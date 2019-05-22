Here Is The Price I'll Consider Buying Deere

(Photo Source: Pixabay)

Introduction

On January 24th, 2018, I wrote an article for SA titled, "How Far Could Deere Fall?" In that article, I made the case that we were likely late in the business cycle, and that since Deere (DE) stock was making new all-time highs, investors should consider how far the stock price could fall during an economic slowdown. I shared the following table in order to put the potential decline in perspective. The table shows the years that big declines in Deere stock price began, how long the shares took to bottom, how deep the stock price fell, and how long it took the stock price to fully recover its previous all-time high.

Year ~Duration ~Time to bottom ~Decline 1973 2.5 years 10 months 57% 1981 8.5 years 19 months 55% 1990 3 years 6 months 50% 1998 5.5 years 6 months 54% 2008 3 years 10 months 70%

As you can see, Deere stock has been subject to some very big drawdowns. They are generally in sync with the wider business cycle in terms of when they happen, but they tend to be deeper than the wider market. With the exception of the 1980s during the farm crisis, Deere's recovery times have been reasonably quick, though, usually recovering its old highs in 3-5 years. So overall, Deere has the profile of a stock that can produce outsized returns if purchased at the right price.

The purpose of my original 2018 article was two-fold: to warn current Deere shareholders of the potential drawdowns they might be facing, and also to identify a good price at which to buy Deere stock if one was waiting in a cash position. For those shareholders who already owned the stock, I suggested a rotational strategy in which current Deere shareholders who were bullish about the long-term potential of the business, but who didn't want to suffer a large drawdown in share price and would rather significantly increase the value of their Deere holdings for free, could rotate into the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) and wait for Deere's price to come down. (I'll explain that strategy in the next section of the article.)

Now that the price has dropped about -20% off its highs, I'll also share the prices I think would make good entry points for those waiting in a cash position to buy Deere.

Understanding my long-only rotational strategy

Since my approach to investing is very unique, I like to explain some of my assumptions and goals when it comes to why I analyze things the way I do. First, I assume that there are usually more quality businesses in the marketplace than there are great stock prices (especially if the business is decades old). This leads me to start with the assumption that if a company has had stock publicly traded for 25 years or more, then it's probably a pretty good business, unless I can identify something specifically wrong with it. So, when I write about Deere, I assume most people who read the article are Deere shareholders who like the long-term prospects of the company.

But just because the very long-term prospects of a company are good does not mean that the stock is trading at a good price and that it cannot suffer big drawdowns. For these reasons, for most of the articles in my "How far could they fall?" series (of which Deere was a part), I focused on stocks that had a long history of big drawdowns and recoveries, I set out to warn current investors what sort of potential drawdown they might suffer, and I explained that I had developed a long-only strategy where they could not only avoid a big portion of that drawdown but actually gain free shares in the target company's stock while doing so. (Because remember, there is nothing wrong with the company. The company is good, but the stock price was simply too high given where we were in the business cycle.)

In order for this strategy to work, one needs to: 1) identify a quality company, 2) understand when it is overvalued, 3) get somewhat close at identifying the late stages of the business cycle, 4) correctly identify a more defensive alternative, 5) have the guts to rotate back into the stock when it looks like the world is ending near the bottom of the cycle, and 6) wait for the stock to rebound.

By doing this, one can increase the number of shares they previously owned, for free. For example, hypothetically, let's say we have determined Deere is a quality company with good long-term prospects, it trades at $100 per share, and we own 1 share. We determine, however, that we are late in the business cycle and that the risk/reward of the stock over the short-to-medium-term isn't very good, so we rotate into an ETF that is more defensive in nature that is also trading at $100 per share, and now own 1 share of it instead. Then, over the course of the next year, Deere stock drops -50% down to $50 per share, while the defensive ETF stays at $100 per share. At this point, we can rotate back into Deere, and instead of owning 1 share, we now own 2 shares worth $100. Since Deere is a quality company, over the next few years its stock price recovers its old price of $100 per share, but we now own 2 shares instead of 1, so we have $200 and we gained +100% compared to if we would have held Deere throughout the entire time period.

This is a purposely simplified example. Obviously, there are lots of permutations that the two investments can take, but what I try to do is get the odds on my side as much as I can and maximize share gains as much as I can. Here is how the strategy actually worked for Deere from the publication date of my first Deere article in January 2018:

An investor who rotated out of Deere and into VPU after my warning article could now rotate back into Deere and own ~34% more shares than they had back in January 2018, at no extra cost (other than potential taxes and trading fees). That's a very good return over a 17-month time period for someone who liked the long-term prospects of Deere.

Usually, this is the point where I get pushback about how this is "market-timing" and nobody can time the market. But in 2018 alone, out of 27 stocks I wrote "How far could they fall?" articles on, my strategy has already allowed investors to successfully gain free shares in 15 of them, all documented in public articles on SA. Here is the list of completed rotations and the percentage of shares that would have been gained:

Ticker Free Shares Gained Ticker Free Shares Gained CMI 53% EMR 30% STT 38% GD 50% MGA 40% ROK 35% MMM 32% ETN 28% NOC 47% CCL 33% FDX 41% PNC 23% TIF 29% UTX 29% CAT 37% DE 34%

Notably, of the 12 industrial stocks I warned about in 2018 and suggested the rotational strategy for, 11 of them have now netted free share gains of +28% or more. The only industrial I'm still tracking and waiting to give the all clear to rotate back into is Boeing (BA). So, at least in terms of industrial stocks, rather than Deere being a lucky call, I think it's fair to say that it has performed as expected and the rotational strategy worked very well. (I still track the remaining 12 rotational ideas from 2018 each month with update articles here on SA. You can find all of those monthly tracking articles if you visit my profile page.)

The price to consider buying Deere from a cash position

While I think it's okay for buy-and-hold type investors who are long-term bullish on Deere to go ahead and rotate back in now, the threshold is higher for investors who are waiting in cash looking for the best price at which to buy Deere (as I am). Looking at the company's historic price cyclicality, I think buying after a -50% decline off of its high price is a reasonable target. If its 2018 high price holds, that would be a price of $85.75. Essentially, during every recession the past 46 years, with the single exception of 1978, Deere stock price has fallen at least -50%, so it seems like a reasonable target.

The table below shows the results one would have had they invested after a -50% decline in price during Deere's previous downturns, and then sold after the price recovered its old highs. The returns in the table do not include dividends. I annualized the returns and then compared them to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically buying after a -50% decline would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500. All the percentages should be treated as estimates and are based on the approximate months held. If one buys after a -50% decline and sells after the stock makes a full recovery, it produces a +100% simple return, so that is the simple return for each of the investments in the table below.

Year the Decline Began Purchase Date Sell Date Months Held Annualized Gains S&P 500 Annualized Gains Annualized Alpha to the S&P 500 1973 8/13/74 2/26/76 18 66.67% 18.36% 48.31% 1981 7/5/82 5/31/88 70 17.14% 24.60% -7.46% 1990 10/16/90 10/27/93 36 33.33% 18.48% 14.85% 1998 9/14/98 11/13/03 62 19.35% 0.54% 18.91% 2008 10/1/08 2/1/11 28 42.86% 5.41% 37.45%

Most of the time, historically, buying Deere stock after a -50% decline would have produced very good returns and also outperformed the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates. The one exception was the 1981 decline, in which the index would have produced better returns over the same period. Still, even during that decline, the company would have produced annualized gains of 17% or so, which wasn't too bad (though not as great as it appears given how much higher interest rates were during that period).

Overall, I think that as long as nothing major has changed with Deere over the past decade (which is something I check later on in the process, before I actually buy the stock), then we have a high probability to outperform the market if we buy the stock at the right price.

Conclusion

The rotational strategy I suggested for Deere shareholders back in January 2018 has worked out well, allowing those shareholders to gain over 30% more shares for free if they rotate back in now and hold for the long term. For those investors interested in potentially buying Deere shares at the best price, below $86 is where I would aim to make a purchase. Given the company's history, the odds are fairly high that if we have an economic slowdown within the next couple of years, we could see Deere's price that low. And if purchased around that price, Deere has a long history of successfully bouncing back and outperforming the index in the process.

If Deere stock goes below $86, I'll take a closer look that business itself in order to see if there is some major difference this time around that makes it different than 1998 or 2008. Until then, I'll wait.

