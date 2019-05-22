Why I Invested 10% Of My Retirement Portfolio Into 7 Dividend Blue Chips

While I'll have to slow the pace of new buys, I should be able to maintain approximately $10,000 in new portfolio additions each month.

Over the past three weeks, I've invested 10% of my Retirement Portfolio into 3M, AOS, BTI, MO, LAZ, ALB, and TXRH.

I'm closely monitoring the macroeconomic picture each week, but currently the risk of a recession in 2020 remains a relatively low probability event.

Many investors are worried that the escalating trade war (talks are currently stalled) could trigger a recession and bear market.

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating bi-weekly schedule. This means an update every two weeks on:

my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings)

the model Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio (100% undervalued dividend aristocrats and kings)

Due to insufficient reader interest (and it is taking an average of 7 hours per update), I am discontinuing the Deep Value Dividend Growth update series.

$22,000 Worth Of Buying In The Last 3 Weeks

Now that I've finished recession-proofing my retirement portfolio (where I keep my entire net worth), I'm free to keep putting my high savings to work in the best "fat pitch" Buffett style investing opportunities I can find.

I use a 170 company watchlist (all level 8+ quality blue-chips on my 11-point quality score) to help me keep track of the steady stream of great long-term income growth opportunities the market provides at any given time.

In the last three weeks, I've had several such opportunities which is why I've bought

The largest investments were into dividend aristocrats which have recently crashed, including 3M's 13% one-day earnings plunge, and A.O. Smith's 10% peak intraday decline when a short seller's report came out basically accusing it of accounting fraud. The company has since rebutted that report pointing out that the chief allegations (Chinese cash consists of loans to distributors) are 100% false and that its use of GAAP Chinese revenue reporting means it's not channel stuffing to pump up overseas sales.

The big reason that I'm so willing to "catch a falling aristocrat with conviction" (I also bought $10,000 worth of Walgreens (WBA) on its 13% post-earnings crash) is because I am trying to use high probability/low-risk investing strategies.

Dividend Aristocrats Worst Single Day Crashes Since 2009

While there is no question that aristocrats and kings are the bluest of blue-chips, no stock is immune from the occasional market freakout. Over the past decade, double-digit single day declines (for whatever reason) have proven to be extremely profitable contrarian buying opportunities.

12 Month Forward Return After 10+% Single Day Crash

While the data over the past 10 years isn't statistically significant, it nonetheless shows an impressive ability for aristocrats to post strong 12-month forward returns following double-digit single day declines.

Over the past decade, 80% of the time an aristocrat is up within a year of such a plunge, with the average and median total return being 32%, and 33%, respectively. Does this ensure that I'll make great short-term returns on 3M, Walgreens, and A.O. Smith by mid-2020? Of course not. However, given that my time horizon is 5+ years, and that I bought them at historically deep discounts to fair value, the probability of making solid long-term, double-digit total returns (above the market's historical 9.1% CAGR total return) is high.

Plan Going Forward

I have no idea what the market will do in the short term, but thankfully my investing strategy doesn't require me to. While I am watching the macroeconomic fundamentals closely for signs of rising recession risk, as long as a recession isn't a high probability event I'm looking to keep steadily buying quality blue-chips at steep discounts to fair value.

Each month I have approximately $10,000 in investable savings and I'm looking to put that to work towards achieving several goals

maximizing my portfolio's safe yield

lowering the cost basis on existing positions (thus reducing risk, increasing YOC and maximizing future returns)

diversifying my portfolio by holding and sector (to eventually hit my long-term risk management plans)

As you can see in the next section, my portfolio remains overweight in seven companies (which collectively represent 60% of my net worth). I will need to bring that down over time but given the level 8+ blue-chip quality of those companies (on my 11-point quality scale) I don't feel the need to trim them to hit that reasonable but ultimately somewhat arbitrary holding cap target.

Instead, I'll just dilute them down via a moratorium on adding to those positions until they fall to my targeted 5% position size. Over the next three years, I'll be able to invest over $360,000 (more than doubling the portfolio's size with savings alone) which makes this a reasonable approach to correcting my currently lopsided portfolio.

Looking ahead, I can't get too specific about what I'll do since the market is gloriously unpredictable. The market might fall off a cliff due to trade war fears, or some aristocrat or king might plunge double-digits, and trigger an opportunistic 1% buy (my new standard trade size).

But, assuming today's valuations hold over the next month or so, here are the top 5 current candidates I'm considering buying next month.

Company Morningstar Estimated Discount To Fair Value (conservative DCF model) Estimated Discount To Fair Value (Dividend Yield Theory) Aggregate Discount To Fair Value (Avg of DCF and DYT) Yield (Regular Dividends Only) Current Unrealized Profit/Loss Albemarle 48% 30% 39% 2.2% -10.5% CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) 43% 44% 44% 3.8% +0.1% Lazard (uses K-1 tax form) 39% 36% 38% 5.4% -10.4% British American Tobacco 36% 43% 40% 7.1% +0.3% Energy Transfer LP (uses K-1 tax form) (ET) 33% 19% 26% 8.2% -9.1%

As you can see, many great companies meet my goals of deep value, good yield and could reduce my cost basis. Due to my goal of getting MLPs to under 20% of my portfolio before I start buying them again, Energy Transfer is disqualified for now. CVS too because I need healthcare to fall 1% more (to 19%) before I can buy more medical blue-chips.

BTI has the highest yield after ET, but thus far hasn't declined, while Lazard and Albemarle continue to languish in their respective bear markets. Assuming the stock prices of these five remain constant over the next two weeks (when I'll do my next update) then I'd be inclined to buy 1% of my portfolio worth of Lazard, since it ticks all four boxes (high-yield, deeply undervalued, lowers cost basis and helps diversify me by holding and sector).

But should BTI fall significantly then I'll buy that instead, to achieve the same portfolio goals.

My Retirement Portfolio Today - 27 Holdings

I have a long way to go to reduce my top holdings to my long-term 5% position cap limits. Assuming no price changes, my portfolio would need to grow to $691,000 before AbbVie was diluted down to 5%. At my current monthly savings rate that will take approximately 43 months to achieve.

Should AbbVie appreciate significantly it might take up to twice as long, but if the thesis on that high-yield aristocrat succeeds (thus far management is executing very well on its long-term growth/diversification plan) then I won't mind the extra wait.

Top 10 Income Sources

The long-term goal is to diversify to the point where no single position accounts for more than 5% of my income. However, it will take several years to diversify the portfolio to that point. Due to my 5% holding cap, any company that's at that cap and has especially high yield will naturally be a major source of income.

Fortunately, thanks to my de-risking, I have near total confidence in the safety of my income stream, even during a recession.

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days, when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. I'm now mostly focused on large-cap blue chips, but have a nice amount of foreign exposure (mostly Canada where companies tend to follow the US style of steady dividend growth over time).

Due to my personal situation (very low monthly expenses and about $15,000 gross monthly income, $10,000 of that investable) I have a high-risk tolerance and 100% stock portfolio. Most investors need to diversify into cash/bonds in order to decrease portfolio volatility and avoid having to sell stocks during corrections/bear markets.

40% to 60% of your portfolio in cash equivalents (such as T-bills) and bonds is a good rule of thumb for most people. That balances the strong price appreciation of stocks but with far less volatility (making it easier to stay calm and avoid panic selling stocks during market declines).

De-risking has put me in a more defensive portfolio focused on hard assets (with recession-resistant cash flow) and high-yield stocks (which will hold up relatively well in a bear market where interest rates fall significantly). Eventually, my exposure will become smoothed out as I collect more undervalued blue chips in various stock types and sectors.

Sector Concentration

I've managed to diversify down from 59% energy to just 23%, thanks to selling 80% of my small cap MLPs as part of my deleveraging effort.

It's going to take me several months before I get Energy and REITs down to under 20% and open up those sectors to more potential buying. Healthcare, being the most hated sector at the moment, has quickly risen up to my sector cap and I'll be able to buy more companies like CVS within a month.

As you can see, my portfolio has a very low forward P/E of just 13.6. For context, the S&P 500's forward P/E bottomed on December 24, 2018, at 13.7, roughly the typical recessionary bear market bottom valuation. My portfolio is trading at such levels and Morningstar estimates its weighted valuation (based on conservative DCF models) is 15% below fair value (19% upside to fair value, or about $50,000 in capital gains).

The S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate is 6.6%. My goal is to have an overall portfolio yield about double that of the market, with long-term dividend growth of 7% (slightly faster than the S&P 500's). Based on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (highly effective at forecasting dividend stock total returns since 1954) that would ensure market-beating returns.

The portfolio's growth rate over the past decade has indeed been impressive, even in 2018's tax reform-fueled payout boom. The S&P 500's dividend growth over the past year is 9.9% while I achieved nearly double that.

If I could maintain 13.6% dividend growth for decades, my portfolio would become a cash-minting machine and allow me to retire on dividends alone.

But even at 6.7% projected dividend growth (over the next five years), that still achieves great income growth. I consider 6% to 10% long-term dividend growth reasonable goals, depending on how you prioritize growth vs. yield and weight your portfolio.

Portfolio Statistics

Portfolio Size: $264,935

Equity: $258,874

Margin Buying Power: $1,432,708

Margin Used: $6,847 (I am limiting margin used to $10,000 or less, effectively using it as a credit card that I pay off each month in full)

Leverage Ratio (portfolio/equity): 2%

Yield: 5.3%

Yield On Cost: 5.2%

Capital Invested Since Inception: $247,200

Net Yield On Invested Capital: 5.5%

Unlevered Returns Over Time

The early mistakes I made with poor risk management rules and dangerous amounts of leverage (up to 130% at one point) have led to poor time-weighted returns since inception. The past few months have also seen weak returns. However, I have confidence that the returns will improve over time, since my YTD performance is actually slightly ahead of the strong market and most of that time was spent on a low-risk blue-chip focus.

Furthermore, my personal returns since inception are significantly above my total returns, indicating my capital allocation has greatly improved (what and when I'm buying companies).

Cumulative Dividends Received: $23,636

Cumulative Margin Interest Costs: $3,092

Cumulative Net Dividends: $20,544

Total Portfolio Gains (inclusive of commissions and margin interest cost): $11,674

% of gains from dividends: 176%

Annual Dividends: $13,970

Annual interest costs (3.89% margin rate): $266

Dividend/Interest coverage ratio: 52.5

Annual Net Dividends: $13,704

Monthly Average Dividends: $1,142

Daily Average Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $37.54

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.98 (down from high of 1.29)

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth (Morningstar's conservative estimate): 6.7%

Projected Annual Total Return (No Valuation Change): 12.0%

Morningstar's Estimated Weighted Portfolio Valuation: 15% undervalued

Projected Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 13.7% to 15.4%

Margin of Error Adjusted Long-Term Total Return Expected: 11% to 18.5%

My Companies Ranked By Unrealized Capital Gains

The recent crashes in 3M and A.O. Smith have dragged down my total returns, but as a contrarian value investor, I'm not worried.

That's because 3M is now trading at one of its highest valuations in 24 years. Since I have confidence that management will succeed in its restructuring (and deliver on its long-term growth guidance of 8% to 11% which it recently said remains on track) I expect to earn solid double-digit total returns on 3M over the next five years.

Similarly, my other new stocks are also trading at historically high yields (top 10% to 33% percentiles). And as Buffett famously said,

The future is never clear; you pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus. Uncertainty actually is the friend of the buyer of long-term values." - Warren Buffett (emphasis added)

The nature of contrarian investing is to buy quality companies when the market is most bearish, and then patiently wait for good management to execute on its growth plans.

Some of Peter Lynch's best investments took up to four years just to break even, and steadily lowering my cost basis (up to 5% holding caps) will minimize my risks and maximize total returns for my winners.

Bottom Line: Despite Rising Recession Risks I'm Still Buying Quality Blue Chips At Great Prices

A lot of readers have asked me whether today is still a good time to buy dividend stocks, even deeply undervalued ones, due to rising recession/bear market risks.

(Source: NY Federal Reserve)

While it's true that recession risk is now the highest it's been in a decade, and recessions tend to result in bear markets that see stocks fall an average of 37% at their peak, it's important to keep in mind that all investing is probabilistic.

The current spike in recessionary fears is largely due to trade war fears. Moody's Analytics estimates a 60% probability that we get a trade deal by June and just a 10% probability of a worst-case scenario (full-blown trade war that causes a recession). Moody's estimates a 30% chance that the recent tariff hikes remain in effect through the end of the year and slows US growth by about 0.5%.

With the probability of a recession (as confirmed by recent economic and bond market data) still below 50%, I have no reservations about continuing to buy quality dividend blue-chips opportunistically, at good to great discounts to intrinsic value.

Should the economic outlook worsen then I will simply shift where I put new money, away from buying companies and into stockpiling cash (the ETF MINT) and bonds (the ETF VGLT). The $265,000 worth of dividend stocks I own today I will hold on to, since they were purchased for safe and growing income, and they are executing well on those tasks.

The bonds will serve as a low-risk means of hedging during any future bear market, lowering by beta and giving me stable/appreciating assets to sell during a bear market.

How will I roughly know when it's time to start putting liquidity to work during the next bear market? Well, precision market timing isn't possible of course. But market history can provide a potentially useful guide that gets you approximately close to the bottom.

My current plan for the next bear market looks like this

begin stockpiling cash and bonds once the bond market signals a recession is a high probability event (MINT first, then VGLT upon second confirmation)

Wait until the S&P 500 hits at least 20%

Check sentiment (VIX and CNN Fear and Greed Index) to confirm extremely bearish (and thus contrarian buying signal)

Check forward P/E (which historically bottoms at 13.5 to 14.5 during normal recessionary bear markets)

Confirm with macroeconomic indicators (especially St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index) that no significant financial crisis is likely that might result in larger than normal bear market

I have no illusions that I'll be able to pinpoint the next bear market bottom to the day, week or even month. But buying when the market's forward P/E hits 14.5, and then steadily buying quality blue-chips at historically excellent valuations is a low-risk/high-probability strategy.

One that has proven to work over decades and is likely to continue to do so. Meanwhile, my collection of 27 quality dividend blue-chips will continue paying me exponentially rising dividends (as they did during the Great Recession).

That will help me remain calm and rational, and always focus on the opportunities ahead rather than short-term paper losses that I've suffered over the past few months (these are likely to be significant).

The historical evidence is clear that the approach I'm using now is a good one, and long-term success is just a matter of time. Because as Buffett famously said

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA, SKT, BPY, ABBV, ET, BIP, NEP, EPR, MPLX, IRM, AM, ENB, SPG, BLK, AOS, AAPL, UNH, MMM, MO, ALB, LAZ, BTI, TXRH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.