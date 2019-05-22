Outlook On Cellectis Shows Bullish Short-Term Fading In Long Term

Cellectics (NASDAQ:CLLS) finds itself in a period of long-term consolidation after a period of sustained downtrend resulting from a 1-2-3-4-5 downside impulse wave from 2018. This analysis piece features insight as to the expected pattern of price movement that will be seen as we head into the 2nd half of Q2 2019.

Fundamental Outlook

Cellectis reported its Q1 results for 2019 on May 7, 2019. Among other statistics, a net loss per share of $0.36 was announced. Quarterly revenue only amounted to $3 million as the company focuses on R&D (which constitutes a $14 million yearly expenditure). There's over $400 million total cash on hand, so the runway can go on for some time, but CLLS investors will want to see R&D pay off in clinical advancements. Cellectis' offerings can be found here.

Previously, the company had announced in April that the FDA had approved its Investigational New Drug Application for Phase 1 clinical trials of UCARTCS1A, a treatment for multiple myeloma. This announcement provided some upside relief for the price of the CLLS stock, but this was not enough to cause a full-scale reversal of the downtrend.

Technical Outlook

Today’s analysis for CLLS starts from the long-term monthly chart, where the stock is seen to cascade downwards from its 2018 highs and now finds itself in a corrective channel. A combination of these price moves resembles that of a bearish flag which is still in evolution.

CLLS Monthly Chart: May 20, 2019

The daily chart below shows a clearer picture for the mid-term. CLLS is presently flirting with the rising support trend line, which marks the lower border of the corrective channel. As previously identified, the pattern is a bearish flag in evolution.

CLLS Weekly Chart: May 20, 2019

Trading volumes are very low, which is in keeping with the consolidation of price within the flag’s borders. As we head down to the daily chart, which presents the price picture for the short term, we are able to break down the price moves according to the Elliot wave principles.

CLLS Daily Chart: May 20, 2019

We can see that the initial downtrend move is a classical 1-2-3-4-5 impulse wave pattern, with the price action thereafter entering into a variation of the corrective wave pattern known as the “flat”. A variant of the flat pattern usually shows the corrective waves as being successively higher in a bear market, which is the picture we see on this chart. Trading volumes continue to be low.

So, what is the outlook for CLLS going forward?

Trade Scenario 1

A bearish flag usually terminates with a continuation of the downtrend. This is also the expectation in a downward 1-2-3-4-5 Elliot wave pattern with a corrective flat wave pattern. The corrective flat in a downtrending market usually connotes weakness of the market. Therefore, the expectation is for the price to break below the consolidation flag area, which may be accompanied by a slight increase in volume. Please note that a downside break does not require volume confirmation to occur.

The outlook for CLLS, therefore, is for further bearishness to be seen in the coming days/weeks. However, we may still see price trading within the consolidation pattern for a few more days or weeks. Once the breakdown of the consolidation occurs, the projected price move is expected to be the same distance as the initial downtrend that preceded the consolidation (the flagpole).

Traders who wish to trade this expectation with a short trade should factor this measured move when setting their profit targets for this trade. This is especially important as this price move would actually send CLLS into new lows should it occur, and with no previous support area to provide reference, the measured move may turn out to be critical in capturing any profits that will accrue from a short trade.

Trade Scenario 2

A price recovery beyond the upper border of the consolidation area is an unlikely event but must be considered if there is to be an astounding piece of news from the company. A more likely event is for price to continue trading within the flag area, with recovery seen only to the upper border of the flag in the short term.

Market Sentiment:

The long-term, mid-term and short-term outlook of the CLLS pair is:

Long-term – bearish

Mid-term – neutral to bearish

Short-term - bullish

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note: this analysis was done on monthly, weekly and daily charts. The price moves described above may take some time to play out. Traders should be aware of this before they set up any trades