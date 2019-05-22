Why Cognex Still Has Positive Catalysts Ahead

Cognex (CGNX) failed, on a number of trading sessions ahead of its quarterly earnings report, to break out above $55, and for good reason. The company reported revenue slowing from last year. Even though it beat consensus estimates on earnings and revenue, the stock is still growing too slowly. Plus, shares are too expensive for value investors to consider after trading at ~$44 recently.

Cognex earned $0.17 a share non-GAAP as revenue grew 2.3% to $173.4 million. A slowdown in customer spending in China, unfavorable market conditions, and orders getting pushed further out led to slower growth. Although it benefited from strong business in America, the results were not enough to offset the overall revenues. Customers needing automation and machine vision solutions delayed orders, while Cognex expects smartphone manufacturing sales to fall by around one-third in 2019.

Data by YCharts

Demand from Automotive Delayed

Just as NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) positioned itself for the strong growth in automotive over the next few years, Cognex did the same. Yet, in the near term, cautious customers recognize slowing consumer purchases ahead and are adjusting accordingly. Manufacturers are scaling back production, creating short-term uncertainties for Cognex. Even though CGNX shares fell ~25% in the last month following its Q1/2019 earnings report, the stock still trades at 34 times earnings and over nine times sales. Unless shareholders stay positive and patient, the stock could drift lower to reflect the slowing business climate for at least the current quarter.

Growth Opportunities

The logistics unit continued to grow in the first quarter. Strong e-retailing from established retail names lifted sales. And since increasing efficiency through speed and accuracy of delivery, the demand for Cognex’s vision and barcode solution will continue to increase.

Cognex introduced a new DataMan 370 series that will appeal to general manufacturing and logistics customers. It added 3D vision solutions with DSMax, which the company describes as:

“The world’s fastest and highest resolution 3D displacement sensor ideal for precise measurement of fine details on very small parts such as electronic components smaller than a dime



Source: SA Transcript

Cognex showcased its 3D-A5000 solution at two major logistics trade shows. The growing awareness of the new product should drive sales.

Headwinds

Falling operating margins (17% in the first quarter compared to 20% last year) are a growing concern for Cognex investors. Until demand improves for all business lines, expect the company to continue facing pressure on its profits. Still, Cognex has a healthy balance sheet, with $864 million in cash and no debt. As a long-term growth play building market share worldwide, it will not need to sell stock to fund its operations.

Cognex made several small-sized acquisitions in the past, and if it gets the opportunity again with companies valued at a discount, it may use that cash on hand. Should Cognex find the right company to buy, it will spend somewhere in the several hundred million dollar range. At that size, it will not need to raise cash, but even if it did so, investors would not see much share dilution.

The consumer electronics market is a long-term growth opportunity for the company. Advancements in wearables, foldable smartphones, and virtual reality require more complex manufacturing processes. But customers in a state of transition and will not roll out solutions until next year. Geographically, customers are shifting production out of China as they build new facilities elsewhere. This only adds to the delays Cognex faced in the last quarter.

Valuation

In the last month following Cognex’s earnings report, three analysts issued a "Hold" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley offered a price target of $47, which represents an upside of just 7% (per TipRanks). Conversely, if investors model a sharp drop in revenue in FY2019 followed by a recovery in 2021-2023, then the stock is trading at close to fair value and has no upside. This assumes that investors willing to pay 6-7 times an exit revenue in a 5-year DCF Revenue Exit Model (per finbox.io).

Your Takeaway

Cognex generates strong free cash flow and is a leader in machine vision in the automation market. With that reputation, the stock commands a premium despite the weak quarterly report. Yet, investors who buy the stock at current levels are taking a risk. China’s market continues to slow, and customers need a few quarters to adjust before putting in orders with Cognex. The stock is unlikely to re-test the $35 low, but DIY Value Investors would consider buying the stock in the $35-40 range. The upside growth story is not changed and only delayed. Holding the stock for a longer time period is worth the wait.

