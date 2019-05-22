Cisco: A Great Tech Stock For Dividend Growth Investors

At ~18x, I don't think Cisco shares are cheap. Yet, I don't think they're expensive either, and I could easily see this company trading for more than 20x.

Cisco has transformed itself from an "old tech" name to a market darling in just 5 years or so.

The market loves the reoccurring sales model associated with high-margin software services. Companies that successfully adopt services-oriented models are generally awarded much higher pricing multiples by investors than their hardware-focused brethren. With that in mind, there’s no wonder why technology names and, more specifically, the hardware companies have been trying to evolve into a more capital-light and predicable software model for years now.

Yet, this transformation isn’t an easy one. Many of the “old tech” names are in the process of attempting to bridge that that gap, but really, only Microsoft (MSFT) has been able to achieved it under the leadership of its new CEO, Satya Nadella. That company’s recent transformation sent MSFT's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio soaring from ~10x to ~28x in a relatively short amount of time. Cisco (CSCO) is another old tech name that has been making major strides in this arena. The company’s ongoing transformation has allowed its valuation to increase from the ~9x area to the ~18x area where it sits today. This had led to fantastic returns for CSCO investors over the last decade or so. Shares are up well above 100% in just the last 5 years, and after the company’s recent earnings report, I think this run-up is far from over.

Before I get into the earnings, I’ll quickly hash out my own CSCO exposure because I know that readers here like to know that contributors have a bit of skin in the game. I’ve been long CSCO for years. I began buying shares of the company back in 2013. Back then, I was able to pick up shares in the low $20s. I built up most of my position at those levels, though I have added a few times since (mainly via selective re-investment of my dividends), and today, CSCO makes up 2.02% of my portfolio with a cost basis of $23.80/share.

I have to admit that I’ve gotten a bit lucky when it comes to CSCO. When I first started buying shares, I had no idea that I was going to end up owning a company that is competing for large market share in a variety of strong growth markets. Management recently noted that the company is looking forward to the future where major tech trends such as cloud, AI, IoT, 5G, and WiFi 6 drive growth and innovation. Frankly put, I was content with an old tech cash cow that offered a ~3% yield, a low payout ratio, and a low valuation. Back then, CSCO was a company still focused on network hardware. Oh, how quickly things have changed.

Regardless, whether I was lucky or not (and I’m not even sure I should call it luck, because buying high-quality names at low valuations tends to work out in the long term), this has been one of the best investments that I’ve ever made. Not only am I up more than 125% on my shares, but my yield on cost has risen dramatically over the years and currently sits at 5.88%.

CSCO hasn’t paid a dividend for all that long. It won’t show up in any Dividend Aristocrat lists because it initiated its dividend in 2011. Yet, I don’t think that makes the company a bad DGI investment. Since initiating its payments, CSCO has increased its annual dividend at an astounding rate. According to F.A.S.T. Graphs, the company’s dividend growth CAGR since 2011 is 39.6%. Its most recent dividend increase was just 6.1% (which still isn’t all that bad for a company offering a safe, 2.7% yield). Yet, prior to 2019’s increase, every single dividend raise that CSCO provided shareholders since it initiated its payments came in the double-digit range.

CSCO has quickly increased its payout ratio from ~20% to ~50%, so moving forward, I suspect that annual dividend growth will be essentially in line with EPS growth. That’s okay though, because this company has shown the ability to post reliable bottom line growth, and moving forward, I suspect to see high-single/low-double digit raises coming from this company. This means that it won’t be all that long before my yield on cost is in the 10%+ range. That’s pretty amazing considering the fact that it wasn’t all that long ago that CSCO was completely ignored by income-oriented investors. And circling back to the intro, much of this dividend related success can be attributed to the company’s successful pivot into the world of software services, which will allow me to transition seamlessly into the company’s Q3 earnings report.

During Q3, CSCO posted $16 billion in revenue, which represents 6% y/y growth when you exclude the comparisons related to the recently divested SPVSS business. CSCO’s bottom line numbers were even more impressive. GAAP EPS came in at $0.69/share, beating analyst estimates by $0.03. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.78, beating analyst estimates by $0.01. The non-GAAP figure represents 18% y/y growth. And looking ahead, the company expects similar success, with revenue growth guided to the 4.5-6.5% y/y area and non-GAAP EPS expected to rise by ~11% y/y.

CSCO performed fairly well across its geographical regions during Q3. Revenues in the Americans increased 9%. EMEA sales were up 5%. The company’s APJC region sales were down 4%, which can mainly be attributed to growth issues in China. However, it appears that the China concerns are having relatively little effect on this company (especially compared to several of its other large-cap technology peers). With regard to the China business, management noted in the Q&A section of the Q3 conference call that the headwinds are baked into the company’s Q4 guidance.

CFO Kelly Kramer appears confident about CSCO’s prospects, regardless of the Chinese environment, because the company has taken steps to “greatly, greatly reduced our exposure working with our supply chain and our suppliers.”

I find this impressive that CSCO has been able to read the tea leaves and quickly execute on the supply chain changes required to significantly reduce its China exposure. Surely, this was no small feat, and I think it speaks, yet again, to the high quality of this company’s leadership.

Now back to the company’s results. As you can see below, CSCO posted sales growth in all of its business segments, as highlighted by the big 21% y/y improvement in the security space.

(Source: CSCO Q3 CC Presentation Slideshow, page 6)

On a GAAP basis, CSCO’s gross margins looked great. Here’s what management had to say about the margins in the Q3 ER:

“On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 63.1%, 62.0%, and 66.3%, respectively, as compared with 62.3%, 61.0%, and 65.8%, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.”

These margins were also strong across the company’s geographic footprint. Gross margins in the Americas were 65.6%, EMEA gross margins were 64.5%, and APJC gross margins came in at 60.7%.

These high margins, combined with mid-single digit sales growth, resulted in 12% operational income growth. Operational income was $3.5 billion during the quarter. Cash flow from operations came in at $4.3 billion. This $4.3 billion figure represents 79% y/y growth, though it’s important to acknowledge that the Q3FY18 cash flow from operations was negatively affected by a $1.3 billion tax payment related to the repatriation of cash because of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. CSCO stated that the normalized operational cash flow (taking this $1.3 billion payment into account) was 16% y/y, which is still really solid.

What all of this means is that CSCO is an absolute cash cow. This is why the company has experienced such strong multiple expansion in recent years. Its balance sheet looks really strong right now. The company had $34.6 billion of cash and short-term investments on the books at the end of Q3, compared to ~$24 billion of debt (short-term debt at the end of Q3 was $7.78 billion and long-term debt was $15.92 billion). Standard & Poor's gives CSCO an AA- credit rating. This isn’t one of the highest ratings in my portfolio, but it is investment-grade and allows the company a lot of flexibility when it comes to M&A, R&D, and shareholder returns.

And speaking of shareholder returns, the company continues to be generous. CSCO returned $7.5 billion to shareholders during Q3 alone in the form of dividends and share buybacks. It paid a $0.35/share quarterly dividend, which accounted for $1.5 billion of the returns. The rest was spent buying back ~116 million shares of CSCO stock at an average price of $52.14. Management stated that that the company has $18 billion remaining on its buyback authorization with no termination date.

CSCO has made a name for itself in Silicon Valley as a serial purchaser in the M&A market. For years now, CSCO has been using its legacy cash flows to buy smaller companies that operate in growth industries. This strategy has worked wonders for the company, fueling its growth in the security, applications, and services segments, which now represent more than 40% of the company’s total sales. In the past year alone, CSCO has closed on 5 new deals. This bolt-on acquisition strategy is an interesting one. Oftentimes, we see cash cow tech names involved in speculation revolving around other big fish. Yet, CSCO has shown success buying smaller, oftentimes private companies and integrating them into its broader ecosystem, slowing expanding the capabilities of its product and services suite.

Regarding the company’s services revenues, 65% of them now come in the form of reoccurring subscriptions. This percentage figure is 9% higher y/y. This continued transition to the subscription model is a major inspiration for CSCO’s recent multiple expansion. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, CSCO recently hit what would have been all-time highs (in terms of P/E multiple) excluding the irrational exuberance that was the dot-com boom. This is impressive, yet I think it’s well-deserved. Analysts expect CSCO to produce EPS growth of 18% in 2019 and 11% again next year in 2020. It’s rare to find a company that offers the combination of such high growth and a yield above 2.5% that trades for ~18x earnings. CSCO is still in the process of shrugging off its old hardware multiple, and I think more expansion is on the way.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

I realize that CSCO’s huge boom and bust performance 20 years ago during the dot-com crash put a bad taste in a lot of investors’ mouths. However, I think it’s fair to say that this company has come a long way since then and is not the speculative moon shot as it was back in 2000, when it traded with triple-digit P/E multiples. To me, CSCO has transformed itself into one of the best technology holdings for income-oriented investors. The company operates a well-diversified business with leading positions in several growth markets benefitting from secular tailwinds. Management has shown itself to be competent when it comes to transformative M&A and organic growth initiatives, as well as being highly generous to shareholders.

Right now, at ~18x earnings, I don’t think that CSCO shares are cheap. This multiple is towards the upper end of its 10-year average, yet I think the skies ahead remain blue for CSCO, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the multiple that the market is willing to pay for this company creep above 20x. Continued multiple expansion, combined with double digit bottom-line growth expectations and a 2.7% dividend yield, should result in strong total returns for CSCO investors. This is why I say that this company’s run is not over yet, and it’s why I feel extremely comfortable holding a full position of CSCO shares in my personal portfolio.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.