Grain Markets Finish Mixed On Tuesday; Weather And Trade Remain Key Focal Points

Investment Thesis

With weather, trade, and export data in play, investors should expect for continued range-bound trading.

The U.S. July corn futures finished Tuesday's trading session up 1.26% to $3.942, with the U.S. July soybean futures down 1.34% to $8.220 and the U.S. wheat futures leading all grains lower 0.46% to $4.786. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up 1.41% ($0.22) to $15.85, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished down 1.08% ($0.16) to $14.61, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished down 1.30% ($0.07) to $5.32. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

(Source: Investing.com)

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

(Source: Investing.com)

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

(Source: Investing.com)

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 0.4 cents to $4.786, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 1.4 cent to $4.360, resulting in a bearish 43-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was down $0.004 to $5.430.

When looking at the latest crop progress report, the eastern corn belt (IL, IN, OH, MI) is lagging behind the western corn belt (IA, MN, KS, NE) in planting. The weather pattern will remain active over at least the next week across the central U.S. (Plains/Midwest). Most of the precipitation will fall over the western corn/soybean belts. Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio of the eastern corn belt will have the best chance for planting improvements during this time period. Continued wet conditions across much of the corn belt led prices higher on Tuesday. Figure 4 is a map showing the 7-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

(Source: NOAA)

Soybeans fell lower on Tuesday with trade weighing. China is a heavy importer of U.S. soybeans.

Final Trading Thoughts

Weather, trade, and export data are variables that continue to drive the market. Weather and delayed planting continue to have an impact on corn. Trade is weighing on soybeans, and export data is weighing on wheat. Investors should expect for prices to remain range-bound with the combination of these variables in focus.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.