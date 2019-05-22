ADMA Biologics: Under-The-Radar Biotech With Huge Potential Upside

ADMA should see significant upside during the second half of 2019 as Ascenvi and Bivigam hit the market in force.

ADMA's market capitalization does not reflect the earnings power of its newly approved products; its valuation currently also ignores an expansive pipeline.

A recent dilutive stock offering, as well as significant non-dilutive debt funding, has improved ADMA's cash position to more than $100 million, more than enough to scale production and marketing.

Since April, ADMA has won approval for two IVIG products, Asceniv and Bivigam, as well as approval to manufacture them in its vertically integrated facility.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) has racked up two big FDA wins in the past couple months. In April, it received FDA approval for Asceniv, an intravenous immune globulin (“IVIG”) drug product for the treatment of Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency Disease (“PI”). In May, the FDA gave the nod to another of ADMA’s PI therapies, Bivigam.

Together, these approvals represent a major step forward for ADMA. The stock is up nearly 75% since the start of the year, but even that impressive run-up appears likely to be just the beginning of a much bigger upward run to come. Bivigam and Asceniv should find ready demand in the rapidly growing, supply-constrained IVIG market.

Bivigam: A Long Road Back to Market

Getting Bivigam across the FDA finish line proved to be a “somewhat tortured effort” for ADMA, to say the least. Bivigam had been approved once before, in 2012, but issues at the facility of its manufacturing partner, Biotest Pharmaceuticals, resulted in it being pulled from the market in 2016. Following this disastrous development, ADMA took a radical step of bringing manufacturing in-house by buying its erstwhile manufacturing partner in 2017.

By the end of 2018, ADMA was ready to go back to the FDA, but the drug regulator was still not sold on the improvements to ADMA’s manufacturing and controls processes. ADMA responded quickly to the perceived weaknesses highlighted in the FDA’s complete response letter (“CRL”), and managed to get another go at approval just five months later. On May 10, ADMA’s persistence paid off. Unsurprisingly, CEO Adam Grossman was ebullient in his post-approval comments:

We are pleased to re-introduce BIVIGAM into the market, where demand for IVIG therapy continues to outpace supply. The $6 billion U.S. market for IVIG continues to grow and the relaunch of BIVIGAM can help to alleviate a portion of the tight supply for this important patient population, where dependable and consistent supply of IVIG is critical to patients’ well-being.”

ADMA now aims to bring Bivigam to market in the second half of 2019 in order to serve the growing demand among the 250,000 Americans currently suffering from PI immunodeficiency diseases. With eight lots of Bivigam virtually ready to ship already, ADMA can start making sales quite rapidly. The value of this existing inventory will be determined in part by final pricing, but eight lots could gross as much as $100 million.

Asceniv: Earning Asset Advances the Pipeline

While more attention has been paid to Bivigam, Asceniv also represents an important, marketable IVIG therapy in ADMA’s growing arsenal. While it was approved first, Asceniv will likely take a bit longer to reach patients than will Bivigam, thanks to ADMA already having stockpiled a supply of the latter product. However, the timeline remains fairly aggressive, with ADMA stating its intention to bring Asceniv to market in the second half of 2019.

Asceniv’s approval also unlocked a $27.5 million loan tranche from Perceptive Partners, a private lender. ADMA intends to deploy this non-dilutive capital to fund the commercial rollout of Asceniv, as well as advance further growth capital expenditures:

This second tranche of funding received from Perceptive will be used to support our commercial launch of ASCENIV, procurement of additional raw material plasma inventory and to initiate the project planning and buildout of another plasma center.”

While Asceniv’s use as a treatment for PI should profit ADMA in the near term, its potential to treat other diseases could end up dwarfing its current market opportunity. The top prospect on ADMA’s radar presently is Asceniv’s potential as a therapy for immune-compromised patients who have contracted, or are at risk of contracting the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (“RSV”):

We look forward to working with the FDA and the immunology and infectious disease community on developing a clinical investigation to evaluate use of ASCENIV in this patient population in the near future.”

Many pharmaceutical companies have attempted to develop effective treatments for RSV, but virtually all have come up short. Novavax (NVAX) was the latest such failure, with its experimental RSV vaccine failing in a pair of pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials. While it may be something of a longshot at this point, the prospect of Asceniv becoming an effective therapy could perk up market interest, as well as attract non-dilutive financing for its clinical trials.

Finances: Enough Runway After Latest Offering

As with any developmental pharmaceutical company, cash is king and should be at the top of investors’ minds when they look at ADMA. Good products are not worth much if shareholders have to endure punishing dilution time and again before commercial viability can be achieved.

ADMA ended up tapping the equity market on May 15 in the wake of Bivigam’s approval, announcing it would seek to raise $45 million through sale of stock. According to ADMA’s investor relations department, the offering has already been fully subscribed.

In Q1 2019, ADMA posted a $13.1 million net loss. The company had $16.5 million in cash and equivalents, down from $22.8 million at the end of the previous quarter. Adding the $45 million from the May stock sale, the $27.5 million second tranche from Perceptive Advisors, and $12.5 million in additional capital contingent on Bivigam’s approval puts ADMA’s present cash balance somewhere north of $100 million. That should be more than sufficient to fund the company’s cash needs over the next 12, even if we exclude revenues from product sales beginning in the second half of 2019.

Investors’ Eye View

The IVIG market is growing rapidly, with global demand expanding roughly 9% every year for nearly a decade. The $6 billion market is divided between many different diseases and indications, and is served by a litany of pharmaceutical companies, both large and small. ADMA’s offerings, Bivigam and Asceniv serve PI, an important and growing niche within the market. With demand persistently outstripping supply, there is little prospect of ADMA failing to find ready buyers for its wares. This is especially true now, as major IVIG suppliers like Cardinal Health (CAH) and McKesson (MCK) are effectively out of product to sell.

The rapid earnings potential of Bivigam and Asceniv, combined with an impressive development pipeline, makes ADMA look like a real bargain at the current price level. The stock closed at $4.18 a share on May 20, giving ADMA a market capitalization of just under $200 million. With forthcoming sales of Bivigam alone, ADMA would look undervalued. Adding Ascentiv and the pipeline into the mix makes ADMA look like a steal.

