The Cheesecake Factory And Its Real Value

Lately, The Cheesecake Factory, Inc. (CAKE) has been experimenting with new ways to become more efficient to reduce costs and to increase earnings. I believe that these changes are taking place because CAKE realizes that its growth is declining, and this article will show how earnings, price per share, and actual returns have in fact slowed.

One experiment is to reduce the footprint size of its standard Cheesecake Factory restaurants. The size is being reduced down to about 5,500 sq. ft., whereas some existing restaurants could be as much as 17,000 sq. ft. If successful, the smaller restaurants could reduce costs and improve the company's bottom line, and this is what the company really needs. These smaller restaurants could then be the model used to expand internationally.

"If we are successful, we would look to export the model to our international partners as it could support additional real estate opportunities, particularly in Asia, where larger locations are difficult to find," CEO David Overton said.

Obviously, if this smaller model works internationally as an experiment, then the company could consider using the same smaller model in the USA.

Overton added "If we think we're operating really, really well and we get the returns we want, [it] could possibly lead to some other sites over time, who knows?" he said. "But that wasn't the original intent."

Management is also conducting another experiment to strip food and labor costs out of its Social Monk Asian Kitchen brand. This is a fast-casual startup that the company is planning to expand.

Other recent news involves Cheesecake Factory losing $1.5 million during the 1st quarter, on the funding of North Italia and Flower Child because of high opening costs. Cheesecake Factory reaffirmed plans to exercise an option to purchase North Italia later this year, but didn't confirm plans for Flower Child.

My thesis before doing a full analysis is that this good company could see improvements from the experiments taking place and the purchase of North Italia, but investors should stay skeptical. Rather than base my investing decision on the hopes of great benefits coming from the unknown results of an acquisition and these experiments, I'd rather base my decision on the fundamentals, the proven history of the company, the actual return results, and the relation of the stock's price to its estimated value. Now, let's dive into this company to reveal the facts and to see what the future might hold.

Snapshot of the Company

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has provided upscale casual dining since 1978. The menu offers over 250 dishes made fresh each day. There are 219 restaurants in the USA, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Of these, 202 restaurants are under The Cheesecake Factory® mark; 14 restaurants are under the Grand Lux Cafe® mark; two restaurants are under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen® mark, and one restaurant is under the Social Monk Asian KitchenTM mark.

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer's company rating score. It shows a score of around 86/100. Therefore, The Cheesecake Factory is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. CAKE has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings Per Share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that CAKE seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we'll have to look closer into individual categories to see what's going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let's examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share had grown consistently before leveling off and decreasing in the last few years. It's concerning that the average price per share hasn't shown growth in the last four years. Overall, share price average has grown by about 78.6% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.65%. This is not an impressive return.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings have increased every year except for 2 in the past decade and has been increasing for the past 3 years.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, CAKE is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don't always give the whole picture, it's good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity had dropped in 2014 but has been increasing consistently since then. Five-year average ROE is good at around 21%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, CAKE exceeds my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - ROE History)

Let's compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 78 Restaurants companies is 0.13%.

Therefore, The Cheesecake Factory's 5-year average of 21.5% and current ROE of 25.9% are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been on a consistent uptrend since 2014. Five-year average ROIC is good at around 21%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, CAKE passes this test as well.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has remained strong and stable over the last five years, only fluctuating between 42% and 44% Five-year GMP is good at around 43%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, CAKE has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

CAKE's Current Ratio of .45 is unsatisfactory, indicating that it doesn't have a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we'd want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so CAKE does not meet this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in so-so financial health. In the long term, the company is solid in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company's financial situation could use improvement.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 21.7 indicates that CAKE might be selling at a high price when comparing CAKE's PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of CAKE has typically been between 20 and 22, so this indicates that CAKE could be currently trading at a fair price when comparing to CAKE's average historical PE Ratio range.

CAKE currently pays a dividend of 2.66% (or 2.79% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I'm first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it's around 59%, which means that there is still some room to grow the dividend. Also, notice that CAKE has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 1.47% to 2.85%. This stock pays out a decent dividend. Dividend yields have increased overall during the past 5 years, but increases haven't been consistent

Although CAKE participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don't make sense, as according to Warren Buffett:

"There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds - cash plus sensible borrowing capacity - beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated."

In the example of CAKE, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio, but short-term cash may be tighter now as indicated by its current ratio. Now, let's consider its borrowing capacity.

According to an analysis by Capital Cube, The Cheesecake Factory has the financial and operating capacity to borrow quickly, when considering its debt, enterprise value, and the overall benchmark. This analysis also considers the company as quick and in terms of its capacity to raise additional debt.

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when CAKE was climbing highest in stock price in 2015 and the best times to do share buybacks would have been when stock price was decreasing in 2018 and 2019. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that CAKE was actually buying back more stock during 2015 and less stock during 2018 and 2019, so this would indicate that CAKE is not purposely conducting share buybacks with a strategic plan.

If I were currently interested in buying CAKE now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a high point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it's likely a good time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with CAKE is better than average. On the positive side, the stock pays a decent dividend with increasing yields. Also, the dividend yield is near a somewhat high level when compared with the past 10 years.

On the negative side, share buybacks haven't been completed at an opportune time to return the most value to shareholders.

This analysis wouldn't be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using an adjusted diluted EPS of 2.14. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and, in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, CAKE is overpriced.

If CAKE continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If CAKE continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If CAKE continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If CAKE continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If CAKE continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' total equity growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

According to CAKE's typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, CAKE is slightly undervalued.

If CAKE continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $41 per share versus its current price of about $48, this would indicate that The Cheesecake Factory is overpriced.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, The Cheesecake Factory is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, but not in the short term, because the current ratio indicates that it doesn't have enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE, ROIC, and EPS.

The dividend situation is better than average as the company pays a decent dividend with a yield that has been increasing overall during the past 5 years.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is overpriced.

Another consideration is that this stock typically performs in an exaggerated form vs. the market (S&P 500). For instance, during periods of economic downturn, this stock typically performs worse than the market. On the other hand, during boom periods, the stock typically performs better than the market. Therefore, if I were a shareholder of CAKE, I would personally tend to hold onto the stock during market downturns, waiting for the stock to recover. Alternately, if the market was experiencing a boom, I might be more inclined to sell this stock.

Predicted Growth

"Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 13%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 9.28% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 5.66% over this year's forecasted earnings." (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts' forecasts, you might expect about 13% growth per year. Plus, we'll add the current 2.66% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 15.66%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on CAKE's past earnings growth. During the past 10 and 5 year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 11.8% and 2.1%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield was about 1.76%. So, we're at a total return of 13.56 % to 3.86%. It's worrisome that the earnings growth has significantly decreased in the more recent 5 years vs. the past 10-year history.

When considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 0.12% and 5.4%, respectively. Plus the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 1.91% to 7.19%. Therefore, when considering an average of these returns, our annual return could likely be around 7-9%.

If considering actual past results of The Cheesecake Factory, which includes affected share prices and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5-year return results:

______________

10 Year Return Results if Invested in CAKE:

Initial Investment Date: 5/21/2009

End Date: 5/21/2019

Cost per Share: $15.50

End Date Price: $48.45

Total Dividends Received: $5.94

Total Return: 250.90%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 13%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in CAKE:

Initial Investment Date: 5/21/2014

End Date: 5/21/2019

Cost per Share: $44.45

End Date Price: $48.45

Total Dividends Received: $4.90

Total Return: 20.02%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 4%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 13% to 4%. I feel that if you're a long-term patient investor and believer in CAKE, willing to hold through booms and wait to sell during a booming market, you could expect CAKE to provide you with around at least 7-9% annual return.

It's obvious from this analysis that The Cheesecake Factory is a good company, but the 10-year data vs. the 5-year data clearly shows that the company's growth has been slowing down. This has been displayed in the earnings data and the actual return data. In the past, you could expect CAKE to grow in the low teens per year, but now, it would be more realistic to expect CAKE to only grow at about half the previous growth rate.

I'm passing on CAKE at this time. I feel that although it's a good company, the growth is slowing, the potential returns are less than a low-cost S&P 500 index fund can offer, and the stock is currently overpriced. In time, if the purchase of North Italia and the current experiments begin to show good results, I will consider analyzing this company again to see if I'd be interested in buying.

