Walmart Showing Signs Of Progress

(Image Source: Walmart Inc. - IR Presentation)

By Callum Turcan

On May 16, Walmart Inc. (WMT) posted a top line miss but a bottom line beat during the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, sending shares of WMT sharply upwards before trending back to where the stock was trading at before the report. The company has increased its dividend over the past 46 consecutive years, earning the title of Dividend Aristocrat, and the retailer yields 2.1% as of this writing. We like Walmart’s strong free cash flow generation, but caution that its net debt load and hefty capital expenditures will weigh on future dividend growth. During its latest earnings report, the company reported strong comparable sales growth at its American stores, which represents the bulk of its total revenue, driving Walmart’s top line growth.

Earnings Overview

From the first quarter of FY2019 to the first quarter of FY2020 (which ended April 30, 2019), the company’s GAAP revenue rose by 1% to $123.9 billion, or 2.5% in constant currency terms. A common theme this earnings cycle is the negative impact a strong US dollar is having on year-over-year comparisons. While most of Walmart’s revenue is generated in America, its sizable international division is still very material to its financial performance, especially after its Flipkart deal which we will cover later on.

During prepared commentary, Walmart’s management team noted the firm’s consolidated gross margins dropped by over 25 basis points year over year due to international weakness and the addition of Flipkart to its financial results. That’s also partially due to Walmart absorbing the cost of recent American tariffs (holding down its domestic gross margins), but going forward, the firm’s CFO noted that price increases should be expected at its stores as the trade war takes it up a notch. Operating expenses increased marginally, which helped reduced operating expenses as a percent of net sales by almost 15 basis points last quarter. The company’s operating income still declined by 4% last quarter on a year-over-year basis, or 3% in constant currency terms.

Walmart’s strength came from its American operations, with U.S. comp sales up well over 3% annually in the first quarter. That growth rate increased by 130 basis points from last year’s levels, indicating the retailer’s strategic initiatives are starting to pick up pace. E-commerce sales at its U.S. Walmart division were up 37% year over year. Both transaction and ticket sizes grew, highlighting continued strength in U.S. consumer spending levels.

Management noted that Walmart’s U.S. gross margin moved up six basis points as e-commerce margins improved, private brands sold well, with a favorable merchandise mix, and as transportation expenses were less of a problem last quarter. However, the company did mention that it had made continued “price investments” which acted as a tailwind to gross margin expansion - something that may change now that American tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports increased from 10% to 25% (assuming Walmart relents and pushes through prices increases, as will many other retailers in all likelihood). The company’s U.S. division saw its operating income rise by almost 6% as net sales climbed up over 3% last quarter.

(Image Shown: Where Walmart U.S. experienced strength during the first quarter FY2020; Image Source: Walmart - IR Presentation)

Pivoting to Walmart’s Sam’s Club division, net sales rose by just under 2% but comp sales growth came in barely above flat. (Sam’s Club posted a 350 basis point drop in its comparable sales growth rate.) Keep in mind that most of that reduction had to do with Sam’s Club selling less tobacco, which improved its gross margins. Also note that both Sam’s Club and Walmart will no longer sell tobacco products to those under the age of 21 by July 1, 2019, and that will apply to e-cigarette sales as well.

Sam’s Club posted 28% annual e-commerce sales growth, and management noted “trends in membership improved,” indicating there were some bright spots last quarter. Reduced tobacco sales cut 270 basis points off this division’s comp sales growth, making it the source of most, but not all, of Sam’s Club’s weak comp growth figures. Operating income at the division jumped by an impressive 39% year over year as gross margins grew by over 45 basis points and operating expenses as a percent of net sales dropped by over 30 basis points last quarter (including fuel sales in those calculations). Reduced tobacco sales bolstered Sam’s Club’s gross margins, and the lapse of lease-exit charges (incurred in the first quarter FY2019) enhanced its operating margin for comparison purposes.

On the downside, Walmart’s international division posted a 5% decline in sales due to foreign currency headwinds, as its constant currency revenue was up a tad over 1% year over year. Operating income at the division tanked by 42% (or 38% on a constant currency basis). Keep in mind, the company became a majority owner of Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart back in August 2018 when the deal closed, and that it will take time before Walmart’s Flipkart strategy starts bearing fruit.

India’s economy is set to be an economic darling over the next decade, according to some observers, and Walmart wants in on that action. The company announced it was buying a 77% stake in Flipkart for $16.0 billion back in May 2018. Amazon (AMZN) may be the leading e-commerce company in India for now (based on 2018 sales), with Flipkart taking second place last year, but analysts think Flipkart will give Amazon a run for its money now that it’s backed by Walmart. The Indian e-commerce market is expected to grow from $29 billion in 2018 to $65 billion by 2023, according to data from Edge by Ascential, and that same firm sees Flipkart overtaking Amazon during this period.

Even with foreign currency and integration risk headwinds in mind, Walmart’s net income still jumped 80% year over year to $3.8 billion during the first quarter FY2020. Its GAAP EPS climbed to $1.33 on a diluted basis, up from $0.72 last fiscal year. That was aided in part by a 3% reduction in its outstanding diluted share count during this period. This picture looks far less rosy on an adjusted basis, with Walmart’s adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS of $1.13 coming in a penny below last year’s adjusted EPS. Overall, Walmart showcased that its e-commerce strategy is continuing to pay off (after floundering for years), which is partially due to the company finally leveraging its enormous distribution system to fight off competition from Amazon Inc. in America.

E-Commerce Strategy

To stay on par with Amazon after the tech giant started offering one-day free shipping to its Prime customers in America, Walmart countered by offering a similar service that covers 220,000 commonly ordered items (for orders over $35). Another plus, no subscription is needed to access Walmart’s offering. While both Walmart and Amazon need to make material investments to make free one-day shipping possible, this will soon become the next two-day free shipping, setting a new norm in the competitive e-commerce space.

A key part of Walmart’s online strategy involves the company leveraging its existing stores to offer same-day grocery delivery and/or pick-up at thousands of its stores across America (from the firm’s prepared remarks):

“Customers continue to really appreciate our grocery pickup and delivery offerings as we scale them across the U.S. We have about 2,450 stores that offer free grocery pickup and nearly 1,000 stores that offer same-day grocery delivery. We’re on track to offer same-day grocery delivery from 1,600 stores while also offering grocery pick-up from 3,100 stores by year-end, providing coverage to approximately 50 percent and nearly 80 percent of the U.S. population, respectively. Customers want product faster than ever before, and Walmart is the best positioned in the industry to deliver grocery same day.”

As Walmart continues to add online delivery and pick-up grocery services to its stores, it should be able to maintain a sizable market share in America’s grocery market. Considering Amazon has had a tough time breaking into the grocery business, which was the impetus behind acquiring Whole Foods, there is a chance Walmart has a meaningful advantage here (at least for now). Coresight Research noted that well over one-third of online grocery sales in America went to Walmart during early 2019, up from just a quarter in 2018. We will be monitoring Walmart’s e-commerce strategy, in both America and abroad, closely going forward.

Dividend Coverage

Keep in mind that Walmart generated $3.6 billion in net operating cash flow last quarter but spent $2.2 billion on capital expenditures, resulting in $1.4 billion in free cash flow. The sharp increase in the company’s capital expenditures meant its free cash flow didn’t quite cover $1.5 billion in dividend payments, let alone $2.1 billion in share repurchases. Walmart exited the first quarter FY2020 with $9.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents, versus $4.8 billion in short-term debt, $1.5 billion in long-term debt coming due in a year and $47.4 billion in long-term debt. That’s good for a net debt position of $44.5 billion, up from $42.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter FY2019. Keep in mind that when including the retailer’s lease obligations, its net debt would grow considerably.

We think Walmart should hold off on share repurchases considering shares are trading right near the midpoint of our intrinsic value for the firm (derived from our rigorous discounted cash flow analysis) and considering the investments the firm needs to make to support its e-commerce strategy in America, India and elsewhere. Taking on more debt to cover share repurchases doesn’t make a whole lot of financial or business sense, especially considering the escalating trade tensions. While Walmart is very free cash flow positive and sports good dividend coverage, aided by its strong investment grade credit ratings (Moody’s Corporation gives the company an Aa2 rating), we caution that dividend growth is competing across other uses of cash.

Generating Shareholder Value

The retail and grocery industries are tough, but those with a large physical presence have distribution systems which are hard to replicate, and those networks can provide an economic moat of sorts. In order to quantitatively measure an economic moat - which is a qualitative assessment - of a given enterprise, we measure the company’s return on invested capital (excluding goodwill) and its estimated weighted-average cost of capital over the past three years. If that ROIC ex-goodwill consistently is larger than its estimated WACC during the observed period, we note that historically the company has shown signs of having an economic moat and, more importantly, has been able to consistently generate shareholder value in the past.

Going forward, we think Walmart’s forecasted ROIC ex-goodwill will continue to exceed its estimated WACC, earning the firm an attractive Economic Castle rating from us. Economic Castle is our quantitative approach to measuring what is colloquially referred to as a company’s economic moat. This will depend in part on how well Walmart is able to not only penetrate the e-commerce market, but if it can earn an economic profit in the hyper-competitive space.

Concluding Thoughts

Walmart’s e-commerce strategy is starting to pay off, with an eye on its strength in the online U.S. grocery market. Groceries represent just a small slice of total online retail purchases, but having strength in this area while going toe-to-toe with Amazon on delivery times means Walmart is still in this race. We caution that Walmart, like all retailers, needs to be careful when it comes to maintaining its gross margins while pushing aggressively for e-commerce market share. Its future dividend growth will depend in part on the level of capital expenditures needed to compete with Amazon and its ongoing share repurchasing program, as those programs will compete for free cash flow that could be used to grow investor payouts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.