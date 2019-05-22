AutoZone - Next Stop: All-Time Highs

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) just released its third quarter earnings from its 2019 fiscal year. That means we once again get to analyze the numbers from one of the strongest retail stocks on the market. The company easily beat EPS expectations and reported another quarter of rock-solid comps and higher margins. Even the recent consumer confidence slump could not hurt the stock which continues to benefit from strong auto parts retail sales in the US. All things considered, the stock continues to be a must-have for retail bulls.

Source: AutoZone

There Seems To Be Just One Weak Spot

It's not that long ago since I wrote my last article about this Tennessee-based auto parts retailer. Back in March, I already discussed the company's strong earnings power. However, even though I mentioned that the company is a good long-term investment, I did not buy because I wanted to wait for a correction caused by slowing consumer sentiment.

The only thing I think is very important to mention is that mid-term traders might get a better entry as the stock rally has resulted in a somewhat weak risk/return at this point. I think both traders and investors should wait for the next correction to start a position or to add to an existing investment. - Source

Anyhow, let's start with the first convincing number. Adjusted EPS reached $15.99, which is above expectations of $15.23. This is the fifth consecutive time the company has beaten earnings after coming in short in Q1 of 2018. On top of that, EPS growth came in at 19%, which is the 5th consecutive time the company reports double-digit growth. The growth rate is even 2 points higher compared to the prior-year quarter when EPS growth reached 17%.

Source: Estimize

Sales growth also accelerated. Total year-on-year top-line growth came in at 5%, which resulted in total sales worth $2.78 million, which is in line with expectations. Note that the sales growth rate also accelerated compared to Q3 of 2018 when sales were 2% higher. Same store sales improved 3.9% with a total store count coming in at 6,287, which is an increase of 195 stores compared to Q3 of 2018. Quarter-on-quarter, the company added 35 stores in the US, 8 stores in Mexico, and 3 stores in Brazil.

Moving over to profitability, I am happy to say that gross margins improved once again. Gross margins reached 53.6%, which is an improvement of 0.1 points driven by the sale of two businesses completed in the prior quarter. This was partially offset by lower merchandise margins due to a shift in mix. Operating expenses were 33.9% of sales versus 33.0% in the prior-year quarter due to an increased domestic store payroll.

Net profit margins improved from 13.8% to 14.6%. Also, note that the company's share repurchases continued to push down the number of outstanding (diluted) shares from 27.77 million to 25.71 million in the third quarter. This is a massive factor behind the company's bottom line expansion as I discussed in my previous article.

So, where did all of this growth come from? First of all, the company is a macro stock, since there is no way this company is able to avoid economic trends. AutoZone is simply too big. With that said, it is no surprise both same store sales and total sales continue to do well as advance retail sales of motor vehicle and parts dealers continue to do well. Latest numbers for the month of April show that retail sales are up 2.2% after being up 4.1% in March and 1.5% in February. Industrial production of auto parts has been down in every single month since the end of 2018.

Additionally, one of the arguments I had to stay away from the stock became invalid. American consumer sentiment, as measured by the University of Michigan, reached a new multi-year high in May at 102.4. I am still convinced that we are in a longer term peaking process, but I think the short-term is looking quite good with consumer sentiment picking up steam.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: University of Michigan)

Higher consumer sentiment on top of already strong auto parts retail sales is almost a guarantee we are about to see further strength in May and June. Moreover, the technical picture of AutoZone as seen below continues to look promising.

Source: FINVIZ

I would not be surprised if this stock, which is trading at 15x next year's earnings, were to hit $1,100 on the short term after the current downtrend has been broken. What comes after that is largely up to economic indicators like the ISM manufacturing index. If we see a growth bottom in the US, I think the consumer rebound is likely to continue. If economic growth continues to decline, I think the consumer rebound might be short-lived as well.

Nonetheless, I think, for now, we are about to reach new highs. And, I know I said in previous articles, but new highs would be justified, given the company's ability to turn strong retail sales into rock-solid bottom-line growth. This is the place to be if you are bullish on the consumer - without a doubt.

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.