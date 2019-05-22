Talking AI And Cannabis With Brad Moore, CEO And Director Of Global Cannabis Applications Corp. (Podcast)

We also discuss the role of AI and blockchain in the sector, the difference between Canadian, US, and EU regulations, and the money to be made in peripheral industries.

Brad joins the show today to discuss the evolution of GCAC from a technology development company to its focus today - producing better outcomes for medical cannabis patients.

By Rena Sherbill

Today, I am very happy to be joined by Brad Moore, CEO and Director of Global Cannabis Applications Corp. (OTCQB:FUAPF). Brad has 20 years of business leadership experience with Fortune 500 companies and a strong background with internet-based start-up corporations, including a proven track record restructuring and developing early-stage businesses.



Topics covered:

1:35 - How Brad got to the sector and the evolution of GCAC from a technology development company called Fundamental Applications into the cannabis-focused company it is today. The opportunity to use technology to produce better outcomes for medical cannabis patients.

4:00 - The role of AI, or more accurately, machine learning, in GCAC. Using blockchain for storage of information, validation, and incentivizing to share data. Two mobile apps - for consumers and prescribers. Citizen Green launched in 2018.

7:25 - Have dispensaries been receptive to this technology? The degree of pushback depends on where you're located in the world. Poland now using the technology in over 13,000 pharmacies. EU wants to declassify cannabis as a schedule one drug, but they need better data and information.

10:50 - Recent partnership with Sequoya Cannabis. The EU will now be using Citizen Green data to help inform their policies. Part of the solution, not the solution. Technology can help push deregulation globally. Goal is to have half a million people feeding this data.

13:45 - How GCAC compares to its peers, for example, Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF)? Competitively, GCAC has a strong footprint. There is also immense opportunity. The future will also bring consolidation.

15:55 - What are GCAC's short and long-term goals going forward? Will partnerships and global growth keep expanding? Partnering with Sequoya on CBD extraction facility in Europe. Also looking to expand with Israeli partners, and in Greece. Lots of exciting announcements coming up.

19:00 - The benefits of having R&D in Israel. Israel has extensive background in medical cannabis and advancements in AI. GCAC owns the global license for cannabis for its AI provider, one of the world leaders in the field.

20:40 - Focusing on CBD and flower. Need for both. All indicators have shown a huge growth curve for CBD-related products. Canadian recreational market opened up diversity of products, and Europe is much more regulated. Data drives information.

23:02 - GCAC is process-driven - six interconnected technologies. Main focus is on getting the technologies to market vs. having patents. GCAC's database will be its IP.

25:50 - Share structure of the stock. GCAC has used debt settlement and raising capital. There's volatility inherent in the sector that reflects in the stock price. Programming takes time. All management has purchased stock in the company - they weren't given shares, they're not founders, they were purchased in private placements.

29:00 - Given Brad's background in startups, what's surprised him about the trajectory of the sector and what he sees for the industry going forward. Removing the stigma and creating processes and policies for regulators will breed confidence and more growth.

31:37 - EU and US deregulation. US states can learn a lot from EU product controls. US is unique in the power each state has. Canada went legal on the federal level, and then, each province had to implement it. Europe will set some interesting precedents over the next couple years that could be an example for the US.

36:05 - Cannabis investors need to set their risk tolerance. Look at how companies are reaching their goals. It's easy to grow but not easy to integrate. In the gold rush, not a lot of people made money getting gold out of the ground, but a lot of people made a lot of money in the peripheral industries.

