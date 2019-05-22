Natural Gas Bears Remain Dominant Players; Southeastern U.S. Heat Wave Not Sustainable

Natural gas bears remain firmly in control, with no signs of any sustained heat or heat coming back over the next couple of weeks.

Investment Thesis

Given that the southeastern U.S. heat wave coming later this week will not be sustained with no signs of heat coming early June, investors can expect for continued range-bound trading with more movement to the downside being applied to prices.

Sentiment turns bearish after forecast models backed away from the idea of a warmer early June

The front-month June natural gas futures contract finished Tuesday down 2.06%, or 6 cents ($0.060), to $2.613. Both the July contract and the August contract decreased 5.8 cent ($0.058) to $2.641 and $2.656, respectively.

Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month June contract over the past 24 hours.

(Source: Investing.com)

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, was seen lower 1.65% to $22.67.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), finished lower Friday 5.33% and 3.63% at $25.39 and $18.55, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), traded higher 5.41% and 3.46% at $116.04 and $24.20, respectively.

Tuesday's market reaction was as a result of forecast models painting a more bearish look in the medium range. Despite the fact that there will be heat across the southeastern U.S. later this week and weekend, it's limited to primarily that region and is not expected to last long. Forecast models in the 6-11 day time frame indicates that the jet stream pattern will flatten out with heat across the southeastern U.S. easing. Emphasis during this time frame is placed on two areas of upper-level troughing - one over the southwestern U.S. and a second over central Canada. These two features will phase together as the jet stream pattern flattens out across the country. This will result in milder temperatures across the southeastern U.S. and, overall, a mild pattern across the country. As a result, demand will be on the weak side. Figure 2 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 6-11 day (May 27-June 1) upper level/jet stream pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

In the 11-16 day time frame, forecast models continue to support a flat jet stream pattern that will result in continued mild weather and bearish demand/injection.

Figure 3 below are jet stream/upper-level pattern comparisons from the 12z GFS, 12z ECMWF, and 12z CMC ensembles in the 10-16 day time frame, or from May 31-June 6.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Figure 4 below are jet stream/upper-level pattern comparisons from the long-range ECMWF (left side) and the CFSv2 model (right side) in the 14-21 day time frame, or from June 2-11.

(Source: WeatherBELL/Tropical Tidbits)

Final Trading Thoughts

Until we begin to see heat ridges show up again in the forecast models, the mood/sentiment will remain bearish in the natural gas space. With this, look for prices to remain range-bound, with the potential for additional selling pressure to send prices lower. My price range will be $2.45-2.85 for the week for the front-month June futures contract, with UNG trading between $20.00 and $25.00.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.