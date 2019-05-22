Tracking Dayrate And Utilization Trends In The Offshore Drilling Industry - May 2019 Edition

It has become something of a tradition for me to provide regular updates on the prevailing new contract dayrate and utilization trends in the offshore drilling industry to the readers of this column. For the most part, I have been able to do this on a monthly basis with the assistance of the Day Rate Trends Report published by leading industry consulting firm IHS Markit. The reason why investors find this data helpful is that utilization and dayrate are among the two most important factors in predicting the profitability of the companies in the offshore drilling industry. Last week, IHS Markit released the May 2019 edition of its report, which includes data up to the end of April. One of the biggest things that we notice in this report is very clear evidence that the offshore drilling is recovering in quite a significant way, which supports the narrative that I have been discussing over much of the past year.

As is always the case, the data provided by IHS Markit is divided into subsets that correspond to four different types of rigs. It is the firm's belief that these four types of rigs serve as proxies for the industry as a whole. For the most part, this is accurate, and overall, we have a good overview of the industry trends.

Let us proceed by having a look at each of the four proxies in the report.

Ultra-Deepwater Semisubmersibles

The first type of rig that has its new contract dayrate and utilization rates tracked by the IHS Markit report is ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles. As the name implies, these are semisubmersibles that are capable of operating in an ultra-deepwater environment, which is defined as any water depth in excess of 7,500 feet. Therefore, these are generally the newest and most capable semisubmersible rigs in operation today.

A semisubmersible rig is a floating platform in which the deck is elevated above the surface of the water on top of pylon-like structures. This is supported by two pontoon-like structures that actually rest below the surface of the water.

Source: Martin's Marine Engineering

The rig is self-propelled, although this design does not lend itself well to supporting high speeds. What it does offer though is a high degree of stability in extremely harsh weather conditions such as those found in the North Sea. This characteristic also makes these rigs ideal for development operations, in which it is critical that the rig remain in one place. Their lack of speed makes them much less desirable for exploration work, as it will take the rig an excessive amount of time to move from drill site to drill site. The majority of recent tenders have been for exploration work though, so this has dragged on the ability of these rigs to get work.

Here are the utilization and leading new contract dayrate trends for the worldwide ultra-deepwater semi-submersible fleet:

Source: IHS Markit

As we can see here, the utilization rate for these rigs has been bouncing around the 40% level for a while now, but in the past few months it has fallen well below that level. This is certainly not the kind of thing that supports the industry recovery narrative, as fully 60-70% of the ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles in existence are unemployed. Normally, this is quite a negative sign for dayrates, as the large number of unemployed rigs will cause contractors to bid aggressively to obtain those few contracts that are available.

Curiously though, we actually do see that the leading new contract dayrate surged significantly in April and now rests at a higher point than it has seen since late 2016. Given the negative trend in utilization, I am forced to wonder if this was a one-time occurrence triggered by a single rig securing a very lucrative contract. If that is indeed the case, then we will almost certainly see dayrates fall back to their previous levels next month. If rates do remain at April's levels going forward though, then this is a good sign for the industry, as this level is above cash flow breakeven levels for most of these rigs. Such a scenario would thus allow contractors to generate positive cash flow off of those new contracts that they are able to receive.

Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

The second type of rig that has its dayrates and utilization tracked by the IHS Markit report is ultra-deepwater drillships. As was the case with their semisubmersible cousins, these rigs are capable of performing drilling operations in a minimum of 7500 ft. of water. Therefore, these rigs are among the most advanced and technically capable units in operation today.

Where they differ from their semisubmersible cousins is in the general design of their hulls. As the name would imply, these units have ordinary ship hulls (some are converted oil tankers). This provides these rigs with a much greater degree of maneuverability than what semisubmersibles possess. They are also much faster. This makes these rigs ideal for exploration work, as they can get from drilling site to drill site fairly quickly. The trade-off here is that these rigs are much less stable than semisubmersibles in poor weather conditions. Thus, we commonly see these rigs in locations like Brazil or West Africa, but they are less common in an area like the North Sea.

Here are the utilization and leading new contract dayrates for the world's ultra-deepwater drillship fleet:

Source: IHS Markit

As we can see here, the utilization rate for this class of rig is higher than it was over much of the past two years, albeit not by very much. With that said, it did decline slightly last month. This supports our narrative that the industry has been strengthening. However, the utilization rate does remain well below the 80% level that indicates a strong offshore drilling industry. This is also about the level at which limited supply starts to pressure dayrates upward. Thus, we can conclude that there still exists too much supply to drive dayrates up.

With that said, we did see a dayrate improvement in the past month. However, they still remain far below the levels that they had earlier this year. These rates may have been flukes though, as they are completely out of line with what the industry had in any of the adjacent months. As was the case with the semisubmersibles, this new dayrate is high enough for the contractors that own these rigs to be able to generate positive cash flow from them. This has been the case for a while now, as companies like Pacific Drilling (PACD) have been able to get the cash flow breakeven levels for the rigs in their drillship fleets down to $110,000 per day. The problem that drilling contracts are having with current dayrate levels, then, are that the costs from their idle rigs are devouring the positive cash flows from their working ones.

Harsh-Environment Jack-Ups

The third type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization trends tracked by the IHS Markit report is harsh-environment jack-ups. As the name implies, these are jack-up rigs that have been specially equipped to operate in some of the harshest climates on Earth, such as what we find on the Norwegian Continental Shelf or in the Arctic. In this case though, IHS Markit did not opt to use the most advanced rigs of this class. Instead, the firm opted to use the data from standard jack-up rigs when compiling its report. In this case, standard jack-up rigs are defined as those that are only capable of operating in water depths of less than 361 feet. These are, therefore, older rigs, but they are by far the most numerous in the worldwide fleet. Thus, this should serve as a reasonably effective proxy for the industry as a whole.

Also, unlike the ultra-deepwater units, IHS Markit did not consider all of the harsh-environment jack-ups operating worldwide when compiling its report. Instead, the firm only opted to consider those rigs operating in Northwest Europe. This is historically the largest market in which these rigs are used and, in truth, there are very few harsh-environment jack-ups operating outside of this region. Thus, this does still serve as an effective proxy for this portion of the market.

Here are the leading new contract dayrate and utilization rates for harsh-environment jack-up rigs:

Source: IHS Markit

As we can see here, the utilization rate for harsh-environment jack-ups shot upward early last year and has remained elevated ever since. With that said though, the current level is about 10% off of its highs. It is also somewhat close to the level at which dayrates begin to be pressured upwards, although that usually starts once the utilization rate is sustainably above about 80%. That has clearly not happened yet. This does certainly support claims made by management at Transocean (RIG) and others that business in the North Sea is quite strong.

We do, in fact, seemingly see some upward pressure on dayrates here over the past three months. Prior to this, the leading new contract dayrate was perfectly flat at just over $50,000. This is roughly at or even just below the cash flow breakeven levels for these rigs. Thus, the contractors that operate these rigs would be consistently struggling to generate much in the way of profits here. Obviously, the rising dayrate would help to alleviate this condition, although it will still be quite tight for the contractors.

Benign-Environment Jack-Ups

The fourth and final type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization trends tracked by the IHS Markit report is benign-environment, high-specification, jack-up rigs. These are defined as independent leg cantilever drilling units that have a maximum operational water depth of 361-400 feet. These are thus the most advanced shallow-water drilling units in operation today. These are also by far the most commonly employed for drilling work in shallow water, as many of the older and less capable units have been getting scrapped throughout the industry downturn. Thus, this data should give us a reasonable approximation of the shallow-water drilling market outside of the harsh-environment space.

As was the case with the harsh-environment rigs, in this case IHS Markit only provided the data for those rigs operating in a certain region of the world. In this case, that region is Southeast Asia. This is historically the region in which these rigs were most commonly employed, although they have become increasingly common in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Mexico. Thus, while this region does serve as a reasonable proxy for the entire shallow-water market, it is nowhere near as good of a proxy as it once was.

Here are the utilization and leading new contract dayrate trends for benign-environment jack-ups:

Source: IHS Markit

As we can see here, the utilization rate for benign-environment jack-up rigs has been steadily increasing over the past year, after some significant weakness in late 2017. This likewise supports the narrative that the industry is recovering, particularly since the current utilization rate is right about at its high point over the past few years. Admittedly though, it has thus far stubbornly refused to go above its current level, so we will have to see if this continues to be the case.

The fact that the utilization rate remains near its multi-year high is a good thing for another reason. That is the fact that historically jack-up rigs have served as a leading indicator of the direction of the broader market. This is due to the fact that jack-up rigs typically have short-term contracts and much lower dayrates than ultra-deepwater units. Thus, the fleet can be ramped up or shut down more rapidly than the other types of rigs. If it is true that this is still a leading indicator, then we will likely see the strength spread over the remainder of the market.

Unfortunately, we continue to see a great deal of volatility in dayrates. As we can see above, they have been range-bound since the middle of last year. With that said though, they are currently at the top of their range, so maybe we will see them increase going forward if utilization does. There is certainly no guarantee that this will happen though, and I will admit that I have my doubts. As was the case with the harsh-environment jack-ups, it is questionable how much above cash flow breakeven levels the current new contract dayrate is as well, so it seems likely that the contractors that own these rigs will continue to struggle to generate positive cash flow from their new contracts until dayrates recover further.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we do definitely see signs that the offshore drilling industry is recovering here. We generally see utilization rates that are significantly higher than they were just a few months ago, and new contract dayrates are also generally near multi-year highs. However, it also seems that both dayrates and utilization rates are stubbornly resistant to rising much above their present levels. These levels are, unfortunately, not high enough to support sustained positive cash flows for the companies in the industry. Thus, we will likely continue to see offshore drilling contractors struggle for a while yet.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.