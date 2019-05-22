Liquefied Natural Gas' (LNGLF) CEO Gregory Vesey on Investor Update Conference Call Transcript

Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCPK:LNGLF) Investor Update Conference Call May 21, 2019 7:00 PM ET

Gregory Vesey - MD and CEO

Michael Mott - CFO

John Baguley - COO

Matthew Chen - Foster Stockbroking

Stuart Foster - Foster Stockbroking

Gregory Vesey

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, good afternoon, good evening around the world. Thank you for calling into the LNG shareholder call. Before we get started, I would like to recognize the passing of Kathleen Eisbrenner of NextDecade for those of you who haven't heard, Kathleen passed away about a week and a half as ago. She was a very good friend of mine. She was obviously a trailblazer in the LNG space and the natural gas space, and many of us here at LNG Limited knew her very well and we'd like to extend our deepest condolences to Ray and the family and all the employees of NextDecade. She will really be missed, and our thoughts and prayers will follow them.

With that, I will start the LNG Limited call and I'll remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements and you should not rely on these for investment decisions. The reason for this call, and I somewhat apologize for this as I did get a lot of requests for some communication to be better and shareholders want to know some things and clear, concise communication is very important to me, so I apologize that we got to this point.

I will have to make a few comments and we'll have plenty of time for questions and we will now hold this on a quarterly basis so that we ensure we don't get behind on this again, so we can keep you guys informed as is possible.

The main reason for that is we've been doing a lot of communication focus on customers, as you would want us to, that's been our primary focus, but it's not -- doesn't mean we can't try to give you as much information as we can. And just recognize that a lot of it is protected by confidentiality agreements, so there may be times I have to say I just can't answer.

Now, I know for many of you, I guess the word that resonates in my mind is frustration. I know that we had a town hall meeting here with the employees. They were very frustrated.

As the leadership team, we're a bit frustrated, the Board is obviously frustrated, and you, our shareholders, our loyal shareholders, are frustrated. It's a very tough market and I'll talk about that. But I want you to know the team is working as hard as ever to push us to success, but it has been a tough market.

I think it's also important just to point out and remind you that we really have an outstanding team here at LNG Limited. We had to do a lot of work over the past two, three years to make sure we're staffed properly and at the right areas, but we now have an outstanding staff with tremendous belief in LNG Limited, and the best news is they're staying put. We've had very low turnover. They believe, as we all do, that we're going to get this thing to success and in good order.

And maybe just a little bit about the market then. Those of you know, I came from Chevron and the LNG market really went south probably in the middle of 2014, and while there have been a few times of good news throughout that five years, it's really been a down market for about five years now.

And what we're experiencing right now is a glut that if you look at some of our previous presentations to see what's pretty much forecasted by a lot of the prognosticators, there was a lot of LNG that came online and so this was a glut period that was somewhat foreseen. It's probably a little exacerbated by the fact that we had a warm winter in Europe and Asia.

And actually, the second half of winter here in North America was fairly warm as well. Those same forecasters show that by 2022, 2023, demand should, in fact, start to outstrip supply, as we've talked quite a bit, and so all the more reason for us to stay at its heart. There is a very soft spot market. So, a lot of times, decisions are getting deferred which doesn't make a lot of sense if you're thinking long-term, but it does happen with that.

I think it's important to remember that despite the trade wars, and I'll talk a little bit about that, that China still offers a tremendous growth opportunity and they will need a lot of LNG, and so we do look forward to things getting straightened out and continuing to work with them in China.

In a lot of my communications, I've been fairly generic in saying that it looks like future growth comes from one-third Europe and two-thirds Asia, I think that still holds true. Even though that's happening right now I think, for the long run that still holds very true.

On the marketing side, I know we've had a lot of question about the marketing side and the marketing team. First of all, I would like to say, we have an outstanding marketing team. We had to do a lot of work on this, and about 18 months ago, I brought in Joe B'Oris to kind of crystallize it and take advantage of the existing staff and some new hires, and Joe has done a fantastic job with establishing a world-class team.

I would put them on par with anybody marketing LNG in the business. And the biggest feedback part of that is from potential customers, we get outstanding feedback from everyone that we're working with.

The other question that comes a lot is where is that happening? Well, Joe and his team are still focused globally. While there is big demand in Europe and Asia, Joe and his team are answering calls and calling on customers across the globe, as you would want them to.

Maybe a little bit about Europe and China. Europe is a little soft right now. The market is slowing. It's a soft market. That's causing slow decision-making. I think we're looking for firms that are looking to the future. So, if you're looking at 2022, 2023 when demand should start to outstrip supply, and we need time to construct Magnolia, you should be making those decisions now, so that's the focus of Joe and his team in Europe. It's helping them understand strategically what it's going to take to get done in time for their demand needs.

The long-term view for Europe is still very favorable for U.S. LNG. In fact, some of you have seen I had lunch with the Vice President of Energy for the European Union last week and he was very bullish on U.S. LNG for the long term for Europe. I think that's an important relationship that they want to make. Right now, the numbers don't quite work, but long-term, that will be a big market for U.S. LNG.

On the China side, China really speaks loudly about the importance and the stability of Henry Hub. In our marketing efforts, we try to say to them, look at the strength of the resource, look at how Henry Hub has been very stable and nonvolatile price.

We've done such a good job on that, they actually preached that back to us now, so that's good feedback from that standpoint. The only real issue right now in China is trade. They're great business people and we continue to have discussions with them on many firms in that space.

In addition, as you know, last year, we brought on a strategic partner, a Chinese investor, IDG. I will tell you, they are a fantastic partner and are helping us as much as they can with connections and discussions and interpretations, whatever we need, office space; they're really a fantastic partner for us in the Chinese theater and really looking forward to getting trade behind us because I think we can excel there.

The only real issue with the trade right now is the lack of execution, so we'll continue to negotiate, continue to work on things, but I would not expect anybody to execute deals with anyone until the Presidents have agreed and the trade war is over and we move on.

It's also important to understand that we're not waiting on China. We're not hostage to them, so Joe and his team and ourselves and the leadership team are going to continue to push in all markets to look, as I said in my last report, first come, first serve basis is what we're going to do.

A little bit on the trade wars and trade in general. In the U.S., I think the team from the U.S. is driving for really systemic changes, I really think they believe and understand that these changes have to be made now and they're not going to give in until they're happy with the results here.

And so I'm unsure, we're unsure how long this will take. A possibility that it will be solved in a week or two and everything's fine exists out there or it could take a few more months before things get resolved.

But I know that both sides are anxious to get it behind them, and I think the negotiations will continue until they get to that point. We stay very informed we are good contracts around D.C. and the government just to get informed on what's going on there. We make regular visits there and certainly offer our assistance if we can and encourage them for a speedy resolution to get us back to regular marketing across the globe.

Maybe talk a little bit now about deals because I've gotten some feedback that we see a lot of deals being done and Magnolia and LNG Limited are not doing any deals, and I kind of touched on this on the quarterly report. There's really not a lot relevant. If you're really looking for deals that are deals we think we should do -- you should watch Cheniere. We feel most of these events were in competition with Cheniere. They're in the same type of price ballpark, the 20-year deals, and so obviously a very tough competitor, but those are the only real deals that we think have meaning to them.

As part of those discussions, a lot of folks asked me, when are you going to sign BTAs? I wanted to be clear, which is something that Joe has done for us in here, we are not going to be a towing facility, so we will not going be signing towing agreements. We are an FPA model, just as Cheniere is.

In terms of the other announcements, the things for you to watch for most all of them were non-binding. Some of them are priced way too low, or some of them have agreements that don't make financial sense. And I think the worst thing that we could do to you is announce similar deals and have to come back to you in four to six months and say, well, you know what, those deals we announced are not financeable.

We are focused as a team on doing deals that are not right, and when we announce them, you'll know it will be good enough to get Magnolia to an FID. And this has been going on for 2-plus years. It's been a bit of disruptive in the marketplace but we are staying above that and sticking to what we think is right.

Well, maybe before we get to Q&A, just a few things for you to expect. Obviously, we will continue to have our best-in-class cash management. I think we do that very well. And when I watch what some of our competitors do, I really feel that way.

We will stay focused on the best path forward for the company, so anything that might come up that we should be looking at, we will do that. Mike Mott, our CFO, spends a lot of his time focused on that, and as I do myself. So, whatever is best for the company, we will certainly entertain any of those discussions.

And if this drags out, there is the potential that we would have to come back to the market for some cash if this drags on. That's not something right now. And as I said, we'll continue to manage our cash but want to be cognizant that this could drag up -- the slow market could drag out for a while, especially if the trade wars continue to hang over.

So that's my opening comments. I do have a few at the end, but Kevin, why don't we open it up to the group for questions, so we can focus on the things they want to hear about.

Thank you. And the first questioner is from Chris Watson, who is a private investor. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I'm calling here from New Zealand. Thank you for that informative and concise and coherent briefing on the company's situation. I've been an investor. My wife and I, we're like a mom-and-pop investor, had been for years with LNG and we've been patient. We understand you're still debt-free. Please confirm that.

Secondly, also that you have sufficient cash to get through for another 12 months and that, as you said, you may need to go to market, I guess, for capital raising or consider your liquidity options. And that's understandable. I understand also that your expensing or project costs, is there an opportunity to start capitalizing some project costs or is that something that's not possible? And if it's not, why not? Thank you.

Gregory Vesey

Chris, thanks for the question and certainly thanks for your loyalty. I know we have a whole lot of loyal shareholders and I appreciate that. We are, I can confirm, we remain debt-free, and I'll turn it over to Mike Mott, our CFO, who is here with me, to talk to you about our cash position and your question about capitalizing. Mike?

Michael Mott

Yes. Thanks Greg. The issue on capitalization is really one of the technical accounting application. Until we arrive at a point where we have a financial investment decision to move to financial close of the project, we are precluded from capitalizing cost on the project as it would be essentially setting up an asset on a project that may not ultimately get built.

And so from an accounting standpoint, our hands are tied on that. And actually, from a cash flow perspective, there's really no difference because we're still just paying bills, it just happens to be expensed in the P&L.

What I will say is none of that has any impact on what management believes the ultimate outcome of the project is and we all believe it will be positive. We are just moving forward in, Greg has said, in a tough market. But we all have confidence that we'll get there in the end.

Gregory Vesey

Cash flow?

Michael Mott

I'm sorry?

Gregory Vesey

Cash flow, how many months?

Michael Mott

You estimated that we can get it to 2020 and that is an accurate statement.

Unidentified Analyst

Was that into 2020 or for another 12 months to mid-2020? That's the last I saw reported, mid-2020.

Michael Mott

We are in the process of working through that with an updated budget. Our expectation is that we will get into 2020. The time -- the exact month of cash flow, we're still working through. But in the end, as Greg said, really, I think the focal point is, at some point in time, if this situation continues as it is, we will be needing some incremental liquidity. We'll be to the market. The timing of that is to be determined.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And just 1 follow-on if I could from a different angle. I understand the big gas find in Canada has not helped your cause, given the competitive nature of the market at the moment. Can you just perhaps give us the three big selling points, if you could? Where you think you've got the competitive advantage against some of your competitors, whether it'd be in Canada or elsewhere, so that we understand -- or how you're positioning yourself, how your marketing yourself with perhaps the competitive advantage that you believe you've got over the competition? And that's my last question.

Gregory Vesey

All right. Thank you, Chris. Great question. I appreciate your time. I call this the elevator pitch, but the things for you to remember about us, that puts -- that separates us, when you look at capital and operating, we are the low-cost provider, so that's the first important step.

We are almost completely derisked with Stonepeak agreement or equity financing with the EPC rep, with the KS JV and with all of our regulatory work behind us, there's almost no risk to our project versus our competitors.

And then as we touch on at the AGM, which is becoming even stronger, even though this is a hydrocarbon play, it's still very environmentally-friendly versus the other type of plants that are out there. I think that's the big three point to remember, Chris. And thanks for your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Matthew Chen

Morning. I just wanted to ask, the expectations on the second non-FTA consent as approval, that's still expected timeline pretty great. I think those are your expectations are--

Gregory Vesey

Thanks Matthew. And for the folks on the call, what Matthew is referring to is John and team debottleneck the facility and squeeze another 0.8 million out of it, so now, instead of 8 million tonnes, it's 8.8 million. We have received the DOE approval on that for FTA, and we are waiting on the FERC approval for that and the non-FTA approval.

We don't have any specific timeline. If you've been watching FERC, you see they've been working on a lot of orders, FERC orders for the other facilities. And so we are actually in the process of having our legal representative speak to the FERC to see what the holdup is and if we can get that out there. John, I know you're on John Baguley, anything you can add to that?

John Baguley

No, Greg, that pretty much covers it. You go through a process with FERC where the FERC ask questions and we respond to them. We've been through those with FERC and so we're just waiting for them to come to a final decision. And we're quite confident based on past projects and the path that we followed that they'll achieve a positive decision in short order.

Gregory Vesey

But no specific timing at this point, Matthew.

Matthew Chen

Okay. Thanks. And I just wanted to clarify, out of the recent Shanghai Conference, is there sort of an update on new conversations with potential buyers?

Gregory Vesey

I guess the update I would give Matthew, and this kind of is a great example of my customer messaging, so I did a TV interview the first day in Shanghai and made the statement of we want to be China's favorite LNG company, and over the course of that week -- well, maybe I'll let Joe expand on this -- okay, sorry, Joe is not on.

We actually have three to five additional -- I mean, we're talking to a lot of folks in China because we have a great partner in IDG, but we actually added three to five additional meetings on with that. So, the whole business space is very focused. They have -- I guess the best example I can give is they are building electricity plants and they know the date when that plant is going to come online and they really want to lock up their LNG supply in that timeframe, with a timeframe that works very well.

So, the other thing I would tell you as part of that is they are just as frustrated as they are on that end. They're pushing their President to get this thing resolved and let us get back to business as well.

Matthew Chen

Thanks Greg.

Gregory Vesey

Thank you, Matthew. Take care.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning everyone. It's like I'm one of the investors who have been waiting patiently for many, many years. I was just reading the latest announcement where -- about this call and it mentions basically even the other part of global -- globe, like other than China, even they are hesitant in signing because of the trade war. So, that's -- I couldn't really understand, like why should other countries not sign because of the trade war?

Gregory Vesey

Well, what it does -- and thanks for your question. It puts a bit of uncertainty in the market, and so probably the most important part of that is they're a little hesitant because of the soft market, but they also don't know if China is -- if it goes on for a long period of time and China goes to a different direction, to Russia or other places, does that mean the prices are going to go down in the rest of the world and that's why they want to wait and see what happens there because they don't want to overpay, especially on a 20-year deal.

Unidentified Analyst

I mean, my other question is really what Chris has already asked. I mean, we see big investors like Valinor bailing out from LNG. And if our liquidity runs out in 2020, and the trade war drags on for another year, I just think that like we may have trouble finding the investor or raising money because prices are -- LNG prices are supposed to be low even next year.

So, if that is one of the scenario where you had mentioned like, generally, spot prices are low, so that case is not going to change. And although -- I mean supply deficient is projected in 2023, 2024, but people are not looking at that. They are looking at the spot price right now and they are again hesitant in signing. So, what I'm getting at here is like how confident you are that you can get -- you can raise funds?

And second thing is, is there a plan B where -- I mean I'm just -- my position like our expenses could be reduced, like management can take much lesser salary and take rest of the salary as shares. And so that basically we increase the liquidity for another year or so. If you can reduce the expenses by, let say, $2 million a quarter, that's about $8 million. So, is that something management is thinking about?

Gregory Vesey

Well, we will always work with the Board on what we need to do to make sure we're properly handling our cash, but the type of reduction you're talking about, I wouldn't have anybody here doing work because it's a competitive marketplace and I have to keep offering them with the proper incentives and the proper salary to keep them at work here.

They've proven to be very loyal but that has its price, and so we'll obviously continue to watch that. And certainly, we make certain exceptions on things as we go through the year. But I think more than anything we're going to continue to push to get to a final investment decision so we don't have to worry about that as much.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. My main worry is like we might run out of funds and there's a possibility in that we could lose 100%, we could lose everything.

Gregory Vesey

Yes. Well, that's why we stay on top of that. And Mike makes it part of his daily work looking for opportunities, whether it's to raise money in the future, whether it's ways to raise cash now, that's top of mind every week I can assure you of that.

Unidentified Analyst

If we run out of cash, people lose more confidence, like -- I mean, investors might think our company has only another two quarters to survive. So, obviously, that will affect share price and once it affects share price, you will have problem raising the money because share price is too low.

I don't know whether these are the things management is considering right now because situation as such what I have been reading in the news, it doesn't look like it's going to improve anytime soon.

Gregory Vesey

Well, I think the biggest key, as we talked about, is the trade wars, but anything can happen there. If you think about spot prices being soft in Europe, if U.S. gas stops going there, U.S. gas price starts to drop and the market rebalances itself. And so that's why we're constantly watching these things.

And as I pointed out earlier, we are best-in-class at cash management. We don't spend the big money that a lot of our competitors spend because we're constantly focused on that. So, thanks for that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my call. I have just a one technical question. There are several, myself and several of our investors, and there's a question on there's LNGLS and there's LNGLY, just for technical question, can you explain the difference between the two?

Gregory Vesey

Yes. So, let me try, and this is a little bit complicated, Nathaniel. So the actual ADR is LNGLY, right, Mike? LNGLY. LNGLF is a derivative from a third-party that you don't really own stock in the company.

Now, my one caution I would give you because I experienced this myself, I made my investment, what's with categorized in my account is LNGLF. That was an internal coding that my investment firm used. I truly have the correct investment but you have to watch, and if you have any question, where you're holding that, but the general statement is LNGLY is the true U.S. ADR.

Michael Mott

Nathaniel, if you go to the FAQ on our website, there is a section -- there's a question on this specific topic that hopefully explains it in great detail for you.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you for that. There was several of my colleagues are invested in, they had shares in both, but no one could -- they never got a clear answer. We've asked that several times to different people, but thank you for clearing that up.

One other question I had is just on the timeframe. Once the -- let's say there is a final decision to move forward, what is the timeframe to break ground once that's been announced?

Gregory Vesey

Once FID has been reached, I'm going to be out there the next morning with a shovel, how's that?

Unidentified Analyst

That sounds pretty good.

Gregory Vesey

Once we reach FID, you can probably count on four to six months until we reach financial close. During that period, John will be able to do some pre-closing work on the ground and things like that, but then the minute we reach financial close, we can start the next day. Once that's started, probably 42 months to first LNG production.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. That's all the questions I had. Thank you.

Gregory Vesey

Thank you, Nathaniel.

Stuart Foster

Great. Thank you. Stuart Foster, not Matt. I just wanted to -- you focused on -- or mentioned that the Chinese, obviously, the European signing contracts, what about the interest out of Korea and Japan?

Gregory Vesey

Yes, Korea and Japan, there's two things there. So, in Japan right now, they're looking -- they're focused more on nuclear, so they're not finding a lot of LNG deals right now. And as you know, they've been without nuclear for quite a while. They've made a big push, put that back in place and it's something that seems to kind of ebb and flow.

Sometimes, they're high on nuclear, sometimes they're down and they look for more LNG. Right now, we're in a spot where they are looking for other -- focus more on nuclear, not looking for as much LNG.

From the Korean standpoint, I think that's a terrific market. They have to get to the point where they're ready to start making the switch over. Their government has said, they're going to move from coal and oil to natural gas for power generation, LNG.

And they actually have put some incentives in place for that LNG to happen, but we haven't seen that buying community out there in big force yet to take advantage of that. So, that's one we watch are watching very closely as well, Stuart.

Stuart Foster

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Just what's the bare minimum that you guys want you receive? Is it like 4 million NTA or is it 8 million? Like is there a -- there's always not the entire capacity before you go over sign -- move ahead.

Gregory Vesey

Yes. Thanks. We have publicly stated we can go to FID at 6 million tonnes, three trains. Below that, it really doesn't make financial sense. But we would go at 6 million. But more importantly, I think if we can get that first customer signed, I think there's enough interest in us that we would get some momentum, so while we might go to FID at 6 million, we could probably be to the full 8 million by the time we get to a financial close.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thanks. One more quick question if I may. Is the 25% stay in place in the U.S. and China at the moment? Are we still working to see Chinese deals with that in place or does that sort of [Indiscernible]?

Gregory Vesey

Well, it makes it very tough. I think what we expect is -- and what we've seen with Canada and Mexico is once they reached an agreement, all the tariffs will drop. And so they really, to me, feel like negotiating tools that once there is an agreement reached, they'll be dropped as well. I don't really envision.

I think we don't really envision where they reach an agreement and the firms can start signing again and those tariffs stay in place. I really think that's just part of the negotiating process. So, we'll have to see. It does make the cost up a little bit higher and we have to put that in the calculation with our EPC company and see if it might have some impact on prices.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Gregory Vesey

Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, morning Greg. Just on you mentioned comments from Shanghai regarding offering out a project equity to potential off-takers. I mean, when is management going to start looking at this in more detail around getting some of these parties to the table by offering them some project equity to get this across the line. We're the only LNG developer that doesn't have any industrial partner on the bench.

And my second question related to that, what's Stonepeak doing to help us in recent times?

Gregory Vesey

Well, Andrew, we do. So, as part of every conversation that Joe has, we absolutely offer equity in Magnolia right now, and that is a through our arrangement with Stonepeak. Stonepeak has reserved a portion of that equity that if we have outside investors who want a part of that, then that's the vehicle that they would use to do that. And so that's what we share with those firms.

Now, what we're seeing out there is some firms want nothing to do with equity and some are very interested in it. And it's a little bit all over the place, but certainly, in his offering, Joe has that in his quiver to offer anyone who is interested in that. Did I answer that Michael? Okay, that's it.

Unidentified Analyst

I mean, with these uncertainties with tariffs, not just with China, I mean, if the U.S. flares up, or Japan in terms of what Trump is looking to do, would it not make sense for a trading house to take a piece of the company so they can do these virtual swaps of cargoes to try and allay some of these tariff barriers that are inhibiting trade?

Gregory Vesey

It could. I think what you watch for in a trading house is, first of all, we want -- we need 20-year contracts. They seem to kind of top out at 15 years. But also, they want to know what facility is going to make it, so they're not really going to dig into much until they see that we've got enough momentum that we are going to get to FID.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, I asked one earlier, but just sort of another one. So, just educate us, if you would, on how much of a factor North American regulatory approvals are. I remember reading something, I was just digging before but I can't find it, something you reported as to you've got approval recently to go to free trade partners with your product.

And I believe you're looking to extend that beyond to more countries in the world, but is that a factor in terms of how you market your sales to various countries? And if such the case, are these sanctions with Iran, Russia, or potentially China, are they going to be a factor if they kick-in in terms of who you can and cannot do deals with?

Gregory Vesey

Yes. So, Chris, let me walk you through the approval so you're clear on that. So we went to the FERC originally with 8 million tonnes, the FERC and the DOE. So, we have clear freedom on that 8 million tonnes, we can ship it to non-FTA or FTA countries.

We then went back to them with the debottlenecking of the facility to put another 0.8 million tonnes of production in there. We have received the DOE approval for FTA, we are waiting the FERC's approval for that additional 0.8 million and we're waiting the DOE's approval for non-FTA.

Now, it's really down to the FERC approval for that 0.8 million because right behind that, usually, the DOE is right behind that with approving with the non-FTA, so that's not as big a concern.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that your projected production -- annual production? You don't need to go beyond that? Or are you sort of like stepping into it and chipping away one approval at a time.

Gregory Vesey

No, that's our expected annual production. Yes. It was originally thought to be 8 million with the debottlenecking, but John's team did, we got an additional 0.8 million, which is pretty typical of an LNG plant. You kind of do your first pass at it, as long as you can improvement, we've seen Cheniere and others get the same kind of 10% or so improvement in their facility.

So, that's pretty standards. It doesn't impact our discussion with our customers. We're marketing 8 million tonnes right now and looking for customers to tie that up.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, you've got 8 million free trade countries or is it beyond that?

Gregory Vesey

Everybody, whoever wants to buy?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, it's no longer a factor. I mean, you can work with the 8 million, but ideally, you'll get the 8.8 million across the Board, is that correct?

Gregory Vesey

Correct. As John said, we expect that to come in at some point, but it's not hindering our activities right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good to hear. Thank you.

Gregory Vesey

Thanks Chris.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Thanks Greg for the update. A couple of questions from my perspective. Can you give an update on the substantial shareholders? We've obviously seen movement between funds for Valinor. Baupost remain very loyal. I just want to know firstly if you can give updates on the frequency of discussion you have with them and the comfort level that they feel with their continued investment in LNG?

Gregory Vesey

Hi, Tim, thanks for the question. And I meant to address this earlier, I missed it. Really, the only change of significance we've have, Mike, correct me, and Andrew, correct me if I say this wrong is Valinor. Valinor is a unique situation because they are a shareholder and a Board member of NextDecade. So, I think they finally saw that, that was onerous to be in both places and that's why they got out of our stock. And I think they -- to their credit, they did a pretty good job of trying to do it as best they can.

Beyond that, there has not been a lot of change at all. We've had a couple of big entries from the U.S., and the communication, that's -- most of the time, that's Mike, he does a good job of keeping them updated on how things are going, but it's not a huge drain on things. Mike, do you want to say anything about that?

Michael Mott

Yes. What I would add, you requested kind of color on the support that we received. Our two above 5% shareholders currently are Baupost and IDG Capital, both of which have continued to stay with the company through thick and thin. IDG, Greg has spoken about previously about what a strong support they've been in the Chinese market and assisting us with our marketing efforts.

Likewise, Baupost has been with the company for I think almost five years now, and I just recently had a conversation with them and they remain strident in their belief that we will get done and are excited about the opportunity and are staying strong with the investment.

So again, Greg discussed Valinor. I think they just felt over-weighted in the greenfield space and chose to go with a company that they have a Board seat with and an equity position on a significant portion of that capital, and we were the easier one to exit. So, that's quite understandable.

But again, Greg's right. I think the market absorbed their shares. I think Valinor did a nice job of kind of weighing into the market in pieces of sales that could be absorbed. And ultimately, we're down a bit, but we're down, I think, because there was kind of shift in some pretty big amounts of shares as well as market in the situation we've discussed. So, I guess final word is our key shareholders remain strong.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. If I may, Greg, two other questions. One, the U.S. listing, I think about 15 months ago, you announced the termination immediately of discussions, which we're seriously considering, of re-domicile into the U.S. I guess that was done at the time understandably because the market perhaps was absolutely moving in the right direction. 15 months on, I'd appreciate an update on when you think at the moment because recall the quote from the Board that infer that this would be a topic for regular review.

So, question on that -- and the double question really is when do you anticipate -- and the merits given the fact that Valinor got sold down where the U.S. stopped with two North American projects. So to capitalize and maximize shareholder return and indeed if equity needs to be raised, would a U.S. listing not be more appropriate?

Gregory Vesey

Mr. Tim, great question. I appreciate it. Yes, the U.S. listing is always on the Board's agenda. In fact, they have a board meeting this week, and I'm sure we will discuss it there. I can't really say anything more than that. I appreciate your comment. I guess what I'd like to do is ask you a question because you make a lot of good points.

Do you think -- one of the things we'll have to have is a vote in Australia. Do you think the vast majority of Australian shareholders feel like it's a good idea to move it to the U.S.? And I realize this is just your opinion. I'm not going to hold you on anything.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm flattered you'd seek my opinion on a shareholders' call, but in all seriousness, Greg, yes, without question. The very reason I got into the company under Morris was very much around the upside opportunity in the U.S. with the two -- well, at the time, obviously, your Magnolia project. Obviously, Bear Head is perhaps not a focus of the company's attention now. You divested Fisherman's Landing.

And I guess, in a sense, my confusion is, whilst I appreciate you are marketing in every different way and that includes a Twitter feed, I'm not sure when I see, for example, and I understand entirely your sentiment, that we're ASX-listed and then -- and therefore, congratulating the Australian Prime Minister is one signal.

The reality is that shareholders feel taken a bath on the share price performance in recent years, as had management, as had the Board with their rights that have been relinquished. I think there could be no doubt that the potential upside will be significant when FID is taken and financial close follows.

And I'm still a firm believer that will happen. To me, it's a no-brainer. It should be in the U.S. So I think I saw, and I don't have the numbers that I update regularly, but I think, yes, it's nearly 60% at the last quarterly update of U.S. shareholders -- or 55% rather. I would have thought that the U.S. is the place to be. And if a lot of work had been done and perhaps the continued focus on the commercials continues unabated, then looking at the U.S. listing would make eminent sense. But I guess at the end of the day, the fundamental is it's going to be FID and the financial close, post the various SPOs that need to be signed.

And that leads me to my final question, if I could just ask one final. And that's this, and it's probably more of an industry and one that I welcome Mike's comments on. We talk about, and you've spoken about, and the industry is very focused on getting bankable agreements.

Now, clearly, the geopolitical issues associated with China and the fact that deals with Canada and Mexico have been renegotiated, the question I have is, have we got any sense that if a deal or deals are done and taken to the banks, that the banks are going to be looking for even more credence that these deals are legitimate and the necessary funding and commitments are not going to be in some way force majeured, and therefore, relegate those contracts to being subpar and, therefore, a threat to getting the necessary funding, debt funding, to get the project delayed?

Michael Mott

Thanks for that. Listen, I think it's an interesting viewpoint taken. I think that my conversations with the lending community has been one of a very strong appetite for projects to get to FID and to come to them for financing.

I do not believe that kind of some of the renegotiations you speak to, when NAFTA got redone as an example in Canada and Mexico that, that created issues that have kind of permeated into this space. The lending community has an extreme appetite for this type of credit because of the nature of the contracts that underpin their debt.

Interestingly enough, I think there's been some a dialogue here today regarding the ability to raise capital as an enterprise. From an investor perspective, conversely, I'm surprised that and I guess, heartened by the amount of contact and well-wishes that we do receive from the banking community about please get done, we're really ready to put some capital to work.

I think that the second thing that I think is important to understand is, depending on where the offtake comes from, whether it be in Europe or whether it be in China or elsewhere, there are -- is significant capital in each of those areas that have a desire to weigh in, in support of their country's investment in LNG as a fuel that moves them away from less environmentally-friendly alternatives.

And so I really don't believe that the debt side of the equation will be difficult and I don't think there's any harbinger of concern that has arisen as a result of the current trade wars and ramifications thereof or past negotiations that have culminated in some alterations of contracts between countries. So, I wouldn't stay up at night worrying about that one. I think we're in good stead.

Gregory Vesey

Yes, I think safe to say the thing they focus on is the credit quality of the offtake.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks gents. Appreciate it.

Gregory Vesey

Always good to talk to you Tim. Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. You dropped out of Fisherman's Landing a couple of years ago. And I think you did a deal with Tri-Star. Did you consider using it as an import terminal? With the low Henry Hub price at the moment, I think that may be a way that you could bootstrap an operation in much of the infrastructure that would be required for import could then be used later on for an export terminal. And is it still possible to do a deal with Tri-Star in that regard?

Gregory Vesey

Thanks for your question. I think what you're seeing is it doesn't make enough economic sense. The one opportunity you see is the floater, which is a little more financially able to do that. We actually did talk about it, but the financials just didn't work to make it worth pursuing, right? Now, I understand the industry you have Eastern Australia. I understand that completely, but the numbers didn't work for us on that.

Unidentified Analyst

And are you considering -- I mean what work are you doing in terms of promoting -- getting involved with any other projects around the world and taking advantage of the IP in doing that?

Gregory Vesey

Yes. And so as we've said in our strategy, John and his team are talking to anybody who's interested in using our technology, and we do have a few of those conversations going on, nothing that we can disclose at this time. But as you would want us to try to do that, whether it's a licensing fee or some type of equity interest in the projects, so yes, great point, that type of work is always going on.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Gregory Vesey

Thank you. Appreciate the call.

Gregory Vesey

Okay. Well, thank you, everybody. I really appreciate this. And again, I apologize it took us a while to do this. We will make this a regular quarterly thing. If you would, just a few closing comments for you to remember. Certainly, I want to recognize our Board. They are engaged and supportive of everything we're doing and keep us going. And I really appreciate them, we appreciate them as a team.

I want to extend my thanks to our team. I think it's a great team, and it's the right team to get us over the hump. And remember those things that -- those key points for you to remember about low cost provider, highly derisked, environmentally superior, and we offer attractive financeable pricing.

And with that, we'll close the call. Thank you for your loyalty. We'll continue to keep you informed. And everybody, have a good day, evening wherever you are. Thanks everybody.

