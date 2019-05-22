Liontown Resources: The Toast Of The Town

The recent plethora of deals taking place for quality, hard-rock assets located in Western Australia has been a significant tailwind for shares of Liontown Resources, as the stock has increased 5x since the beginning of April.

The company has an exploration target to increase the current resource up to 31 Mt, and could be hinting that 60+ Mt might be achieved down the road.

The Kathleen Valley Lithium Project should already have enough of a resource base (21.2Mt) to support a 2 Mtpa operations, but there still exists immense upside potential for further growth.

Liontown Resources is an emerging West Australian hard rock lithium developer/explorer which has made huge strides in progressing its Kathleen Valley Lithium Project in recent months.

On the whole, the lithium sector is still down with many leading industry stocks continuing to perform poorly.

So far this year, the lithium sector and many associated mining companies out hunting for more "white gold" are still very much down in the dumps. Although sentiment towards lithium is arguably slowly improving, the market as a whole is likely still waiting for the most recent price decline across various products (e.g. lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, spodumene concentrate) to subside and put in a true bottom before allowing a more profound shift in sentiment to take place.

Of course, the on-going trend of rising exponential adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) globally would most certainly help support the case for improved lithium sentiment, but for now, the overall narrative is that the lithium sector is well supplied and still residing in a state of supply > demand.

In terms of share price performance, some leading lithium stocks have delivered the following uninspiring returns so far this year:

Albemarle (ALB) is down -12.37%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) is down -14.23%.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is down -48.04%.

Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) is down -25.83%.

Altura Mining (OTCPK:ALTAF) is down -21.48%.

Zooming out even further, we can see that the share price performance for these same stocks over the last year has been even more dismal.

ALB is down -33.95%.

SQM is down -27.55%.

LIVE is down -57.93% (stock price history shown above is not over 1 full year, as IPO was October 2018).

GALXF is down -38.8%.

ALTAF is down -57.93%.

No doubt, for lithium speculators owning shares of the above stocks, it's been a most painful ride lately.

An Emerging Lithium Story

With that said, one lithium developer/explorer that has been bucking the trend as of late is Liontown Resources (OTC:LINRF), a lithium developer/explorer working on primarily progressing its 100% owned Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, located in Western Australia, to commercial production.

Currently, Liontown Resources' Kathleen Valley Lithium Project is the more advanced of its two assets, featuring a defined mineral resource of 21.2 Mt @ 1.4% Li2O.

Source: Liontown Resources Scoping Study

Further, a Scoping Study for the Kathleen Lithium Project was completed earlier this year back in January, showing that the building blocks are presumably in place to be able to support a 2 Mtpa operations, over a mine life of 9 years, producing ~360,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate annually.

Source: Liontown Resources March 2019 Corporate Presentation

Although results of a Scoping Study are always preliminary in nature (and will ultimately become obsolete/revised in subsequent economic studies), currently where things stand, the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project features an after-tax NPV (8% discount rate) of A$421 million, with an after-tax IRR of 38%, assuming a spodumene concentrate (5.6%) sales price of $650/t FOB. Further, initial CAPEX is projected to be around ~A$232 million.

For context, although in ways the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project better resembles that of Pilbara Minerals' (OTCPK:PILBF) Pilgangoora Lithium Project due to the nature of both assets offering the byproduct of tantalum (in addition to lithium), the current size and scale of the former arguably make it a better peer comparison to the latter's neighbor, Altura Mining and its own Pilgangoora Lithium Project.

From Altura Mining's Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), published in September 2016, we can see that output was set at 1.54 Mtpa, with a mine life of 13.2 years, producing ~219,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate per year.

Source: Altura Mining Definitive Feasibility Study

At the time of the publication and shown in the table below, the DFS for Altura Mining's Pilgangoora Lithium Project showcased an after-tax NPV (10% discount rate) of A$344 million, with an after-tax IRR of 50.3%, assuming a spodumene concentrate (6%) sales price of $538.80/t FOB. Initial CAPEX was estimated to be A$139.7 million.

Source: Altura Mining Definitive Feasibility Study

In the case of Altura Mining, the company defined at total ore reserve of 20.3 Mt @ 1.06%, for contained Li2O inventory of 215,000 tonnes.

Source: Altura Mining Definitive Feasibility Study

Certainly, due to the much higher lithium grades found over at the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, Liontown will need less overall tonnage to produce a similar annual output of spodumene concentrate to that of some of its peers, such as Altura Mining.

Further, given that the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project is still in the early days of its development life cycle, the total resource will likely grow much larger by the time a DFS is ultimately published (the company is currently aiming to have a Feasibility Study completed by Q1 2020).

For Liontown Resources, recent drill results at its Kathleen Valley Lithium Project are certainty supporting the case that this asset has lots of potential for growth to unlock still.

Source: Liontown Resources April 2019 Press Release

In fact, Liontown Resources issued the following statement, contained in the April 2019 press release, referenced above.

Exploration Target to 19 – 31Mt @ 1.2 – 1.5% Li2O* which is in addition to the current MRE of 21.2Mt @ 1.4% Li2O. If the Exploration Target is successfully converted to JORC compliant Mineral Resources, it could substantially extend the potential mine life.

And most recently, Liontown Resources put out a new corporate presentation slide strongly suggesting that there might be a good chance that Kathleen Valley can get up to 60+ Mt with more drilling, which would arguably elevate it into the discussion of being considered a true tier 1 lithium asset. Source: Liontown Resources May 2019 Corporate Presentation

A rapidly growing resource base is always a good thing for a mining company, no question, but being able to successfully convert total resource -> ore reserve will also be key for Liontown moving forward from here (the signs are encouraging, though, that the company will be able to do so as 75% of its current 21.2 Mt resource is contained in the "higher confidence" measured + indicated categories).

With that said, because the basis of the Scoping Study already shows that there should already be enough lithium in place at the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project to support a 2 Mtpa operation (i.e., being resource-constrained will not be a showstopper for the company and something it has to worry about), finding (much) more lithium and being able to materially increase the scale of annual output (perhaps dramatically) would be the icing on the cake.

Perfect Timing

If the rapidly improving fundamentals of the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project weren't enough for Liontown Resources, further good news arrived when most recently, Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF) announced its intentions to acquire 100% ownership of all outstanding shares of Kidman Resources (OTCPK:KDDRF) for A$1.90/share, or a hefty A$776 million to obtain the rights to a 50% ownership stake in the Mt Holland Lithium Project, also located in Western Australia (and co-owned with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile [SQM]).

Source: Wesfarmers May 2019 Press Release

Using the transaction value noted above and extrapolating a 100% ownership basis for Mt Holland implies a project valuation of ~A$1.5 billion, showing the market just how valuable high quality hard rock lithium assets are to larger companies (such as Wesfarmers), particularly large scale projects located in Western Australia, which is by consensus, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction for hard rock lithium mining.

And if Wesfarmers' bid to acquire Kidman Resources wasn't enough, even more positive news came out this month when Galaxy Resources announced to the market that it was making a A$22.5 million strategic investment into Alliance Minerals (A40.AX), another hard rock West Australian peer, who is the operator of the Bald Hill Lithium and Tantalum Mine.

Source: Alliance Minerals May 2019 Press Release

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, although sentiment towards lithium stocks on the whole is still very much lackluster in the current market environment, over the last month, it has quickly transitioned into one where there is much developing interest for shares of companies, such as Liontown Resources, which control promising hard rock projects (with meaningful size/scale potential) located in Western Australia.

Moreover, because Liontown Resources currently owns a flagship lithium asset that is unaccounted for (i.e., no existing joint venture/commitments/binding offtake agreements in place with any companies/end users/customers), it's arguable that this known fact is creating even more of a frenzy for shares of LTR.AX (the native ticker symbol of LINRF), since there are undoubtedly speculators who are buying in betting that this company will become a likely takeover candidate at some point in the future.

Yes, although it's true that Liontown Resources has in recent months put out news releases reporting solid drill results to improve its own underlying fundamentals, it's no coincidence that shares of LTR.AX are flying out of orbit now primarily because the good news is coming off the heels of Wesfarmers' bid to acquire Kidman Resources.

Most recently, for Liontown Resources and its shareholders, the timing could not have worked out any better to be announcing to market the best intercept ever at the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project.

Source: Liontown Resources May 2019 Press Release

This is the best intercept recorded at Kathleen Valley, eclipsing the previous best intercept of 52m at 1.4% Li2O from 199m announced on 29 April 2019 and adding momentum to the current drilling program which continues to intersect thick zones of high-grade, mineralised pegmatite (Figure 1) and extend the mineralisation well beyond the current Resource boundary.

Source: Liontown Resources May 2019 Press Release

Right on cue, shares of LTR.AX rose 19.05% the day the above press release hit the wire, and the share price is now up an astounding 5x (400% gains) since the beginning of April. The market cap of Liontown Resources is now ~A$152 million.

So, although the broader lithium market may still be "broken" for many market participants at the moment, clearly, if you're a new and evolving story located in Western Australia with immense growth potential, like Liontown Resources, you can still stand to do quite well.

More Assets Up The Sleeve

In addition to the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, Liontown Resources controls the Buldania Lithium Project, also located in Western Australia.

The Buldania Lithium Project sits on a land package of ~600 km2 and is located nearby to lithium producing mines, Mt Marion and Bald Hill.

Source: Liontown Resources May 2019 Press Release

Initial drill testing for Buldania is scheduled to commence in Q2 and a maiden resource could be published as soon as in Q3.

Also, the company reached an agreement with Matsa Resources (MAT.AX) to acquire 100% ownership stake in the Killaloe Lithium Project, which is located in close proximity to the Buldania Lithium Project.

Lastly, Liontown Resources also owns a vanadium asset, the Toolebuc Vanadium Project, located in Queensland, that has a maiden JORC inferred resource estimate of ~83.7Mt @ 0.30% V2O5 with an exploration target of 100-110 Mt at an average grade of 0.28-0.32% V2O5.

With more than just one iron in the fire, Liontown Resources could become an even more exciting lithium play if it can find itself having even more exploration success at these secondary properties, which would serve as a nice complement to its flagship Kathleen Valley Lithium Project.

Moving Forward

Outside of resource expansion at the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, moving forward, Liontown Resources will also be intently focused on metallurgical test work, with plans to evaluate High Pressure Grinding Roll (HPGR) technology.

The company hopes that after spending sufficient time on optimization work that it will be able to reliably and consistently produce at a minimum 6% grade spodumene concentrate (which is the industry standard/benchmark for source material used to feed secondary processing plants designed to produce further refined battery-grade lithium carbonate/hydroxide).

Source: Liontown Resources March 2019 Press Release

For Liontown Resources, being able to prove that the metallurgy for the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project does indeed look good and that production of 6% spodumene concentrate can be achieved would be an important accomplishment, since as a refresher, the company is currently assuming a sales price of $650/t for lower-grade 5.6% material in its Scoping Study.

With so many neighbors (i.e. competitors) also producing spodumene concentrate from Western Australia, being able to demonstrate to the market that the company can produce a "top-notch" high quality spodumene concentrate product would not only help fetch a higher sales price for its finished product (which would improve project economics), but would also conceivably help elicit stronger interest from third parties (i.e. larger lithium companies, end users/customers, etc.) to strike a deal.

Moving along, from preliminary test work, recoveries already look great at 79%, and having low iron content of < 0.5% Fe2O3 should help Liontown Resources command a premium sales price for its spodumene concentrate (assuming these great numbers continue to hold up as more metallurgical testing is performed and no other deleterious elements in high concentrations are uncovered).

Again, and worth re-emphasizing, Wesfarmers agreed to pay A$776 million for a 50% ownership stake in Kidman Resources for its Mt Holland Lithium Project (implying a full project value of ~A$1.5 billion), which should give the Liontown Resources' team all the incentive that it needs to keep striving to improve the quality of its spodumene concentrate produced from its Kathleen Valley Lithium Project as much as possible, moving forward from here.

Lastly, although it is still very early days in the Liontown Resources story, preliminary discussions, planning, work, etc. looking into the possibility of incorporating a secondary processing plant (e.g., Stage 2 of production to produce much higher margin lithium carbonate/hydroxide) will be worthwhile to see if further value can be extracted from the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project.

It is very likely that a vertically integrated solution will need to exist in the development plan in order for Liontown Resources to fetch any type of takeover bid in the neighborhood of the premium Wesfarmers was willing to pay for Kidman Resources, which along with SQM, had previously disclosed their intentions to vertically integrate the Mt Holland Lithium Project:

Source: Kidman Resources September 2017 Press Release

Cash Position

It's also worth noting that the company currently has ~A$5 million of cash. With the share price currently sitting at 52-week highs, now probably wouldn't be a bad time for Liontown Resources to consider a capital raising, as bringing in (much) more funds could do wonders in helping the company accelerate its progress towards commercial production.

Ideally, in a perfect world, now would also presumably be a good time to try and "kill two birds with one stone," making strong attempts to bring in a strategic partner/cornerstone investor onto the share registry, which could provide even more rocket fuel to a share price that has already gone hyperbolic this month.

Key Risks and Conclusion

For speculators, the key risks at this time are jumping into a stock, such as LTR.AX, which has already gone up 5x in just the last month alone.

Ardent bulls might be quick to defend Liontown Resources, arguing that the torrid rise in the share price of LTR.AX is justified because it's being supported by rapidly improving fundamentals, and although they may be quite right, anytime a stock makes a massive advance in such a short period of time, there will likely be traders (who are very much in the green) looking to book profits.

As such, it will be up to individual speculators interested in the Liontown Resources story to decide for themselves what a good entry point might be, and perhaps "buying the dip" is a strategy one could employ if they are fully convinced that the share price of LTR.AX will be heading a lot higher in the future.

With all that said, given the flurry of lithium deals taking place in Western Australia this month (punctuated by Wesfarmers' bid to acquire Kidman Resources for an impressive A$776 million to gain a 50% ownership in the Mt Holland Lithium Project), it should be abundantly clear that high quality hard rock lithium assets residing in this part of the world are in hot demand and worth a lot; buyers are demonstrating loud and clear (with their checkbooks) that they are willing to pay up to be in Western Australia.

In the case of LTR.AX, although the share price has already shot up a whopping 5x over the last ~1.5 months, with a current market cap of ~A$152 million, there could still arguably be even more room to climb higher, especially if the fundamental story over at the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project keeps on improving over time (not to mention, if lady lucky finds herself also showing up at the doorstep of Buldania, Killaloe, or Toolebuc, and the company evolves into becoming a multi-asset developer).

For the month of May, anyway, Liontown Resources is the toast of the town.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.