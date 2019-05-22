J. M Smucker: Still Worth A Dip In The Cookie Jar?

We revisit the thesis to see if J. M. Smucker is still a recommended buy or if we should sell the shares and move on to better opportunities.

Since writing my last article, the share price for J. M. Smucker has appreciated by a great deal, and valuations have improved (or depreciated, depending on your stance).

In my previous article, "J. M. Smucker: Back In A Jif," I went on the record as "very bullish" on J.M Smucker's (SJM) shares due to an undervaluation opportunity I saw with regard both to historical premium valuation and to fair value valuation, and recommended a "Buy" on the company stock due to this undervaluation and appealing dividend yield. The 3.3% yield on share price was, simply put, appealing enough to recommend the stock.

Now we're in a different situation, and I've been getting messages (3, in fact) as to whether my thesis and my stance towards the company still holds. I thought this to be an excellent opportunity to update my thesis.

To quickly clarify, my overall bullish stance on the company remains, but my recommendation to buy the stock most definitely does not. Let me show you why.

Thesis update - SJM

The last article was published about two months back. No quarterly results have been published since, but the stock has done this since that article:

The stock price has appreciated, the yield has dropped, and the share price has breached the line of fair valuation, once more being valued at a blended P/E of ~15. In terms of results after the publication of the article, we're looking at the following development:

I want to be clear - I'm a long-term DGI investor with a targeted time period of upwards to 25-50 years. Stock price movements such as this generally mean nothing to me, as my target is to sell stocks very, very rarely.

Exceptions must be made, of course, in the cases of gross overvaluation, as it could be considered the height of inefficiency not to sell when a stock is valued at 2-4 times its actual, intrinsic value.

However, this (very) short-time development shows why this sort of value analysis, under the right circumstances, can be used to trade and sell stocks from a more short-term perspective as well.

What has happened since the last article?

Well, not nothing, but nothing major in terms of quarterlies or earnings improvements.

What we've had is:

Credit Suisse raised its target and changing its recommendation to "Neutral."

Morgan Stanley changed its recommendation to Equal Weight, citing improving momentum in pet and coffee categories.

Publication of the Company Spotlight, wherein the company focused on performance going forward.

In so far as new results go, however, nothing has really changed. The market has, in my estimation, reacted to the changed ratings and recommendations and returned SJM to a more "normal" valuation, though not its historical premium one. The market seems now to believe the company's 2020 sales targets are no longer outside the realm of possibility. (Source: Reuters)

Since I don't believe that SJM deserves the premium valuation however, this appreciation is enough to make me update my thesis somewhat. Let's delve into the company's current valuation details.

Valuation

As I showed you, the valuation has gone up above the line for a blended P/E of 15:

Because of this rise in valuation, part of my thesis which I described in my earlier article, consisting of, among other things:

Let's begin by clearing something up. The company has not dropped in stock price simply because of company-specific headwinds and restructuring. I believe the drop in its share price represents an investor realization that a consumer staples company with limited growth potential - as most consumer staple companies today are - should not be priced at a premium valuation.



It makes it relevant to look at current profit forecasting based on these valuations and to re-evaluate my company position. Before this appreciation, profits forecasted by FactSet analysts showed a potential annual rate of return of ~14% based on a conservative forward valuation of P/E ratio of 15. How do these numbers add up based on today's share price?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

In a word, abysmal. A 3.11% annual rate of return is absolutely terrible. You could go and argue that the company's premium valuation forecasts annual rates of return of about ~12%, but I don't believe this to be appealing because:

12% annual rates of return are barely beating the market. I don't believe SJM deserves to be traded at a premium valuation, representing a stock price of $150-170/share, due to the company's very limited growth potential going forward. $110-120 is a fair valuation for the stock, representing approximately a current blended P/E of 15.0 - as such, even today's share price is more than I'd want to pay for the stock.

Wrap-up and Thesis update

So, my long-term thesis for the company is unchanged. I'm an SJM bull because I do believe the company has some room to grow and may very well (and probably will) meet and beat analyst expectations for 2020. So far, my position of being "Very Bullish" is unchanged in the long term, though I intend to lower it to "Bullish" at this point to represent the next portion of this article and my overall position to no longer buy the stock.

I don't believe you should buy the company at this valuation. SJM yields barely above 2.7% here, and given sub-15 P/E dips in recent years, the company may very well be headed for these valuations again. There is also very little material evidence that anything has truly changed since the publishing of my last article. While I love positions moving strongly into the black - my current gain on my portfolio position is almost 32% including FX and dividends - this needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, because it also means that I consider the company uninvestable at this share price.

Would I consider someone who bought the stock here foolish? No. Since I believe in the long-term viability of SJM, it wouldn't be a foolish choice, per se. I do believe you'd be "locking in" a 2.7% yield and extremely limited rates of annual return at a time where there are many more appealing opportunities on the market, however.

To traders interested here I say, look at these sorts of articles by authors with this sort of mindset. I've been tempted in the past to allocate capital to more trading-oriented positions, because as a matter of fact, I've had an almost 27% capital gain in less than 3 months, amounting to an annualized return of almost 160%. There are many ways to use fundamental analysis of this sort, and a long-term DGI mindset like my own, that's just one of them.

To conclude, I don't believe you should invest in SJM now. Trade-oriented investors could use this time to take home profits, though the stock may very well rise higher. I won't be selling, but I may re-evaluate that position if we see valuations of above 18-19 of blended P/E for the stock.

Recommendation

At the valuation of a blended P/E of 15 or above, I consider the J. M Smucker company a definite "Hold" and no longer a "Buy." Appealing valuations here begin under 14.8 for buying and at over 18.5 for selling based on current future estimates.

I will update my article and thesis, should the company's fundamentals change.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.