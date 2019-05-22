AGNC Investment Corp.: A Dividend Play Whose Time Has Come

If so, the company will be able to maintain its current 11% dividend, which should handily beat stock market returns.

I believe that the Fed's tightening is over, so the operating environment for AGNC over the next few years should be more favorable.

Extraordinary Federal Reserve policies over the past decade put the REIT's book value and earnings on a roller coaster - sharply up, then sharply down.

As such, it has very little credit risk but manages interest rate risk.

As a personal investor and Seeking Alpha columnist, I look for “safe” and underappreciated investments. My “safe” goal is based on the arguments I laid out in my April 16 article, "Stock Price Drivers Don't Get Much Better Than This - Get Cautious". To me, the overall stock market’s risks outweigh its opportunities.

To find niches where rewards should outweigh risks, I’ve been searching for companies in industries that in recent memory underwent some kind of trauma but have since steadied the ship and now generate stable earnings. Like my beloved mortgage insurers (the housing bubble trauma). And American Airlines (AAL) (the industry-wide airline industry bankruptcy trauma). And Ally Bank (ALLY) (the bank financial crisis and subprime auto loan traumas).

I’m now adding AGNC Investment Corp. to the list. No doubt that bad things have happened at the REIT since 2012:

The chart clearly shows that both AGNC’s dividend and book value per share fell sharply over the past seven years. That’s pretty traumatic. While I don’t see a miraculous surge ahead, I do believe that AGNC’s book value and dividend are bottoming. Stability isn’t so bad when it’s at an 11% dividend yield, which is nearly twice the average junk bond yield.

What is AGNC Investment Corp.?

No, it is not a Russian misinformation front. It does not offer free delivery of potato chips. Or marijuana-based pet food. All worthy guesses, but no. AGNC is a REIT that specializes in owning Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgage-backed securities (MBS). As such, AGNC:

Has (nearly) no credit risk. Its MBS are nearly all insured by Fannie and Freddie, which in turn are pretty much guaranteed by the good old U.S. of A. AGNC owns just a small amount of MBS with some credit exposure.

Is leveraged. The REIT holds anywhere from 6-10 times more MBS than it has in shareholders’ equity, funding the rest with debt.

Uses collateralized debt. It borrows in the repo market against the value of its MBS. Repos are short-term borrowings made by major global banks that are typically 3-6 months in maturity.

Earns its money through an interest spread between the MBS interest rate earned and the debt cost paid.

Pays essentially all of its earnings out as dividends.

Has little or no growth rate. While technically AGNC can grow its book value and dividend over time, think of it as a variable rate junk bond.

Manages interest rate risk. That’s the heart of the AGNC investment story.

AGNC’s interest rate risk management

Owning an MBS portfolio means managing several interest rate risks, but one big one in particular: duration. “Duration” is the actual lifespan of the mortgages AGNC invests in. Home mortgage borrowers have a wonderful free option. If we like the terms of our mortgage, we can wait to pay it off over 30 years. But if we find a mortgage whose terms we like better - most importantly, a lower interest rate - we can repay the existing mortgage tomorrow without cost.

That option creates two opposing major risks for an MBS investor. One is prepayment risk. AGNC pays a premium above par for the MBS it buys, to compensate the loans’ originator and servicer for services rendered and for other benefits. At present, its premium is 3.3% over par, and that premium has been over 5%. If AGNC’s MBS last on average six years, the premium is written off by 55 bp a year (3.3% ÷ 6). But say the MBS last for only three years because interest rates declined and more borrowers see a reason to refinance. Then the annual premium write-down rises to 110 bp, which means about 5 percentage points less ROE.

AGNC lowers its prepayment risk by focusing its MBS purchases on loans with less propensity to prepay. “HARP” loans are a good example. The U.S. government gave troubled borrowers with housing bubble era loans a one-time opportunity to refinance into lower-cost HARP loans. These borrowers have little opportunity to refinance into lower-cost loans. At present, 61% of AGNC’s MBS assets have some sort of similar prepayment protection. This strategy has paid off; this chart shows that the REIT’s loan prepayment rate has been consistently below average, as represented by all Fannie Mae MBS:

The opposite interest rate risk is extension risk. In this case, interest rates rise and few borrowers see a reason to refinance. In that case, the average MBS life can extend much farther out, say, to 10 years. If so, the cost of AGNC’s short-term repo debt will have a long time to rise, narrowing its interest spread, potentially very sharply.

AGNC, like other MBS investors, lowers its extension risk by hedging - swapping its repos for longer-maturity debt. As a result, the effective duration of its debt is not its 3-6 month repo maturity, but has been much closer to the 4-5 year assumed duration of its MBS, as this chart shows:

OK, AGNC hedges. So, what explains boom/bust over the past decade? Federal Reserve policy

AGNC’s prepayment and extension risk hedges reduce its interest rate risk but by no means eliminate it; the range of outcomes is just narrower. Nonetheless, this chart shows the company’s book value and interest spread since 2008 had pretty wide swings:

Did AGNC get stupider? Did it take a gamble that once worked but recently failed? I don’t think so. Rather, this past decade coincided with remarkable Federal Reserve behavior that pushed the company’s results towards the extremes of its natural range. This chart reminds you of the Fed’s extraordinary actions:

Sources: Federal Reserve, Treasury Department

That was then. During the good old days from ’09 to ’12:

The Fed took its funds rate to 0% and kept it there. As a result, AGNC’s cost of funds plummeted. For example, during Q4 ’09, its debt cost was only 1.6%, versus 3.1% the prior year.

The Fed undertook quantitative easing, or QE, during ’09, ultimately building to a $1.7 trillion portfolio by ‘14. Having that monster marginal demand for MBS greatly strengthened the price of MBS, which showed up in AGNC’s book value increase.

The yield curve - measured here as the spread between the 5-year Treasury yield and Fed funds - got very wide during ’09-’11, which made the purchase of new MBS more profitable than average.

This is now. In recent years:

The Fed raised its funds rate up to 2.5%.

The Fed started “tapering”, or reversing QE.

The yield curve flattened to about zero.

All bad things for AGNC’s book value and interest spread.

Where is the Fed headed next? I say in AGNC’s direction

I’m in the camp that says the Federal Reserve is done with its tightening cycle. I expect the Fed Funds rate to be lower two years from now, and that QE will be back on the table not that long after.

My view on Fed policy is based on these factors:

The U.S. now has trouble financing higher interest rates. The Land of the Free owes in total over $52 trillion in government, household and business debt. That means each percentage point interest rate costs $500 billion a year to finance. There’s a reason that heavily indebted Japan and Europe sport 0% central bank interest rates. This is a permanent condition, as highlighted by this Wall Street Journal story:

“For five years, European nations have been trying to jump-start their ailing economies with what was supposed to be a radical, short-term remedy - negative interest rates. Instead, central banks haven’t been able to wean their economies off them... No major bank that introduced negative rates during Europe’s debt crisis has turned main policy rates positive again. ‘Overall, we are on a painkiller,’ said Tamaz Georgadze, CEO of Raisin GmbH in Berlin,... ’and it’s very hard to get off it.’” (May 20, 2019)

Fed policy is now politicized. Our current POTUS will not be alone is trying to politicize the Fed. Both Republicans and Democrats are interested in expanding government borrowing - see my piece “$2+ Trillion Deficits are Coming...”. Making those borrowings more expensive will be politically quite unappealing.

A China recession or near-recession is increasingly likely. The country has its own severe debt bubble to wrestle with, and a trade war is certainly possible to add to China’s challenges. Economic weakness in the world’s current growth engine will inevitably spill back onto the U.S.

Inflation has been surprisingly benign. The U.S. has managed to keep inflation at 2% or less with unemployment under 4%. Every day that goes by with this relationship unchanged will embolden the Fed to keep interest rates low.

Wrapping up…

If my rate call is reasonably correct, then AGNC should comfortably be able to maintain its current annual $1.92 dividend rate. Wall Street currently expects the REIT to earn $2.11 per share this year and $2.16 next year. At today’s stock price, that’s an 11% yield. I doubt that the S&P 500 will appreciate at anywhere near that clip over the next few years. And you get the added protection of no credit risk in case the U.S. slips towards recession. I call that a good deal.

