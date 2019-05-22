AT&T's Large Dividend And Shareholder Equity Make It A Buy Over Verizon

AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) are both communication service providers who operate in diversified telecommunication services. These two large-cap juggernauts both have market caps in excess of $200 billion and pay shareholders larger than average dividends. I have been asked by many individuals why I am a shareholder of AT&T and not Verizon, especially given AT&T’s large long-term debt load? One of my close friends who is a portfolio manager for a large financial institution hates AT&T so much he made a bet with me that AT&T cuts its dividend before 2020. After reading a lot of articles and analysis comparing T and VZ I wanted to write an article on this because much of the material didn’t cover the financials of each organization as deeply as I would have liked. While both organizations are great companies, AT&T is a better choice for investors today. AT&T has almost double the amount of assets as Verizon, its shareholder equity is much larger and AT&T pays a larger dividend with a longer track record of growth. I am going to compare and contrast the financials, business segments and the dividend for both organizations to show how I determined that AT&T is a better investment today than Verizon.

AT&T and Verizon Financial Overview

The first thing I always look at when evaluating companies is the numbers because they tell an unbiased story about the organization. I like to look at a current snapshot of what the company is worth, the most recent quarterly balance sheet and statement of income and the previous fiscal year's operating numbers. AT&T has a current market cap of $232.08 billion with a P/E of 8.93 and pays an annual dividend of 6.42% or $2.04 per share. Verizon has a slightly larger market cap at $240.24 billion with a P/E of 12.23 and an annual dividend of 4.15% or $2.41 per share.

At the end of March, Q1 ended for both T and VZ. The first page on the financials I review is always the balance sheet. I look at total assets, total liabilities, long-term debt and total stockholder equity. T has a larger long-term debt load by over $58 billion or 56.07% than VZ at the end of Q1 2019. While the long-term debt picture is clearly better for Verizon, AT&T has almost double Verizon’s total assets at 93.13% or $264.44 billion. The interesting thing is that with almost double the assets of VZ, AT&T only has 56% more in total liabilities or $126.95 billion. The reason I assess the numbers on the balance sheet first is that I ultimately care about shareholder equity. Shareholder equity represents the amount of money that would be returned to shareholders if all of the assets were liquidated and all of the company's debt was paid off. AT&T has a staggering 239.28% more in shareholder equity than Verizon. When I compare the shareholder equity to the market cap of each company, T has a difference of $37.13 billion and VZ has a difference of $182.78 billion between their market cap and their shareholder equity. From comparing the balance sheets at the end of Q1 2019 I would give AT&T a clear win as the overall metrics clearly favor it. It is hard to argue the point in Verizon’s favor just because of its lower long-term debt when its shareholder equity is not even in the same ballpark as AT&T and its total assets are almost 50% less.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: AT&T Form 10-Q) (Source: Verizon Consolidated Statements of Income)

The statement of income tells the reader about the current operations of an organization. I look at four categories which include total operating revenue, total operating expenses, operating income and net income. The goal of any business is to make money so how it monetizes its revenue is extremely important. For the first quarter of 2019, AT&T generated 39.53% more revenue than Verizon and had almost 54% higher operating expenses. Verizon clearly does a better job on monetizing its revenue as it generated $559 million more in operating income and $812 million more in net income. AT&T has an advantage as its operating revenue is so much larger but it spends so much more to achieve this level of revenue that its actual income on both accounts is lower than Verizon's. Verizon is the clear winner when looking at the statement of income as it does a much better job of monetizing its assets.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: AT&T Form 10-Q) (Source: Verizon Consolidated Statements of Income)

The 2018 fiscal-year results are still relative as they closed less than five months ago and I like to review these figures to get a full picture of what the organization accomplished in the prior year. In the fiscal year 2018 AT&T had larger operating revenues, operating income and net income while also having larger operating expenses than Verizon. For the overall year, T generated 30.48% larger revenues but its operating expenses were 33.22% larger than Verizon’s. While it spent much more to generate revenues in excess of $170 billion, AT&T’s operating income was 17.14% higher and its net income was 20.77% higher than Verizon’s. I give AT&T the win on the 2018 fiscal-year results as its operating and net income were significantly larger than Verizon’s.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: AT&T 2018 Annual Report) (Data Source: Verizon 2018 Annual Report)

AT&T and Verizon Dividend Overview

AT&T currently pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a long history of 35 consecutive years of dividend growth. Its 5-year growth rate is 2.13% and its payout ratio is 57.65%. T has a large dividend yield of 6.42% which is partially due to its depressed share price. With a payout ratio under 60% AT&T should have no problem continuing its dividend increases for years to come.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Verizon currently pays a dividend of $2.41 which is a current dividend yield of 4.15%. Verizon has a little bit of a lower payout ratio than AT&T at 52.34% with a high 5-year growth rate of 8.75%. VZ has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Its dividend is growing at a faster rate than AT&T and with a payout ratio just above 50% it should have no problem continuing to increase its dividend for years to come.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

From a dividend perspective T and VZ are both good choices and will provide a steady generous dividend for any income investor. I love that VZ has a payout ratio close to 50% and that its 5-year growth rate exceeds 8%. It is generating enough free cash to continue these generous increases which should bring a smile to any income or dividend investor's face. While AT&T pays a smaller dividend per share the yield is greater as T’s share price is roughly 45% cheaper than VZ’s. Over the past five years, T hasn’t been growing its dividend as fast as VZ but its track record for consecutive years of increasing its dividend is just about three times as long as Verizon’s. Since the Payout ratios are within 6% of each other I give the win to AT&T in the dividend category because its current yield is 2.27% larger on a per-share basis and its track record for increasing the dividend is almost three times as long as Verizon’s.

AT&T and Verizon Business Overview

AT&T operates in four reportable business segments which include Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America and Xandr. T closed out 2018 with $170 billion in operating revenue. In 2018, Communications accounted for 84% of the total $170 billion. Communications is made up of mobility which provides nationwide wireless service & equipment, Entertainment Group which provides video, internet and voice communications services to residential consumers and Business Wireline which provides IP-based services & traditional voice and data to business customers.

The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content across physical and digital platforms. Warner is diversified into three business segments consisting of Turner which operates multichannel basic television networks and digital properties, Home Box Office which operates multichannel premium pay television services and Warner Bros which produces and distributes television shows, feature films and games. WarnerMedia accounted for 11% of the $170 million revenue in 2018 for AT&T.

4% of the business revenue came from the Latin America segment which provides entertainment and wireless services outside the U.S. Vrio is the first business segment which provides video services to residential customers via satellite while the Mexico segment provides wireless service and equipment to customers in Mexico.

Xandr which is AT&T’s last business segment accounted for 1% of T’s revenue in 2018. Xandr provides advertising services which utilize data insights to develop higher value targeted advertising for customers. AT&T is utilizing Xandr data and analytics to its Turner inventory.

Verizon operates in three business segments which include wireless, wireline & corporate and other. The wireless business segment provides wireless communications products and services in the United States. Its target customers include consumer, business and government segments on a pre & postpaid basis. At the close of 2018 wireless accounted for 69.3% of the business revenue.

VZ’s wireline segment provides communications products and enhanced services which include video and data services, corporate networking solutions, security and managed network services and local and long-distance voice services. The wireline products and services are offered to consumers, carriers, businesses and government customers domestically and internationally. With the deteriorating demand for copper-based products VZ is continuing to build its wireline business around a fiber-based network. The wireline business accounted for 22.5% of VZ’s 2018 revenues.

The third business segment for VZ is titled Corporate and Other which includes its media businesses. Verizon Media which operated under the Oath brand is Verizon’s organization that combined Yahoo! Inc.’s (Yahoo) operating business. Verizon also has Verizon Connect which is its telematics business that includes building capabilities for the IoT (Internet of Things) market into its network infrastructure. This business segment accounted for 8.2% of VZ’s 2018 revenue.

I am going to rank the business units between AT&T and Verizon a tie. While I believe AT&T has set itself up for more diversification in the future and can monetize its services more efficiently by creating multiple bundles or tiers of services, Verizon has better overall diversification by revenue. WarnerMedia was a great addition to AT&T’s empire but the fact remains that 84% of T’s revenues came from Communications. Verizon’s largest business segment attributed 69.3% of its 2018 overall revenue which makes it less reliant on its largest business. AT&T’s roadmap between pure entertainment through WarnerMedia and its Latin America prospects is enough to cancel out the dependence on Communications but doesn’t give it a win. Verizon while being more diversified doesn’t have the entertainment factor or presence in Latin America to grant it a clear win.

Conclusion

I believe AT&T and Verizon are solid companies for any dividend or income investor. Both companies have their advantages and I would recommend both to be part of a balanced portfolio. If I was going to add one company to my portfolio today it would be AT&T based on the analysis I conducted. T has almost double the assets and almost 240% larger shareholder equity. If AT&T was to go out of business tomorrow 84% of its market cap is covered by shareholder equity while only 24% of Verizon’s is covered. In addition to this, AT&T has a stronger dividend. Both companies have payout ratios between 50% and 60% which provide the opportunity for future dividend growth but AT&T yields 2.25% more than Verizon while having a track record almost three times as large for increasing its dividend on a consecutive basis. Overall, I believe AT&T is also undervalued and is doing all of the right things for shareholders to realize an appreciation in the share price. In my opinion, AT&T is a better buy today regardless if it is a new position or adding to an existing one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.