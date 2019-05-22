Expedia Is Expensive For Its Growth Potential

Expedia is seeing reduced search traffic on Google and is working on improving its SEO.

Expedia has a solid history of revenue growth, but its earnings have been volatile in the past.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is a company with solid revenue growth, but its earnings have been volatile over the last decade. While the analysts are expecting future earnings growth, the stock is priced for a lot more growth than what the analysts are expecting. I think the stock is overpriced and vulnerable to a correction if investors lose confidence in the company’s ability, so I’m on the sidelines.

Financials

Expedia has generated solid revenue growth over the last decade, but its earnings have been volatile. The company operates profitably with its profit margin varying from 3% to 14% over the last decade. Over the same period, Expedia’s return on equity has ranged from 7% to 21%.

The balance sheet shows that the company’s debt levels are on the higher side. The long-term debt is currently $10.7 billion, representing 50% of its total asset value. The company’s total liabilities represent 69% of its total asset value. These debt levels are a little on the high side for my liking. The reason I don’t like high debt levels is that companies find it more difficult to secure additional financing if needed. There’s also an increased risk of bankruptcy.

Expedia operates with a minimal amount of working capital (with a current ratio of 0.7), meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) do not cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I personally prefer current ratios above 1.0, so that the company’s bills can be paid with cash rather than having to dip into its long-term finances.

Based on earnings from net income (rather than operational), Expedia’s forward PE multiple is 36x with a stock price of $116. The company’s trailing PE multiple is 43x, and its book value multiple is 4.2x. These multiples imply that Expedia is expensive. The company pays a dividend with a forward yield of 1.0% and a trailing yield of 1.1%. The dividend payout ratio is 47%.

Expedia has a history of revenue growth with its revenue increasing 16% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows Expedia’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts. The earnings per share used are net income (they are not operational earnings which some forecasts state).

Expedia data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Expedia’s revenue has consistently increased over the last decade, and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. The earnings tend to be volatile without any directional trend. The company has, however, produced a profit every year. The analysts are expecting Expedia’s earnings to increase over the next few years at the rate of 10% for 2020.

Business Plans

Expedia is one of the largest online travel companies in the world. Its popular brands include Expedia.com, Hotels.com, TripAdvisor.com, and Vrbo.com

Management is putting a lot of effort in its Vrbo brand as they see this as a strong growth driver, with Expedia’s CFO, Alan Pickerill, stating in the company’s latest earnings call.

We plan to invest behind the Vrbo brand globally in 2019 as we position the business to drive strong growth over the long term.

Vrbo was acquired by HomeAway in 2006, and HomeAway was acquired by Expedia in 2015. Vrbo is short for Vacation Rental By Owner, and as the name implies, it specializes in vacation rentals, such as houses, apartments, condos, and villas. The Vrbo brand has outperformed the HomeAway brand and as such Expedia has rebranded HomeAway into Vrbo as its primary website for the alternative short-term rentals market.

Mark Okerstrom - President and CEO stated,

Vrbo will now be Expedia Group's primary global alternative accommodation brand and we intend to expand Vrbo to international markets in phases.

The Vrbo brand was used within the United States, and management plans to use this brand globally. For example, at present, Expedia uses website brands such as Stayz.com.au in Australia and Abritel.fr in France.

Management is putting their efforts into the alternative accommodation bookings segment as they see growth potential. In an attempt to further boost growth, Expedia has taken a majority stake in SilverRail, a London-based vendor of passenger rail booking service. Expedia now has rail booking services in UK and Germany. In the future, Expedia intends to make its passenger train booking service available globally.

I like that management is proactive with improving their services. The company needs to do so as it faces plenty of competition from priceline.com, and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is making doing business online more difficult as it has ventured into the online travel market with the ITA acquisition. Also, smartphones allow people to search for travel information using Apps as an alternative to browsing websites. The end result is that it reduces the number of people using search engines. The company’s CFO has acknowledged this by stating,

Vrbo and essentially HomeAway and all of the brands that they've had internationally traditionally been actually quite dependent on SEO.

The SEO refers to Search Engine Optimization for Google searches, and Expedia relies quite heavily on these Google searches as they are free advertising. But, as search results decline, Expedia is forced to rely more heavily on paid ads, which increases operating costs.

Expedia is working on improving their search results to maximize their free Google search results, with the CFO stating,

2019 is going to be one of these years though until we get the SEO trends moving in the right direction.

While web search results are an issue for Expedia, the company has also focused on the App market with its revamped App available for Apple devices and Android devices. The App allows users to book hotels, flights and car hire.

Management has done a good job increasing the company’s revenue at 16% per year over the last decade. I think that Expedia has more growth potential, but the company is facing a variety of issues that affect its bottom line, and as such, its earnings growth will continue to be an issue.

Stock Valuation

Expedia has a history of revenue growth. While the earnings have been volatile, the company has made a profit every year over the last decade, and the earnings are expected to increase 10% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 10% gives a forward PEG of around 3.6 with a 2020 PE multiple of 36x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0, which means that Expedia is overvalued with a stock price of $116. Its fair value would be around $32.

Most good growth stocks usually have forward PEG’s in the 1.5 to 2.5 range, but Expedia’s forward PEG of 3.6 is expensive. This is even more so as the company doesn’t have a proven history of reliable earnings growth.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Expedia chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Expedia’s stock price has worked its way higher to peak in 2017. The stock pulled back to bottom in early 2018 and has traded sideways since. The more technically-orientated investors may see a symmetrical triangle chart pattern forming since the 2017 high and 2018 low, which has a height of around $60.

In the short term, if the stock breaks out of the triangular pattern to the upside, then the stock could rally $60 to reach a target of around $180 within a year or so.

Expedia has a history of strong revenue growth, which is expected to continue. As earnings have been volatile, and the stock is expensive based on forecast earnings, there is a risk that the triangular breakout could be to the downside.

Conclusion

Expedia is placing a lot of emphasis on its Vrbo brand to drive growth. The company now has passenger rail booking services in the UK and Germany, with the intention of making these services available globally. Expedia is facing pressure from Apps used on mobile devices reducing the search traffic on Google. This is reducing the amount of free advertising, which means that the company must spend more on paid ads, thereby increasing operating costs. To compete with the App market, Expedia has revamped its own App.

Expedia has produced solid revenue growth of 16% per year over the last decade, but the company has struggled with its earnings growth. Last fiscal year's earnings were strong, and the analysts are expecting more earnings growth going forward.

The stock is quite expensive with a 2020 forward PE of 36x (based on net income). The forward PEG is 3.6, which is more than most growth stocks, and most of these have a history of earnings growth. The valuations are too high for my liking, and I think that the stock is vulnerable to a significant correction if investors lose confidence in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.