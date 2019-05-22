Exelixis: Good Time To Buy

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL), a mid-sized pharmaceutical, is a strong buy, forecast to double in the next five years, with potential to do much better than that.

Analysis

EXEL is intriguing on several counts. First, it came through a simple screen for (A) FDA-approved drugs, (B) positive cash flow from operating activities, (C) rated as a consensus “buy” among analysts cited by Yahoo, (D) often beats Street estimates for quarterly earnings, and finally, (E) EXEL is expected to maintain a near-term annual growth rate of 46%.

After the market drops of last week, the stock is trading at a discount of about $1 to its 50-day and 200-day averages. β for EXEL is around 1.9 per Yahoo, meaning the stock is more volatile than the market. Its 30-day historic volatility ranges from around 46% to as high as 75%, depending on the time frame.

EXEL appears to have resumed its pursuit of new markets for existing drugs, by conducting trials to prove efficacy for approved therapies on closely related diseases, after a decade of concentrating on marketing its approved products, which only recently (last three years) took the company to profitability. Its three-year return on sales is about 25.9% and return on invested capital for the period is about 20.4%. EXEL stock currently sells at about 9 times 2018 earnings of $2.21 per share.

A recent article on Simply Wall Street (Estimating The Fair Value Of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)) uses a discounted cash flow model to value EXEL. It uses a conservative 2.7% growth rate to estimate EXEL’s future growth rate and high hurdle discount rate of 10.5%. Its model shows EXEL to be fully priced at about $19 per share. Other writers, such as Orelli at the Motley Fool (Exelixis Expands Its Sales), note that EXEL expands market share (and revenue) by the testing and permitting strategy discussed above, and by noting that this strategy can result in “big acceleration in revenue,” presumably greater than Simply Wall Street’s 2.7%.

The questions for EXEL investors are (A) whether EXEL can continue its recent growth rate, and (B) whether it can produce new products from its renewed research. If it can, standard business statistical forecasting techniques would apply. A five-year straight-line sales forecast trend line (least squares method) indicates probable sales in 2023 of about $1,635 million. Application of the recent three-year average return on sales of 25.9% produces expected net income of about $423 million. This is less than its 2018 income of $691 million when the return on sales was 80.9%, because the three-year average includes one loss year and produces a more reasonable expectation. The anticipated 2023 weighted average diluted shares outstanding value of 429 million shares is also produced by a straight-line trend projection, and it reflects the company’s history of repeated small offerings or private placements. Forecast EPS for 2023 (net income over weighted diluted shares outstanding) is $0.99. Over the years since 2011, EXEL has only been profitable in 2017 and 2018. In those years the stock’s high average P/E ratio, i.e., the P/E when the market liked the stock, was 40.5 times earnings, and the low average P/E, when the stock was not favored by the market, was 17.6 times earnings per share. This produces a range of expected prices for EXEL in 2023 between about $17 on the low side, and about $40 on the high side.

Pharmaceutical investing

Many portfolios include two or three of the big pharma companies, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Bristol-Myers Squib Co. (BMY), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Novartis AG (NVS), GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), and others. Some investors hold these for their dividends as much as for the hope they will produce world-changing cures. These firms are big, and they can profit from the cures that are invented, through licensing and distribution agreements with smaller biotechs. These smaller firms need access to the worldwide distributions systems of the big pharmaceuticals, and access to the funding that they can broker, helping fund the smaller biotechs that are doing the science. The big companies also do their own research, spending billions to do it. Nonetheless, it is unlikely that a single new drug will drive one of the mega-pharma companies to exciting new highs, whereas a single successful new drug can be the key to a smaller firm’s future.

The smaller pharmaceuticals, sometimes called biotechs, appear to be funded by IPOs or private placements, and often have some institutional interest and/or funding and support from big pharmas. They research new drug ideas and discoveries, conduct preclinical laboratory and animal testing, and perform clinical research with human subjects to prove the efficacy, safety, and therapeutic value of the products. This process can take a decade or more, with price tags in the hundreds of millions. The success rate for new drugs is low. One study ("Clinical Development Success Rates 2006-2015", BIO Industry Analysis. June 2016), covering the ten years ended in 2015, indicates less than 10.0% of drugs beginning Phase I trials ultimately are approved. Worse, approval does not guarantee financial success, as drugs approved for use may never overcome their development costs or produce a profitable return. Thus, investment success with these firms is low.

In the middle are the pharmaceuticals that may make sense as high risk/high reward investments. These are firms that have brought new drugs through the process to approval, and have successfully marketed their products. Because they have at least one successful product, they have cash flow and can be self-sustaining.

Strategies used by mid-sized biotech pharmas include expanding the therapeutic range of their existing products. Much like drilling development wells in existing oil fields to find new productive depths and to find the edges of the field, therapeutic range development comes from small tweaks to the chemical compound, followed by field trials to identify similar or closely associated pathogens that can be effectively treated with the existing drug, thus expanding the market.

Conclusion

Drug stocks can be lucrative, but entail significant commensurate risk. EXEL is self-sustaining, with positive cash flow from operations, currently selling at a less than ten times earnings. EXEL has a clear development strategy that works. If the company continues as it has in the last three years, the stock should double to around $40 within five years, producing double-digit returns for buyers up to $20. This is based on a conservative forecasting method, and conservative market treatment for the stock.

If EXEL can repeat 2018’s 80.9% return on sales through 2023, net income could be as high as $1,232 million, producing EPS over $3 per share. With a conservative high aver P/E of 40, the stock could reach $120. If the P/E returned to 2017’s high of about 66, the stock could approach $200 per share. Long-term call options, such as the January 2021 $20 calls at less than $5 per contract, could leverage that growth into significant gains. Again, biotech drug stocks are volatile, and entail high risk, but given the potential returns, this may be a risk worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nothing in this article is intended as investment advice, and nothing herein should be construed as investment advice.