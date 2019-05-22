Buy Abercrombie Before Earnings

The company's strategic plan is also working but is in the early innings, so investors still have a chance to own a cheap stock with a strong outlook.

(Image source: Company Q4 report)

The pause that refreshes

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.(ANF) has been on a tear since the stock bottomed late last year. Indeed, shares doubled from the November low to the early May peak, a period of just six months, give or take. Abercrombie shares are no stranger to huge moves in both directions, owed to equally huge moves in the company’s earnings from year to year. Heading into the Q1 report, which is due out next week, shares look reasonably priced to me, and for that reason, I think investors interested in owning the stock should seize the chance to do so before the report comes out.

The strategic plan is working

The company’s Q4 report showed that Abercrombie is making solid progress on its margin expansion goals, which will make up the lion’s share of its earnings growth this year and likely into next year as well.

(Source: Q4 investor presentation, page 10)

The adjusted full-year results seen above paint the picture of a retailer that is growing sales at a slow rate, but is using that increased revenue to good effect. Abercrombie’s store base matured a long time ago, and in fact, the company has been rationalizing its store base more recently, as it had unprofitable locations. That has kept a lid on revenue growth, but it hasn’t been a problem.

The company has been focused heavily on cutting costs where it can, which is prudent given that its operating expenses used to be nearly 60% of revenue. Abercrombie’s gross margins are okay for an apparel retailer at ~60% of revenue, but in some recent years, just about all of that was squandered away on operating costs. Indeed, this combination of so-so gross margins and too-high operating costs kept Abercrombie from achieving its full potential in years past.

In fiscal 2018, gross margins rose 50bps to 60.2%, while operating expenses fell 80bps to 56.5%. That combination is powerful, as the 130bps of combined margin improvement means ~$47 million in additional operating profit on last year’s revenue of $3.6 billion. Indeed, earnings per share (EPS) rose 77% last year, despite revenue only improving by 3%. Abercrombie’s earnings growth story is alive and well thanks to operating leverage, and I think the market may be missing this point.

(Source: Q4 investor presentation, page 14)

Total sales last year rose just 3%, including nearly a third of those sales coming from the company’s digital channel. This is important because Abercrombie’s store rationalization program and intense focus on costs means that the store count will likely shrink over time, reducing its physical presence. However, strong digital sales mean that the company doesn’t need a large physical presence, which means less in the way of occupancy costs, store labor, etc. That is how margin expansion comes about, and that is the story here.

(Source: Q4 investor presentation, page 15)

Comparable sales rose 3% last year, as seen above, and it was once again driven by the Hollister brand. The flagship Abercrombie brand only makes up about 40% of sales today, given that its popularity has waned in recent years, while the Hollister brand remains the winner. That’s fine, as Abercrombie has invested in Hollister as its source of strength, and it is clearly working.

The company guided for a similar comparable sales increase for this year, which, if history is any guide, will look something like the above: Hollister will carry the weight, while Abercrombie is flat and the International business cedes some ground.

But why buy the stock?

Why does this all matter, and why should one look at buying the stock before earnings are declared on the 29th? Abercrombie’s multi-year journey to fix itself is in phase 2, which the company says has the goal of boosting comparable sales growth and expanding margins via expense leverage. It is fair to say that effort is working, but Abercrombie isn’t done. This fiscal year will represent what is likely the later stages of phase 2 in the company’s strategic plan, which will then allow it to reach phase 3, which is focused on accelerating growth once margins are stronger.

Q1 should represent another quarter of low-single digit comparable sales growth and expense leverage, which should let the company significantly improve on its $0.56 loss from last year’s Q1. Abercrombie always loses money in the seasonally weak first quarter, but cutting that loss leads to full-year gains in EPS.

Tariffs are a concern given that Abercrombie - like just about any other apparel retailer - sources from China. Tariffs and trade wars aren’t good for anyone, but in particular, apparel manufacturers that need lots of lead time to get product produced and shipped. Tariffs are a risk for Abercrombie, but at this point, it looks like the company will be able to weather the storm. Should the tariff situation escalate further, the entire sector will be in some amount of trouble.

Apart from what I think is excellent execution of the company’s strategic plan, the stock is cheaply valued today. Analysts are calling for $1.43 in earnings for this year, which puts the valuation at just 18 times earnings. With management’s forecast of 5.8%+ operating margins for this year, representing twice the level of fiscal 2017, as well as continued comparable sales growth, Abercrombie’s fair value is significantly higher than 18 times earnings. In addition, its own valuations have been in the 30+ area for a few years at this point, so the stock is still cheap relative to its own historical multiples and on an absolute basis.

I think fair value is something like 22 times earnings, which is ~20% higher than today’s price. I also think the margin expansion story is quite attractive and, importantly, still in the relatively early stages. Abercrombie’s strategic plan is working beautifully, but it appears to me that investors are getting distracted by the trade war. While that’s a risk, the company has shown no signs of significant impact, so the stock is worth a look from the long side ahead of the report.

The combination of the attractive valuation and strong execution makes Abercrombie & Fitch a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.