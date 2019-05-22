Hard Brexit Or Not, U.K. Stocks Are Likely Headed Higher

It’s been almost three years since the original Brexit referendum passed in a vote that stunned Europe. The British people voted to get out of the European Union, and we’re still waiting for it to happen nearly three years later. At the time of the vote, headlines were blaring Armageddon - that if the Brexit referendum passed, British stocks would tank. They did, but only for two days. Then, they rocketed higher.

In the two trading days following the vote on June 23, 2016, the FTSE 100 fell six and a quarter percent. But then everything reversed, and the following week the FTSE 100 went on an absolute tear, up 10.5%. It was the best week for UK stocks since September 2001, the week after 9/11. Given recent history, one would think that if and when Brexit actually goes through, UK stocks would initially fall but then bounce back much higher.

The attractiveness of the FTSE 100 at this point is not on a bet on whether Brexit will actually happen or not. Nobody knows the answer to that question. It could go either way by October, when the next deadline for Brexit passes. The attractiveness of UK stocks at this point is that given the dismal performance of the FTSE 100 over the last 20 years, no matter what the final outcome ends up being, it is more likely to propel British stocks higher than bring them down.

Whatever the outcome, it would remove years of business uncertainty either way, and businesses would actually be able to start making long-term plans again. There may be a few days, or weeks at most, when the trade situation between what remains of the EU and the UK would be uncertain, but in the ensuing free fall, politicians would be forced to sit down and decide what happens next. A resolution would come about quicker than most imagine at this point. There simply would be no other choice.

Would a hard Brexit bring UK stocks down initially? Of course, and perhaps significantly. There would be a massive selling panic, as the situation would be unprecedented and nobody would know what comes next. But after a short panic, the dust would start to clear and one thing would start to become evident that most investors don’t seem to be considering - that is, a hard Brexit would hurt the European Union much more than it would hurt the United Kingdom.

Hard Brexit or not, the eurozone would still have its fair share of sovereign basket cases that could tear it apart at any time. Of the PIIGS countries, the debt situations of Portugal, Ireland and Spain are improving, but Italy and Greece are once again at new highs in their debt-to-GDP ratios. Either one of them could bring the entire edifice down, and this in the background of a new survey showing that a majority of Europeans think that the EU will disintegrate within 20 years.

A managed Brexit is looking increasingly unlikely, if not completely impossible. It looks like there will either be a hard break or Brexit will be cancelled entirely. Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May and the Labour party have just collapsed again, and May is on the verge of resigning after a fourth Brexit vote, scheduled for early June. Once she is gone, we could be looking at another round of UK elections, which should serve as a de facto second referendum on Brexit without one having to be called for officially. The Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage, which calls for Brexit at any and all costs even no deal, is leading all others in the most recent general election polls. It is expected to easily win the European Parliament vote at the end of this week, and a big victory could give it an added push into any new UK general elections. If it has enough power, Farage could possibly force through a no-deal Brexit, though this is a long shot.

The chances of a hard Brexit are probably not as good as they seem from wind at Farage’s back. Voting for a Brexit party and voting for an actual hard Brexit are two very different things. One is a protest vote against the EU with no immediate practical consequences, but the other is an actual vote to break existing trade ties that has immediate practical consequences that surely not everyone voting for the Brexit party for emotional reasons would willingly choose when confronted with the stark realities. Meaning, the most likely outcome now is the cancellation of Brexit, which would push UK stocks up sharply following 3 long years of business uncertainty. There is even a question of whether a hard Brexit would even be an option on any future referendum, which could easily just be between May’s soft Brexit deal and no Brexit at all.

Finally, a fundamental, monetary argument can be made in favor of British stocks. Since May 1999, almost exactly 20 years ago when the FTSE 100 was trading at about 6,664, the M2 money supply in the UK has increased by 229%, from £735B to £2.415T. See the chart below from Trading Economics.

(Source)

Back in December, the index had just bounced off that same support zone all the way back from the previous millennium. By contrast, the S&P 500 is up 100% over the same time frame, with the M2 money supply up in the US slightly less at 225% (chart below). That means there is plenty of liquidity to bid share prices higher in the UK.

(Source)

Making the case even more compelling, the pound sterling is down over 20% against the US dollar since 1999. That means that on a constant currency basis, British stocks are even more severely depressed than they look on the long-term charts.

None of this is a fundamental long-term case for British equities, nor is it intended to be so. The main point here is that UK stocks have been underperforming for two decades, and that one way or another, Brexit uncertainly is very likely to be removed by the end of the year. More likely by cancellation of Brexit, which would push UK stocks higher overnight, but possibly by a hard Brexit, which would initially bring them down but create an even better buying opportunity for a buy-the-Brexit dip trade. If British stocks had their best week in 18 years after the initial Brexit referendum, they could easily repeat that feat once Brexit is the new reality, if it comes to that.

As the next Brexit deadline approaches, scaling into UK stocks seems a prudent move, especially in the context of the worsening trade war between the US and China, and continued instability in the European Union. In the unlikely event of a hard Brexit, keep powder dry to buy the dip. In the more likely event of a cancellation of Brexit, start scaling out on up days for what will likely be a profitable short- to medium-term trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EWU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.