ricky Zoom you're asking about?

Catherine O'Neill

Yes. Maybe a bit more detail on markets where -- yes, the markets where you see the greatest potential. I'm not sure how many markets you're [indiscernible].

Darren Throop

Yes, we're going global. So that's an interesting -- that's a great question. So the Ricky Zoom launch, we're doing a small exclusive window with Youku in China over the summer. So in the next month or 2, you're going to see -- well, I don't think you'll see unless you're in China. But on a platform in China where they'll have a small exclusive window, like months, a month or 2. And after that comes out, then we're going to launch it day and date globally, which means on the same day on a global basis, we're going to go with major broadcasters in every major market. So that's exciting and it's big news to accomplish that coordination because it's not the same broadcaster because there is no broadcaster that covers the globe, it's a number of different ones. So that's really incredible, and they're the big primary broadcast slots. We will then follow that up with consumer products about 6 months later. So when you asked about markets, we really don't know yet. We think that it will resonate with children around the world, but we're going to see. But we're going wide day and date.

Catherine O'Neill

And then just for the ownership structure, is it more PJ or more Peppa in a sense of...

Joe Sparacio

More along the lines of PJ.

Darren Throop

Yes.

Joe Sparacio

Yes.

Darren Throop

We haven't disclosed that.

Joe Sparacio

No, we haven't. But it's -- yes.

Darren Throop

Yes.

Joe Sparacio

Steve.

Joe Sparacio

He's been waiting.

Darren Throop

His arm's getting sore.

Steve Liechti

It's Steve Liechti from Numis. Just on Film, I know you're not breaking out the old-fashioned way now. But if you look at the profit trajectory in film distribution, clearly it has come down for good reasons or bad reasons. Do you think that the -- well, 2 things. One, do you think the film distribution itself has bottomed now in terms of the profit? Because I know you've transitioned the type of film distribution you're doing. Do you think -- if you strip out cost savings within that division now, do you think that the Film profit can go up next year in fiscal '20 if you thought it on the old-fashioned basis?

Darren Throop

If I thought about it on the old-fashioned basis, I'm not sure even what that means. It's not the old-fashioned basis anymore, so we've taken the cost out, and we're not investing as heavily. But we are very focused on projects where we can be involved in the global rights platform as well, which has given us a better opportunity for increased margins. So I do believe, yes, the answer is yes. The Film business is still profitable. It's still a key part of our overall strategy as a group as we want to be agnostic to platforms but also offer creatives a full complement of opportunities for whatever it is they're trying to create. We're just switching gears a little bit and saying the buyers are globalizing, and we should be globalizing as well. So I'm not sure about that last part of your question, Steve.

Steve Liechti

Well, the key question is, is Film profits no longer a drag on that division.

Darren Throop

Yes, it is. It is no longer a drag.

Darren Throop

That's what I wanted. We have done what we needed to do, yes. And the team is well geared, great management team with some great projects.

Steve Liechti

Great. And then just on the whole SVOD, AVOD thing and, I guess, on Family, we should zero in on £30 million of revenue. I mean that's great -- in the short term, it feels great that, that revenue number is coming through. How much of that is actually cash that you're collecting this year as opposed to future deals sort of brought forward? And ultimately, is it is a sort of dangerous number in the -- I can see licensing and merchandising being a nice long-term revenue stream. But each year, you've got to sign up new AVOD, SVOD contracts. Some stream platforms will disappear. Should we be wary though about the longevity of that number?

Darren Throop

Well, I'll let Joe answer the cash profile of that. I'll answer the longevity number. I look at in a couple of different ways. One is those contracts will be signed for usually longer than 1 year, usually 2 years. So that's exceptional performance in AVOD and SVOD. Will that continue in the next period? Perhaps not. That being said, what it does inform is the fact that there's a whole bunch more engagement going on in those territories than there was before which should push and convert to higher licensing and merchandising sales in those territories. So you won't get the same revenue out of AVOD, SVOD perhaps in the near term, but what you should see is an increased demand for licensing and merchandising because of the awareness that you're building through that channel. That being said, they are fairly short-term contracts, 2 or 3 years. The content that we're selling, PJ and Peppa is recognized as some of the highest-quality content period for preschool. It will never stop selling. So while some of the platforms may come and go, there will always be platforms really desperate to have that content on them simply because of the quality and the awareness that families all over the world already have with.

Joe Sparacio

But we're continuing to produce new seasons every year, so we're refreshing the pipeline as we go.

Darren Throop

Yes. The point I've made earlier about there's almost 400 hours of -- or 400 episodes of Peppa right now. You can sell or you can have 8 platforms, and they can all have 50 episodes at the same time. And then you just switch them around, and so they have different episodes on their platform. So it's fair to say that SVOD is really waking up to the fact that if you want to hold subscription in the home, if there's a kid in that house, you need high-quality family product. And quality is important because we've seen some other that are just producing -- we can produce a show for $5,000. Yes, okay, but nobody's going to watch it. And you kind of see some of the evidence on that on YouTube views, on things that are really resonating well and things that aren't. On the cash recognition standpoint, Joe will...

Joe Sparacio

Yes. I mean you're talking deals of 2-year duration, so we'll get payments over the 2-year period. So it's -- they're stretched out a bit. Interesting in the Family business in that on the licensing side, many times we require minimum guarantees upfront, so it helps to kind of augment the overall cash profile for that business. But SVOD deals in general, Steve, you're going to have payment streams that will generally go according to the term.

Steve Liechti

Can I sneak in one more? Just on home entertainment, do you want to have a stab at where that £68 million of revenue goes next year? Is it going to have again or does it -- is it the absolute decline [indiscernible]?

Darren Throop

No. I think we've seen a significant decline, but then there's collectors and people in certain territories where physical still sells at a fairly decent rate. We exited the business, as you know, in the first half, and that had a commensurate effect on our revenue streams in it. But DVD will continue to sell for a long period of time, but unlike kind of the CD, if you look at the way that physical media went, where it still exists. By the way, CD, I don't know of very many people buying them, but they still are bought, selling CD. But vinyl now is outselling CD. So -- but that took a long time. The demise of the industry was 2001, it was over if you're in the CD business, but it took 15 years. I imagine DVD will continue to decline on a unabated year-on-year pace, but it's not going to go to nothing anytime soon. A lot of those sales are being converted to SVOD. Transactional is also not as robust as it used to be simply because people are really starting to embrace subscription services as opposed to transactional, but there are still people who want to own it. And sometimes, for ease of use and replay and viewing, you're actually going to do a transactional -- some sort of a transactional transaction to get the content that you want. Thank you, Steve.

David Amiras

It's David from Investec. Just two questions. The first is just on the composition of the phones, the Internet of the TV slate in FY '20. Could you give us the split between scripted and unscripted? And then the second question was on Slide 19, where you talk about TV shows greenlit as a percent of the FY '20 budgeted margin. I'm just wondering what that percentage was like a year ago with respect to FY '19.

Joe Sparacio

What was that? On which...

David Amiras

TV's margin and...

Darren Throop

TV margin.

Joe Sparacio

The margin for TV?

David Amiras

Yes, exactly.

Darren Throop

No, not the margin, the -- what was the last question?

David Amiras

The percentage of the TV margin that's greenlit or contracted [indiscernible].

Joe Sparacio

Oh, got it. So on the slide, it's about 35%.

David Amiras

And last year, it was?

Joe Sparacio

And last year, I think it was around the same but may have been actually a little lower last year. In terms of the target for next year is 1,200 hours. And I would probably increase the scripted portion of that in terms of the delta between the 1,142 actual this year and then 1,200, and it actually could go above that if unscripted stays where they are or exceed. So I would expect all the uptick to be in the scripted space especially considering the shows that were recently greenlit.

David Amiras

And just thinking of one last one. I mean just in terms of the overall shape of the business now, I'm thinking about more long term, how do sort of prioritize which areas of the business you're most excited about?

Darren Throop

Well, I mean, we just look at opportunity. It's that end-to-end platform that we've created gives us the luxury of getting to look at a whole bunch of different projects across a whole bunch of different sectors, film, television, music, family, brands, publishing, same, collide. There's just so many different things to consider. Obviously, we have been shifting investment capital away from film distribution more into TV, more into music. So I think the platform gives us the opportunity to have a look into a whole bunch of different opportunities. And then we just need discipline on running -- making sure that the risk profile is consistent with what we've done in the past, and the opportunity is big enough that we should get involved because like any company of our size or any size, we have limited capacity. Only so many people I know in so many hours of the days who are trying to pick the projects that can drive the best economic return for the business. Yes?

Unidentified Analyst

Just a quick follow-up, and it's actually sort of following on from Steve's question and also as well a comment you made about Walmart in terms of the D2C, in terms of longevity of these contacts, I mean Walmart obviously is making a big push in e-commerce anyway, perhaps the most aggressive of the retailers. But do you see actually sort of retailers perhaps get more into this D2C approach and that therefore can boost some of your revenue streams?

Darren Throop

Perhaps, I mean Walmart's the biggest retailer in the world or at least -- yes, and I think they're the biggest retailer in the world, so I think that makes sense with the consumer base. It's predominantly a U.S. story though. And Amazon has been very, very aggressive on a whole bunch of different businesses that Amazon had a strong hold on for a long period of time. So I think Amazon or Walmart is, to a degree, reacting to that but also reacting to the reality that they've got the consumer, they've got a relationship with the consumer. If they can provide them with content they want to watch, perhaps they can build a deeper relationship with that consumer and hold them with Walmart longer than have them go somewhere else. So do I think other retailers will do it? Perhaps. I really do believe it's a scale game now. This entire industry is a scale game. We're fortunate that we have scale in each one of our businesses. As a start-up, I was asked a question on that press call this morning, direct to consumer for us as a company, we're simply not big enough. Unless it was very myopic and specific to a certain genre, we wouldn't consider it. We want to be the suppliers. We want to be Switzerland for each one of these big platforms. They continue to go and be a supplier for them. We don't want to compete with them at this point. But I'm not sure if any other retailers would get into that business. I think they need to be big if they're going to consider it.

Okay. Any other questions? Good. Well, I want to thank you all for coming. Thank you for your support. And we'll see you at half year.