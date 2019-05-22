Why Q3 Is Critical For Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) is approaching a critical period. In Q3'19 the company is expected to report data from two phase 3 trials of its drug setmelanotide which are the major focus of this article.

Setmelanotide in POMC deficiency obesity

Setmelanotide is an agonist of the melanocortin type 4 receptor (MC4R), activation of which is associated with satiety (a state of fullness) and increased energy expenditure. In select genetic disorders where activation of the MC4R is deficient, high appetite and increases in body weight occur. As such, setmelanotide may be of use in these disorders to bring appetite and body weight down.

Figure 1: RYTM notes there are multiple genes which influence the activity of the pathway leading to activation of the MC4R receptor. Mutations of the PCSK1 or POMC gene lead to POMC deficiency obesity, whereas mutations of the LEPR gene lead to leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity. In both cases there is a common issue of the absence of melanocyte-stimulating hormone (MSH) which would normally activate MC4R. Source: RYTM corporate presentation.

The first of two phase 3 studies of setmelanotide has enrolled approximately 10 POMC deficiency obesity patients with bi-allelic (meaning both alleles of the gene are affected) loss-of-function (LOF) mutations of the POMC or PCSK1 genes. The trial is mostly open-label, but there is also a double-blind, placebo-controlled portion of the study where some patients will stay on the drug and others will receive placebo for a while. The efficacy of setmelanotide, administered daily via subcutaneous injection for a year, will be monitored by assessing change in body weight (the primary endpoint). Secondary endpoints will look at hunger scores, body fat mass, insulin resistance, waist circumference and reversal of weight during the double-blind period. The trial will also collect data about potential treatment-emergent adverse events. Following completion of the primary portion of the study, patients may continue into a long-term extension portion of the study and the trial will also enroll "supplemental" patients beyond the initial 10, although mature data from these patients won't be required to report top-line data in Q3'19.

Previous data from setmelanotide in this indication were published in the New England Journal of Medicine despite coming from just two patients. That data does show that two patients, with body weight well above the 97th percentile for their age group, experienced a reversal in body weight upon introduction of the drug. Notably, patient 1 had over the years occasionally experienced modest decreases in body weight (for example about 10 kg from age 12 to 13 it appears). Yet, with 42 weeks of therapy (and despite a three-week interruption) that patient lost 51 kg of body weight.

Figure 2: In panel A, two female patients with POMC deficiency had steadily increasing body weight well above the 97th percentile for healthy females of the same age. In panel B and C the reduction in weight is represented by the red or blue line, columns underneath the line represent the hunger score (higher scores denote greater hunger). The highlight in panel B marks a 3-week interruption of treatment (note that hunger scores and weight spike during this time). Source: Kühnen et al., N Engl J Med, 2016, 375:240-246.

On June 14, 2018, RYTM issued a press release noting each of its two phase 3 trials had completed enrollment of the first 10 patients and noted results would come in Q3'19. Given the timing of the press release and that primary endpoint in the trial is at one year, and allowing some time for analysis of the data, it seems likely data would come in early-to-mid Q3, rather than late Q3'19. In my opinion, it is likely RYTM will report positive data from the phase 3 trial of setmelanotide in POMC deficiency obesity given the results seen so far in POMC deficiency and LEPR deficiency obesity (see below).

Setmelanotide in LEPR deficiency obesity

RYTM's phase 3 trial of setmelanotide in LEPR deficiency obesity is very similar in design to the company's phase 3 trial in POMC deficiency obesity. Approximately 10 patients with bi-allelic LOF mutations in the LEPR gene have been recruited and will be treated for one year with setmelanotide in a mostly open-label fashion. As with the POMC deficiency obesity study there is, however, a double-blind, placebo-controlled withdrawal period of eight weeks.

Figure 3: Changes in body weight (blue, yellow and purple lines) in three patients with LEPR deficiency obesity treated with setmelanotide. Dashed lines indicate hunger scores, green shaded areas represent periods where treatment was compromised. In the middle panel the patient discontinued setmelanotide for approximately two weeks. In the right hand panel the patient began administering an incorrect dosage leading to weight gain. At least in the period reported here, weight gain in that patient was not under control. Source: Clément et al., Nat Med, 2018, 24(5):551-555.

Data from patients with LEPR deficiency obesity treated previously (Figure 3) with setmelanotide suggest the drug has efficacy in the condition. Notably, interruption of the drug is followed by rapid weight gain. This suggests the efficacy of the drug could very likely be confirmed with a double-blind, placebo-controlled withdrawal period, as seen in RYTM's phase 3 study. It also shows that noncompliance could lead to some patients not benefiting from RYTM's drug, making the drug look poorer than if it were compliance-perfect. The totality of the evidence, in my opinion, suggests that setmelanotide will produce positive results in the phase 3 LEPR deficiency obesity trial.

Setmelanotide in BBS and Alström syndrome

The data from trials of setmelanotide in other genetic disorders, where activation of the MC4R is reduced, is more mixed thus far. In Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) and Alström syndrome the data look reasonably good. An initial set of five BBS patients had one patient discontinuing due to lack of weight response (although hunger scores did decrease) and four patients staying on the drug over longer periods (59-71 weeks at the time of a data release last year). Those four patients averaged a 22.3% decrease in body weight and a 78.3% decrease in hunger score. Data from a further four BBS patients that had been treated for less than 20 weeks included two responders and two non-responders. An update on these two patients in January 2019 noted 11.2% and 15.5% weight loss after 47 and 41 weeks of treatment, respectively. Overall then in BBS we have six responders (greater than 10% body weight reduction) from nine patients. Not a terrible performance.

Figure 4: RYTM pipeline. Note setmelanotide is also in a phase 3 study in BBS and Alström syndrome patients, although it is not the near-term catalyst. Source: RYTM corporate presentation.

In Alström syndrome data come from fewer patients. Three of four patients treated experienced a reduction in body weight; 20.9% (50 weeks treatment at the therapeutic dose), 5.4% (36 weeks) and 5.5% (13 weeks).

Based on these data RYTM has initiated a phase 3 trial of setmelanotide in BBS and Alström syndrome patients (about 30 patients total) with a similar design to the phase 3 POMC and LEPR deficiency obesity studies. RYTM hopes to complete enrollment of that study in 2H'19, which should put the readout in 2H'20.

Although the BBS/Alström syndrome study is not a near-term catalyst, the fact that a bull case can be made regarding the likely outcome of that study could prove important. If the upcoming LEPR and POMC deficiency obesity studies were to report positive results, but RYTM had no other prospects for setmelanotide, concern over the market potential of setmelanotide might cause gains to be short-lived.

Figure 5: RYTM notes the addressable patient populations within the indications it is targeting. Source: RYTM corporate presentation.

Setmelanotide in MC4R pathway heterozygous obesity

Regarding trials of setmelanotide in MC4R pathway heterozygous (HET) obesity, the data are less impressive. Heterozygotes don't have biallelic LOF mutations in a relevant MC4R pathway gene such as POMC or PCSK1. Unsurprisingly, if you only have one of two alleles impacted by a LOF mutation, the presence of the unaffected allele may still yield sufficient protein to provide some function (or complete function) to the pathway in question. Not all variants of heterozygous mutations are the same though it appears. In some cases, which RYTM refers to as "high-impact" LOF variants, there does appear to be some promise with setmelanotide. Four of four patients with a high-impact LOF mutation experienced weight loss (9% and 17.3% in two patients where enough data was collected).

With other LOF variants, it looks like success won't be as easy to come by for RYTM. Data from nine patients are some of the least encouraging with setmelanotide produced to date, with four patients discontinuing and only one of the remaining five experiencing clinically-meaningful weight loss. The data in those with other LOF variants have been discussed elsewhere, notably there is evidence of weight coming back on in some patients.

RM-835

In 2018, RYTM announced it had acquired worldwide development and commercialization rights for T-3525770 (RM-853) from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (OTCPK:TKPHF, TAK). Given the drug is intended for the indication of Prader-Willi syndrome it represents a Zafgen (ZFGN) competitor, but both ZFGN and RYTM are at an early stage of the development process and so there is no real ability to compare ZFGN's drug and RYTM's RM-853 at this stage. I don't believe RM-835 will become a major part of the RYTM thesis during 2019, but in 2020 the drug may take on more meaning. Notably, RYTM now notes in its corporate presentation that it "is currently assessing opportunities to further evaluate setmelanotide in PWS and plans to pursue these in parallel with the development of RM-853." That intent is something of note for both RYTM and ZFGN investors.

Financial Overview

As of March 31, 2019, RYTM reported cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $221.5M with which it expects to fund operations until H2'20. Net loss for Q1'19 was $29M and net cash used in operating activities was $31.4M.

As of April 30, 2019, there were 34,432,167 shares of the common stock outstanding corresponding to a market cap of $919.7M (assuming a price of $26.71).

Conclusions

I think RYTM will report positive data from its phase 3 studies of setmelanotide due in Q3'19. As such, I believe a long in RYTM heading into Q3 is a potential trade of interest. One idea is to look for an entry throughout late May and early June to get exposure to any run-up, which if it were to materialize might allow an early exit without even holding through the data readout.

Risks of any long in RYTM include, but are not limited to, the potential for one or both of the phase 3 studies due to report in Q3'19 to fail, or for the studies to succeed but with less impressive data than expected. Also, the report concerning safety data from the drug could see the stock sell off even if the drug displays strong efficacy. Progress from competitors could also adversely impact RYTM. Lastly, any investor holding RYTM is exposed to swings in the biotech market and broader market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.