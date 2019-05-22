CenturyLink: Big Investors Are Fleeing

It would be in the best interest of long-side investors to avoid the stock for now, until we get clarity about its future prospects.

CenturyLink (CTL) shareholders have had a harrowing past few months. The stock is down by about 45% over the past 6 months alone, but there may be more downside. Latest 13F filings data reveals that a broad swath of institutional investors offloaded the stock during the last reporting cycle. This widespread selling goes to suggest that this class of sophisticated investors isn't considering CenturyLink an attractive buy in spite of its shares crashing significantly of late. This doesn't inspire long-side investors' confidence.

(Source: Bigstockphoto, Image license purchased by author)

The Data

Let me start by saying that institutional investors tend to have several tools at their disposal – large research teams, access to managements in certain cases, supply chain connections etc. – which give them an edge in investing over other retail market participants. So tracking institutional activity can sometimes provide us with leading insights about where a particular company and its stock could be headed next.

In the case of CenturyLink, institutions collectively offloaded more shares than they bought in the last 13F reporting cycle. Also, the number of positions closed down completely, exceeded fresh buys amongst this class of investors. This data isn’t very old as institutions investors were required to file their 13F documents by May 15. But the conclusion drawn from the data is clear – institutional investors sold CenturyLink across the board.

(Source: Nasdaq)

The chart attached below would highlight that while most of its investors held on to their positions or increased their exposure to the telecom company, about 12 of these investors reduced their positions. This only goes to suggest that a few CenturyLink investors were responsible for most of the selling that took place in the last 13F reporting cycle.

(Data Source: Fintel, Chart compiled by Author)

The key thing to note here is that a broad swath of institutional investors reduced their exposure to CenturyLink even though the scrip offers an attractive yield of 9.44% at the time of writing this article. I won't get into whether CenturyLink would be able to sustain its dividends or not, as many Seeking Alpha authors have already discussed exactly that many times in the past. But overall, the trading activity of these institutions only suggests that fund managers of these entities aren’t too confident about investing in CenturyLink for income-growth purposes.

Another thing worth noting here is that CenturyLink’s share price was hovering between the $12 and $16 per share in the last 13F reporting cycle. Its current share price of $10.59 isn’t too far off from the low-end of that price-range. This leads me to believe that institutions may not consider CenturyLink as oversold just yet, meaning they could continue to offload more shares if they aren’t too confident about its future prospects.

(Data Source: Yahoo! Finance, Chart Compiled By Author)

Why Is It Happening?

Well, for starters, CenturyLink slashed its dividend payout by about 54% in February, which may have encouraged many income-seeking institutional investors to sell or trim their positions and invest in other securities that offer better yields. The last 13F trading period lasted from January 1 to March 31, so the cycle factored in the selling that ensued after the dividend cut.

But that’s not the only reason to sell the telecom stalwart's stock.

CenturyLink has seen its revenues shrink across all of its business verticals. This isn’t a one-time thing and it has become more of a recurring trend of late. Its Enterprise segment, which is its largest business vertical, seems to have stagnated in terms of revenue generation while its other verticals have been consistently posting revenue declines on a year-on-year basis.

(Source: Business Quant)

Its consumer business, which happens to be its second largest business vertical in terms of sales, saw revenues rebounding on a sequential basis during Q1 but the figure was down year-on-year at the end of the day. These revenue declines don’t inspire much confidence for investors seeking income-growth opportunities - retail or institutional investors alike.

The long-side argument is that the company is shedding low-margin revenue which is good for the business over the longer run. That may be the case but we’re still left with a business that has a shrinking top-line - which doesn’t inspire investors’ confidence. Instead, it raises the question of whether CenturyLink should be valued at lower sales multiples. Shedding low-margin business verticals (like the evaluating the divestment of its consumer business) may free up cash and boost its overall revenues but the overall business may end up being valued at lower sales multiples to factor in its reduced size and scale – both financially and operationally.

Data by YCharts

Besides, the telecom stalwart has gradually hiked its capital expenditures over the past several years (highlighted in the chart below), yet its revenues continue to shrink. This raises several questions such as:

Is CenturyLink deploying cash in the right areas?

Is it getting optimal returns on these investments?

If CenturyLink hikes its capital expenditures going forward, then should we expect revenue stabilization, revenue growth or continued revenue deterioration?

It’s hard to advocate a long position without clarity on these issues.

Data by YCharts

So we’re left with a business that’s posting revenue declines and seeing its share price slide month after month. The telecom stalwart sports an attractive yield of 9.44% but that doesn’t cover the near-45% decline in its market capitalization that took place over the last 6 months alone. This sort of a risk profile and the volatility in its shares might as well scare away income-growth investors, who are generally seeking modest but steady returns. This is probably another reason why CenturyLink could see continued selling going forward as well, from both institutional and retail investors.

Your Takeaway

Granted that CenturyLink is one of the most prominent fiber network operators in the US but it’s also a business at the end of the day, which unfortunately for long-side investors, isn’t doing so well across its segments. I’m of the opinion that institutions would continue to sell the stock in the current 13F reporting cycle due to the aforementioned reasons, and so investors shouldn’t try to initiate any contrarian positions for the time being at least. It could be akin to catching falling knives. Hence, I would recommend readers and investors to remain on the sidelines for now, at least until the company starts to turn things around. This, however, does not constitute to a short call on the stock.

Author's Note: I'll be writing another report on CenturyLink later this month, you can stay updated by clicking the "Follow" button. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.