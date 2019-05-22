AT&T: HBO 'Game Of Thrones' Viewers At Risk

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a major communications and media conglomerate that has grown through a number of acquisitions betting on vertical integration and even an international expansion. The story, however, has been weak earnings and ongoing concern over its debt level that is now at $175 billion. Poor sentiment has been reflected in the stock that is down (-15%) over the past three years, significantly underperforming the broader market. The outlook, though, remains at least stable with an expectation of continued free cash flow and management's commitment to lowering the company's leverage position. This article focuses on the future of HBO now that its hit series Game of Thrones has ended, leaving a void in terms of a marquee program on the channel.

CEO and Chairman Randall L. Stephenson described the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service and HBO at the recent JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference as an exciting part of the entire business:

As we bring WarnerMedia into the fold, our key video product will become the SVOD service... in WarnerMedia. And I don't think people yet have an appreciation for what this product will bring to bear. This is obviously going to be centered around HBO, which is premium of premium content. It's actually a luxury brand in terms of content. But we'll pin that and surround it with all of the content library of Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Studios and Turner. And the Warner Bros. Studios library is an amazing library.

This line of reasoning is what sets the HBO channel apart from competitors, including other cable networks and streaming rival Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Indeed, HBO has consistently produced award-winning shows and documentaries, often with strong critical reviews. Its efforts have historically been focused on quality before quantity. Looking back at the last 20 years of American television, HBO shows like The Sopranos, Sex and the City and The Wire, among others, have left their market in pop culture. Still, the final episode of the hit series Game of Thrones, which broke records for viewers, leaves the channel in a delicate position. I believe AT&T and Time Warner will have difficulty moving forward and turning the page on this chapter.

HBO has been a 'One-Hit Wonder'

The following points highlight my concerns with HBO going forward, discussed further below:

Game of Thrones' massive viewership numbers are in sharp contrast to relatively low ratings of other series and programs.

Most HBO series saw declines y/y in viewers for the latest season, suggesting many viewers are just sticking around for Game of Thrones.

HBO Now is not competitively priced compared to other streaming options.

The upcoming WarnerMedia streaming platform could cannibalize HBO's growth.

HBO is betting on more content spending and Game of Thrones spin-offs, but there is the risk they fail to capture audiences.

Potentially weak HBO numbers going forward could weigh on negative sentiment for AT&T stock despite marginal financial impact.

The landscape of television in America today has changed, and I believe the evidence shows HBO is a step behind and will need to catch up to compete effectively. That critical success, including multiple awards of HBO programming, has not translated to strong viewership numbers for most series. The data below shows that for all intents and purposes, HBO has been a "one-trick pony" in recent years. The list below shows all current programming for HBO, and two themes stand out to me. First, Game of Thrones ("GOT") was a massive hit this season, averaging 12 million viewers, up 8.5% compared to the previous season. Second, the difference between GOT and the next closest show in terms of viewers is significant. GOT has received 8x as many viewers as the number 2 series Westworld, closely followed by Barry.

No matter how big a fan you are personally of Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm or the limited series Big Little Lies, or how many awards they've won, the viewership numbers just aren't there and don't approach those of GOT. Westworld was introduced in 2016 and was given a big budget to carry the mantle as the successor of GOT as the "next big thing." Media reports highlight the fall-off in viewers for Westworld in the latest season, with some suggesting the show has largely been a flop. It's also concerning for HBO that the year-over-year change in viewers for most other shows is down in some cases significantly for the latest season. All this is suggestive that there are millions of viewers that are only interested in GOT, and HBO is at risk of these viewers cancelling their subscription.

HBO show ratings

Increased streaming subscription churn likely

I have a confession to make - I just cancelled my HBO Now subscription that will now expire at the end of this month. I was one of those viewers that needed to watch the final season of GOT and took the opportunity to binge on some of the other content. I just cannot justify $180 a year for HBO. At $14.99/month for the streaming subscription service HBO Now, this needs to be a premium product to command such a monthly cost compared to other options like Netflix at $12.99 for the HD package or Hulu at $7.99. The issue here isn't whether one streaming option is better or a direct comparison to another. Netflix, for example, excels at quantity and variety, while smaller subscription services like Showtime $10.99/month, Cinemax $9.99 month and Starz $8.99 month likely complement each other. The problem I see is that there are now so many options that it becomes a crowded field with price-conscious consumers forced to make choices, and HBO could get left behind.

Success of GOT spin-offs not guaranteed

There is a risk that GOT viewers just don't come back or, given the ease of starting and stopping the streaming subscription, higher churn becomes a new reality with HBO. AT&T sees the writing on the wall. Former HBO executive Richard Plepler reportedly resigned over orders to direct HBO towards more quantity, moving away from the traditional focus on quality. AT&T wants to significantly boost content spending to more closely compete with Netflix. This plan has a number of risks and may not work.

Reports suggest HBO is sticking to what sells and is planning three GOT spin-offs, with the first set to premier in 2020. Considering a new cast with fresh faces and a different storyline, there is no guarantee the viewership numbers will ever approach peak GOT. People are generally comfortable with the familiar and tune in to watch the characters they care about. A "new" GOT may not be that "Classic Coke" everyone loved. One or two episodes of a new series could make or break its future. HBO needs this to work, or the viewers simply won't stick around.

WarnerMedia Streaming could cannibalize HBO growth

The next major development AT&T investors can look forward to is the launch of the WarnerMedia streaming platform. This will quickly become a major streaming player with a massive library of content across a number of Time Warner properties and brands, such as TNT, CNN, The CW, TruTv, DC Comics, Looney Tunes, and more. Kevin Reilly the chief of content for Time Warner, suggests "crown-jewel and destination assets" - like the sitcom Friends could ultimately end up on the platform after its deal with Netflix expires. Comments by Mr. Reilly suggest some legacy HBO content will be on the platform, with existing HBO subscribers given the option to have both or keep HBO as a standalone service. Again, the concern here is that the streaming space is becoming more and more crowded, squeezing specialty channels like HBO. The upcoming value of Disney+ (DIS) at $6.99 a month just adds to the argument. HBO is left in a difficult spot where it will be competing for consumers' available streaming budgets against an internal rival that could slow its growth.

What does this mean for AT&T?

Let's put this all in context. AT&T has revenues of $170 billion, with HBO represented just $6.3 billion for the last fiscal year. I don't see HBO failing or bringing down its parent company. On the other hand, HBO is arguably among the company's most important and visible properties, regularly highlighted on conference calls as a high-margin segment. I do see a potential of growth expectation being pulled back. The greatest impact from a possible underperformance of HBO going forward is going to be based on sentiment, which AT&T can't afford to lose. Poor subscriber metrics would raise questions regarding not only Time Warner's outlook but repercussions on other businesses like DirecTV.

Analysis

I like AT&T's yield, but my recommendation for the stock at this point is a "Hold." I'm satisfied with management's 2019 guidance and long-term strategy to address the company's debt levels and support growth, but view the shares as fairly priced. I believe upside in the stock is limited given the implied risks and particularly vis-a-vis comparison to overall higher-quality Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), which, in my opinion, deserves to trade at a premium reflected in a tighter yield. I previously wrote about VZ here.

AT&T Investor Conference Guidance Update 5/14/2019

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.