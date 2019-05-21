Home Depot: Will It Spike Or Stall?

I would not rush to accumulate HD, especially considering the risk of jumping on board at what could be the peak of the economic cycle.

So far, in the retailer sector's earnings week, results have been hit and miss. TJX Companies (TJX) outperformed, while players like Kohl's (KSS) and J.C. Penney (JCP) left much to be desired.

On the fence was Home Depot (HD). The home improvement company reported revenues and earnings that topped expectations while keeping full-year guidance intact - possibly suggesting, as a result of the seven cent-beat in 1Q19 EPS, that management is maintaining a cautious stance for the balance of the year. The stock began the trading day down -2%, as a result, but recovered to end the session up minimally.

Credit: Splinter

Despite the lack of meaningfully positive news, I also did not see any material red flag in Home Depot's first quarter performance.

Comps of 2.5% failed to inspire, lagging even the executive team's expectations. But part of the top-line drag can be attributed to an atypically cold and wet February, along with significantly lower lumber prices and a tough comparison against the hurricane rebuilding season last year. All accounted for, I believe that the 6% YOY revenue increase, aided by one extra week in the quarter and adjusted for about 30 bps of currency drag, looked good enough.

On profitability, headwinds related to revenue mix and higher supply chain expenses that impacted gross margin were well balanced by the benefits of SG&A cost control. Op margin of 13.6%, flat YOY, was the result of Home Depot's competent expense management efforts that offset the many unfavorable factors causing margin deleverage in 1Q19.

Considering the less-than-robust top-line performance, I believe margin resilience played a crucial role in driving the earnings beat. The retirement of nearly 5% of the outstanding share count also helped, contributing with what I estimate to be a ten-cent YOY increase in EPS from stock buybacks alone.

Will shares climb from here?

Looking forward, I have mixed expectations about Home Depot and the home improvement space in general - probably mirroring the mood of the market this Tuesday. At a macro level, key indicators in the housing space seem to show clear signs of decelerated growth in home building and remodeling. The graph below depicts housing starts since 2000 (blue line) and shows how activity has plateaued, after recovering from recessionary levels until around April 2016.

Data by YCharts

The graphs below further support the idea of decreased home improvement projects, in spite of CEO Craig Menear's claim that pro customers "tell us that they are busier than ever". RMI is an index that measures the health of the remodeling market over the previous three months and gauges the volume of bids and proposals for upcoming projects. The metric shows evidence of market exhaustion over the past few quarters, possibly suggesting a peak in recent and near-future activity.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from the National Association of Home Builders

In favor of an investment in the stock is Home Depot's solid execution as usual, despite a few hiccups in the most recent quarter. In addition, the chart below illustrates how HD has come off twelve-month valuation peaks, trading now at current-year earnings and long-term PEG multiples of 19.0x and 1.8x, respectively, that do not look overstretched for a company of this caliber.

Data by YCharts

All accounted for, I have doubts over whether this stock will climb much further from here, following five years of nearly 20% in annualized market price appreciation. Investors don't seem overly enthusiastic about buying shares following earnings results that were not overwhelmingly positive.

In my view, HD is a "hold stock" that I would not rush to accumulate at current levels - especially considering the risk of jumping on board at what could be the peak of the economic cycle.

I do not own HD because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.