FutureFuel Doesn't Have Much More Downside

Although the year-to-date picture of FutureFuel Corp. (FF) (develops and produces chemicals and biofuels) does not look that encouraging thus far (negative return), we still remain optimistic from a long-term perspective. Despite the steep downturn in the share price since late February, for example, the long-term chart still shows a triangle where both trend lines continue to converge. Ascending triangles usually end up as continuation patterns. Therefore, given the sharp rally in the share price from 2009 to 2014, we would project an eventual continuation of this pattern once shares can break out of the multi-year coil.

From a valuation perspective, FutureFuel's assets and cash flow position look quite attractive. Furthermore, the company is profitable and the recent decline in the share price has resulted in the dividend yield surpassing 2.2%. Moreover, FutureFuel's shareholders' equity of $389 million dwarfs the amount of liabilities ($82 million) by a considerable margin.

Suffice it to say, there is a lot to like here if we ignore recent share price action. Therefore, let's go through why the low book and cash flow multiples attract us at present to FutureFuel Corp.

When we divide the firm's equity of $389 million into the present market cap of $495 million, we get a book multiple of 1.27. Almost $300 million of the firm's total equity is made up of cash which we like. The price to book ratio of 1.27 means we would potentially receive $0.78 of assets for every $1 we invest in the company (a lot). Why is this significant? Well, many investors believe that sales growth is the main driver of earnings. This may be true but it is a company's assets which invariably drive sales. If assets are growing at a firm, then sales growth invariably follows. A strong balance sheet is essentially the root that births the tree. FutureFuel's assets have never been cheaper. In fact, the last time the firm reported a lower book multiple was in 2009 (when the book multiple dropped to 1.0). We all know what happened to the share price quickly thereafter (see chart above).

FutureFuel's present operating cash flow is $78 million. If we again divide this number into the market cap of the company, we get a cash flow multiple of 6.35. Moreover, we already stated that the firm has almost $300 million of cash (including short-term investments) on its balance sheet. Now many growth-minded investors would state that this capital could be put to work to earn a higher return. In fact, the average cash flow multiple is just under 10 in this industry so it is true that FutureFuel is being conservative here. However, what if the industry or company suffered some type of downturn? A downturn would most definitely affect the company's profits. However, by having a strong cash position, FutureFuel will not have to dilute its shares, borrow money or even sell off assets as quickly as its competitors in this industry. This is what a strong cash flow multiple does for a company. It acts like insurance. Holding a lot of cash on the surface may look boring but it is another way that an investor can stack the odds of having a successful investment in his favor.

Therefore, to sum up, although the near-term picture does not look great at FutureFuel (elevated volatility), we remain attracted to the firm's long-term technicals and valuation. We consistently have stated that our aim is to stack the odds in our favor as much as possible. We believe FutureFuel with its low book and cash flow multiples should attract buyers if the share price keeps on falling. We may aim to get long here on a daily swing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.