Despite Recent Concerns, 3M Dividend Is Unlikely To Be Cut

Introduction

When catching up with the latest news, I was surprised to see an analyst publicly questioning 3M’s (MMM) future dividend sustainability, and even more surprising was to find out that it’s J.P. Morgan’s Stephen Tusa. Given his record of correctly foretelling the storm that has entangled General Electric (GE), it’s certainly worthwhile considering his views and warnings on other companies. However, despite this record, after re-reviewing 3M I respectfully disagree with his views regarding their dividend safety.

Put briefly, Tusa's main points of concern stem from 3M's growth excluding mergers and acquisitions decelerating whilst the benefits to its margins begin fading. He also expects the company's second-quarter results to be weak and not show any signs of a recovery. He concludes that “another leg down in fundamentals would mean they are on watch for a cut after 37 straight years of increases”.

This last comment is the one that I particularly disagree with, as I’ll cover in this article. I feel it’s unnecessary to question the sustainability of 3M’s dividend for the foreseeable future, even if its fundamentals worsen. He also highlighted the company's growing legal liabilities stemming from numerous lawsuits as another point of concern, estimated to be in the magnitude of $4-6 billion. Whilst I agree this certainly is not ideal, I still believe it doesn't pose a significant risk to 3M's dividend sustainability.

Financial Position

The first harbinger of dividend at risk is an over-leveraged financial position, a pain that Vodafone (VOD) and Kraft Heinz’s (KHC) shareholders unfortunately felt quite recently. Provided 3M’s financial position remains solid, the company should be capable of continuing to direct a large portion of its free cash flow towards dividends.

Currently 3M’s net debt stands at $13.432 billion, which may sound quite large. However, compared to the company's vast earnings, it’s actually quite manageable. During its last full year, the EBITDA was $8.768 billion, and thus, the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is only a low 1.53. The interest coverage ratio of 13.95 from the first quarter shows the company has no issues servicing its debt. Since 3M's current assets that exceed $14 billion are matched by only slightly more than $7 billion of current liabilities, it’s clear the company's liquidity profile remains strong with a current ratio of 2.02. Whilst its debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01 isn’t particularly desirable, given the strength of the other metrics that I deem more important, I believe it’s clear the company's financial position is strong.

Granted, 3M may be facing $4-6 billion in litigation penalties, however, even the upper end of this wouldn’t stretch the company's financial position significantly enough to warrant any concern. Based on the numbers above, it would only increase its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 2.22, which is still manageable and thus would only become a concern if the company's free cash flow was very weak.

Dividend Coverage

Since 3M’s financial position remains strong, its dividend coverage will ultimately determine whether Stephen Tusa’s warning is valid. During this millennium, the company has consistently generated ample free cash flow to cover its dividend payments, even during the 2008 financial crisis, as evidenced by the free cash flow yield always exceeding the dividend yield. When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash, not “earnings”.

Data by YCharts

During its last full year, 3M produced $6.439 billion of operating cash flow, and after paying $1.577 billion of capital expenditure, the company was left with $4.862 billion of free cash flow. Its trailing annual dividend of $5.76 per share costs $3.32 billion, which represents a dividend-to-free cash flow payout ratio of only 68.28%, and thus provides ample room to cover its dividend, even if the earnings deteriorate. It’s also worthwhile noting that these calculations don’t consider the positive impact from the company's fairly routine $1.121 billion sale of assets and businesses.

The easiest and arguably most accurate way to display the difference between 3M and General Electric’s situation is with this graph below. The bottom line reason that General Electric’s dividend was decimated is due to the sustained plunge in free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Although the future remains uncertain, unless there is a structural issue within 3M, and thus, its free cash flow drops off a cliff for a sustained time like General Electric’s, there’s little reason to be concerned. Whilst the company is certainly facing some headwinds on the horizon, be they trade wars, economic slowdown or legal liabilities, I’m skeptical they’re structurally important enough to warrant 3M cutting its dividend. Furthermore, the company's strong financial position, coupled with free cash flow, provides the scope to continue investing in the business, either through organic research & development or acquisitions.

Additional Considerations

Although it’s not particularly critical, it should still be noted that the CNBC article appears to be incorrect where it states 3M has increased its dividend for “37 straight years”. The investor relation page clearly states its track record far exceeds this, with the company having “increased the annual dividend for 60 consecutive years”. Not to mention the more than 100 years without the dividend being interrupted, a length of time so great that it’s virtually guaranteed no one reading this article was even alive then - a feat that very few companies can claim.

I’m not suggesting that the company's outstanding track record completely prevents a dividend cut. However, I believe it provides an insight into the willingness of management to at least preserve the current dividend. Imagine putting yourself in the shoes of company management - would you like to have the reputation of being the person who was responsible for cutting 3M’s dividend for the first time in generations? Of course not, no reasonable person would want that scar on their career record, and thus, it will take a lot more than this minor turbulence for such a dramatic event to occur.

Conclusion

Put simply, based off its strong financial position and ample free cash flow, I see no reason to question 3M’s ability to maintain its dividend for the foreseeable future. If we were currently in the thick of a financial crisis, this comment would seem more valid, but presently it feels completely out of place. Although I don’t personally own any shares in 3M at the moment, this may change if the share price continues to fall.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from 3M’s 2018 10K and 2019 10Q reports, and all figure calculations were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.