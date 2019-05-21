SolarEdge Is Dominating A High-Growth Industry

The solar market has remained relatively flat in recent quarters despite the optimism surrounding solar. While the technology backing solar has always shown great promise, the highly competitive nature of the industry has made it difficult for solar companies to grow profitably. What's more, the trade tensions between the US and China have only made it harder for solar companies to thrive. Despite solar's rough year, SolarEdge (SEDG) has managed to increase its presence in the highly competitive industry.

SolarEdge has differentiated itself from other companies by focusing more heavily on solar components and accessories. As a result of this focus, SolarEdge is enjoying the growing demand for solar without experiencing the major risks associated with solar panel manufacturing. SolarEdge supplies many of the worlds largest solar panel makers rather than directly involving itself in the somewhat commoditized panel manufacturing industry. SolarEdge's strong Q1 is further evidence that the company is strongly positioned moving forward.

Continued Growth

Despite the recent troubles facing the solar industry, SolarEdge continues to produce strong quarterly showings. The company grew its revenues 29% YOY in Q1, with $253 million in revenues coming from its solar products alone. Moreover, SolarEdge is expecting a strong Q2 as a result of its increasingly strong fundamentals. Whereas many of the largest and most well-known solar companies like First Solar (FSLR) and SunPower (SPWR) are still struggling, SolarEdge continues to defy expectations.

The solar component and accessory space is clearly one of the more promising solar segments. SolarEdge has done a great job of capitalizing on this growth segment by investing in core products such as its power optimizers and inverters. As solar becomes more popular around the world, demand for such solar components and accessories will only grow. Not only has SolarEdge done a good job of growing its presence in the industry, but it is also staying ahead of direct competitors such as Enphase (ENPH).

Diversification

While the cutthroat pricing competition in the solar panel industry negatively impacts manufacturers, such competition only benefits SolarEdge. Cheaper solar panels translates into cheaper residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar projects. Given that SolarEdge provides solar products to such projects, the downward pricing pressures of solar panels only increases demand for SolarEdge's products. However, the solar components and accessories industry will likely suffer from volatility moving forward as it is still niche and relatively young.

As such, SolarEdge's growing efforts to diversify should be great news for investors. The company now has a presence in other high-growth industries such as electric vehicle charging and energy storage. In fact, SolarEdge is currently integrating lithium-ion technology pioneer Kokam. The company also recently acquired S.M.R.E. to gain a foothold in the growing E-mobility market. By diversifying into high-growth industries outside of solar products, SolarEdge will likely suffer from less volatility moving forward.

Strong Financials

SolarEdge's healthy growth is reflected in the companies record quarterly revenues of $271.9 million. This figure grew 29.5% YOY and clearly shows that the solar component/accessory industry has far more room to grow. The company also recorded a healthy GAAP gross margin of 31.7% as it continues to improve margins for its core solar business.

With 3 million power optimizers, 131,000 inverters, and 1.1 GW of systems shipped, SolarEdge is cementing itself as a leader in the industry. Not only is SolarEdge growing its presence, but it is also doing so more profitably. With that being said, competition will almost certainly ramp up moving forward given the growth potential of the industry. SolarEdge's core solar product business continues to grow at an impressive rate. Source: SolarEdge

Risks Remain

A growing number of companies are also capitalizing on the growth of the solar component/accessory industry. In fact, one of SolarEdge's chief competitors Enphase saw its valuation skyrocket after a huge Q1. Although SolarEdge has been gaining dominance over the past few years, Enphase still presents a big competitive threat. Moreover, given how relatively young the industry is, it is still unclear which component/accessory technologies will win in the long run.

Although SolarEdge's core products have increasingly dominated the market, Enphase's microinverters could prove to be superior in the long-term. What's more, larger companies could enter the space and push out relatively smaller companies like SolarEdge. For instance, Chinese technology giant Huawei is already making moves in the industry to the detriment of SolarEdge. In fact, SolarEdge has actually filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Huawei. Clearly, competition in the solar component/accessory space will only become more cutthroat as the industry grows.

Conclusion

SolarEdge is currently valued at approximately $2.6 billion with a forward P/E ratio of 18. Despite SolarEdge's surging valuation, the company likely has far more room to grow given its strong market presence in a high-growth industry. SolarEdge's strong solar product business and growing foothold in other burgeoning clean energy sectors make the company one of the most promising clean energy plays.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.