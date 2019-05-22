Buy Rating For 7.66% Yield From Anworth's Preferred Share

The sector as a whole is seeing high valuation, making this deal on ANH-C a good one.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is one of the less risky mortgage REITs, but we still have the common stock at a risk rating of 4. The preferred shares carry materially less risk than the common stock.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

Note on mortgage REIT common stocks

We cover mortgage REIT valuations extensively on The REIT Forum and have also published numerous articles on mortgage REIT common stocks. We believe the mortgage REIT common stocks carry too much risk for conservative investors. We also cover most of the preferred shares in the sector and believe many of them to be a great fit for buy-and-hold investors. Some preferred shares carry a high-risk rating, but they still carry less risk than the common stocks. We cover around 40 preferred shares on The REIT Forum with comparable pricing, buy ratings, and risk ratings.

Many of our subscribers joined us in buying shares of ANH on 3/11/2019 and selling them on 4/25/2019. The following $100k chart (see our $100k chart guide) shows what we would’ve seen on 3/11/2019, leading into the trade:

Source: The REIT Forum

When we expand the chart to end on 4/25/2019, the day we sold ANH, it looks like this:

You can see our initial buy alert here. ANH has since drifted down to an attractive entry price again.

ANH’s preferred share

Preferred shares are great for both buy-and-hold investors and for traders. Either way, we are looking to find a great entry opportunity. Buy-and-hold investors still want to find the best entry opportunities. The best entry opportunities are usually followed by 1 of 2 things:

A quick dividend A bump in the share price

Even if the investor intends to simply hold onto the shares, a bump up in the share price reflects a slightly larger margin of safety. Getting in before the bump means the investor can afford a few more shares and locks in a higher level of income indefinitely.

We have ANH’s preferred shares at a risk rating of 2. We will mostly be covering ANH’s preferred share ANH-C (ANH.PC). ANH has another preferred share, ANH-A (ANH.PA), but we have it being nearly $1.00 away from a buy. Therefore, we will be going over ANH-C which is in our buy range.

ANH-C (ANH.PC) is a good share trading just a little bit over call value. They’re within a reasonable spread of their historical pricing range. This is a good all-around pick for investors who are looking to add some yield to their portfolio with a fairly low level of risk.

Source: The REIT Forum

While some investors may be concerned about a preferred share trading over the call value of $25, it’s important to take dividend accrual into account.

Think of "ex-dividend date" as "excluded from dividend date." People who purchase on the ex-dividend date are excluded, but investors who purchase the day before are included. Further, as long as you purchase shares at any point prior to an ex-dividend date, you will be receiving the full dividend amount. Therefore, we can take the accumulated dividend of $0.24 and subtract it from the recent price. After accounting for dividend accrual, shares are trading below the call value of $25.

Dividend accrual is why we generally use the stripped yield (yield on stripped price) instead of using the current yield. This gives investors a better idea of what deal they are getting on shares.

ANH-C has call protection on the calendar until 1/27/2020. That is the earliest the company would be able to call shares. At recent prices, if Anworth were to call their preferred share immediately when call protection was up, investors would still have a positive $1.36 worst-cash-to-call.

With a 7.66% stripped yield, several months of call protection, and a decent worst-cash-to-call, we see ANH-C as being just within the buy range.

On a relative basis, ANH-C is one of the few preferred shares we are seeing in the buy range. Most preferred shares are currently in our hold range or overpriced range.

Final thoughts

ANH-C comes with a risk rating of 2 which makes it good for buy-and-hold investors. The sector as a whole is seeing high valuation, making this deal on ANH-C even more unique. Investors are rewarded with a 7.66% yield while having about half a year of call protection. After accounting for dividend accrual of $0.24, ANH-C is trading below the call value of $25. Even if ANH called shares once call protection was up, investors would be rewarded with a total return of $1.36 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.