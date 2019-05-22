ION Geophysical Offers Value After The Price Drop

The company has been accumulating net losses for at least the past five years, which have weakened its balance sheet.

Weaknesses Persist, But Some Engines Restart for IO

ION Geophysical (IO) provides geoscience products, services, and solutions that allow upstream energy companies to obtain earth’s subsurface images. I do not think IO’s stock price will yield strong positive returns in the short-run because of several industry headwinds. Only when the offshore capital investment increases and the crude oil price stabilizes will steady gains from the stock become likely.

The company’s 3D re-imaging program in Picanha in offshore Brazil and a new 2-D project are likely to boost its growth. The company’s software-based products and the commercialization of the various software applications can turn out to be a booster. When the new venture programs initiated in 2018 get realized in 2019, its top-line growth will accelerate.

However, IO’s traditional offshore-based business in Panama has been suffering from a lack of policy clarity. Mexico’s moratorium to ban new oil blocks for the next three years has also affected the company’s prospect in that region. The lawsuit with Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is still pending. With negative equity, IO’s balance sheet reflects financial risks.

Primary Drivers: The 3D Data Library, Picanha Program, And 4Sea Commercialization

Ion Geophysical provides services to manage multi-client or proprietary surveys, subsurface imaging, and reservoir characterization. In 2018, the company invested $28 million in the multi-client data library sanctioning seven new programs. IO’s area under the 3D data library increased by 36% in 2018 compared to 2017. Currently, its global data library consists of over 620,000 km of 2-D and 236,000 sq. Km of 3-D multi-client seismic data, which translates into 19 petabytes of digital seismic data storage in four global data centers. IO’s most remarkable growth came from its Picanha 3D reimaging program in offshore Brazil. The company initiated this program in August 2017 to understand the complex petroleum systems in the Campos and Santos basins in Brazil. Imaging Services develops subsurface images by applying its processing technology to data owned or licensed by its customers.

After completing through the first three phases, it is now expanding further north in the fourth phase. The Picanha program integrates over 50 surveys to provide original 3D dataset across the Campos and Santos basins. IO’s new 2D multiclient reimaging program is in offshore Brazil. The project, called Farofa, covers deepwater acreage in the Campos basin. Investors may note that 36 blocks in five sedimentary basins will be available for licensing in October in Brazil's upcoming Round 16. Apart from this, the company has undertaken the Maya project, which is a new 2D multiclient reimaging program in Central America.

IO introduced a fully integrated ocean bottom nodal system, 4Sea, in 2017. In this business, it is pursuing two asset-light business models for commercializing 4Sea technology. The first involves offering a value-based pricing model by making the individual components of 4Sea available to all OBS service providers. The second approach is to license the right to manufacture and use the 4Sea based on a royalty stream. The management believes that these approaches will deliver a higher, more sustainable return to the shareholders.

IO’s Marlin operations optimization software doubled in 2018 with 60 new deployments. In the U.K., the company is planning to configure and deploy Marlin ports and harbors offering branded as Smart Ports. The digital transformation initiative is expected to be completed in Q2 2019. The company’s software applications upstream operators avoid various operational conflicts and associated downtime, thus saving costs for them. It has also established partnerships with the drilling logistics software firm and a weather data content provider to enrich Marlin’s offerings.

Analyzing Financial Performance

In the E&P Technology & Services segment revenues were up by 10% in Q1 2019 compared to a year ago, while the gross profit margin improved to 20% from 17.7% during the same period. The growth in revenues was due primarily to higher data library revenues (67% up), while new ventures revenues were flat. The Brazil 3D reimaging programs and the Brazil 2D data library, as I already discussed in the article, caused revenues to improve in Q1.

However, compared to Q4 2018, the Q1 revenues in the E&P Technology & Services segment decreased by 55%. If we disaggregate the segment data, most of the declined took place due to lower New Venture and Data Library revenues. As has been happening in the past few quarters, delays in license-round announcements adversely affected the timing of sales, which reduced the new venture programs.

In the Operations Optimization segment, revenues increased by 10% in Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018. However, the gross margin in this segment declined to 12.2% in Q1 2019 from 13% a year ago. The segment witnessed an increase in engineering services revenues, which was driven by demand for the Marlin offshore operations optimization software. During the quarter, the company monetized a seabed monitoring solution and was able to improve the Towed Streamer equipment repair business. As I discussed earlier in the article, the 4Sea components offer recurring revenue commercialization opportunities. The remaining elements of the next-generation 4Sea are expected to be commercialized in 2019.

Outlook

In 2019, IO’s new venture program activity is set to benefit and grow from the newly sanctioned programs. However, the growth can be restrained as the company authorized five new multiclient programs so far in 2019 compared to seven in 2018. The primary driver would be the E&P companies’ capex and spending pattern. If these companies continue to prioritize cash conservation over reserve replacement, there will be an adverse effect on IO’s top line growth and margin. The company will derive the benefits of the 2018 program sales pushed into 2019. The company’s software business is experiencing steady growth and the company is commercializing several offerings in 2019 and beyond, which should keep revenues flowing. Year-over-year, the management expects revenue and EBITDA growth in Q2 2019.

Current Status Of The Lawsuit Against SLB

Since 2009, litigation has been going on between Schlumberger and IO regarding a patent infringement regarding marine seismic streamer steering devices. In January 2019, the Federal Circuits Court ordered that the lost profits award could only be reinstated if it was found that the technology covered by the last remaining patent claim was essential for performing the surveys for the lost profits. On March 20, 2019, WesternGeco filed an opposition to the motion and also filed a cross-motion for entry of a judgment of $105.4 million in lost profits. Subsequently, the company filed a reply to WesternGeco’s opposition motion. In my opinion, IO’s stock price already reflects this long-standing case. However, the company does not have any loss contingency reserves, and therefore, an unfavorable verdict on the matter can reduce its margin.

Cash Flow And Debt

IO’s cash flow from operations in Q1 2019 was $15.4 million, which was a significant increase compared to a year ago. Not only did the revenues increased, but its working capital also improved in the past year following lower accounts receivable and higher accounts payable.

The majority of IO’s contractual obligations are due in the next one to three years ($180 million). The company’s total liquidity (cash plus borrowing available under revolving credit facility) was $78.1 million as of March 31, 2019.

In February 2018, IO raised $47 million from an equity offering to de-leverage the balance sheet. The offering also included warrants to purchase additional shares. The warrants expire on March 21, 2020.

OII’s debt-to-equity is not meaningful because of the negative shareholders’ equity. Despite the equity offerings in 2018, its accumulated deficit is very high ($947 million), which led to negative equity. The problematic situation in the energy market, particularly in the drilling market, caused IO to accumulate net losses for at least the past five years. The continued delay of the Panama license round announcement, upstream companies’ focus on cash preservation, and the moratorium of new E&P investments in Mexico caused IO’s margin to remain weak. In comparison, many of its industry peers have positive leverage ratio. For example, Spectrum ASA (SPU) has low leverage (0.17x), while the industry giant Schlumberger’s (SLB) leverage was 0.46x as of March 31, 2019.

What Does The Relative Valuation Multiples Imply?

ION Geophysical is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5x. Its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 3.9x, according to sell-side analysts’ estimates. The lower forward multiple compared to the current EV/EBITDA multiple implies higher EBITDA in the next twelve months. Despite the deceleration in the margin the next quarter, the company’s margin is expected to turn around in 2019. Between FY2013 and FY2018, its average EV/EBITDA multiple was ~8.0x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

IO’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than its peers’ average because the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA in the next four quarters to rise faster than the peers. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally higher than its peers’ (SPU, CGG, and SLB) average of 5.4x. So, the stock is not over-valued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, one sell-side analyst rated IO a “buy” in May 2019, while one recommended a “hold”. None recommended a “sell”. The consensus target price is $15.00, which at the current price yields ~82% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Very Bearish” rating. It scores poorly on almost all the parameters including value, EPS revisions, profitability, and momentum.

What’s My Take On IO?

Ion Geophysical’s 3D re-imaging program in Picanha in offshore Brazil and a new 2-D project are likely to boost its growth. The company’s software-based products have found progressively higher usage in the U.S. military sector, which can turn out to be a vast market. When the upstream operators increase capital investment and the new venture programs initiated in 2018 get realized in 2019, its revenues and margin will start to grow. IO has a robust new product pipeline, which keeps customers engaged and opens up new markets.

However, IO’s traditional offshore-based business in Mexico and Panama has continued to suffer from policy paralysis. Mexico’s moratorium to ban new oil blocks for the next three years can significantly affect IO’s prospect in that region. IO’s lawsuit with Schlumberger is still pending. With negative equity, IO’s balance sheet reflects financial risks.

I do not think IO’s stock price will yield positive returns in the short run because of several industry headwinds. In the medium-to-long term, the company is likely to increase its market share and inflate its margin. When the offshore capex consolidates and the crude oil price stabilizes, steady returns from the stock will become eminently likely.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. Good news for new subscribers! In May we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 Give it some thought, and act soon if you are interested. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.