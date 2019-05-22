Never Let A Crisis Go To Waste: Top Picks In China, Part 1

The target return on these established, large cap names is far beyond what you'll find associated with similar firms in the U.S. or Western Europe.

None of our picks are in the manufacturing sector or particularly sensitive to the ongoing disputes between China and the U.S.

Volatility surrounding the trade negotiations is not all bad. Today's stock pick is down 25% in the last week and nearly 60% since the start of the trade war.

Source

President Trump and President Xi Jinping are deep into trade agreement negotiations. Given China's rising prominence and Xi Jinping recently being granted the ability to remain President of China for life, the ramifications of the ongoing trade discussions to the global economy have never been greater. This article's purpose isn't to outline the trade negotiations in explicit detail, but we'll provide a succinct overview structured to provide investors the key aspects. The U.S. has applied tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods with another $325 billion on the table. China has not sat idly; they've already set tariffs on $110 billion of U.S. goods and retaliatory measures are expected if the U.S. carries through on increasing the scope of the tariffs. The aforementioned link provides a thorough but succinct overview of the trade conflict to date chronologically.

Most Impacted Sectors - What To Avoid

To some extent, all sectors are affected simply due to the scale of U.S. and Chinese trade. This is represented by lowered expectations on global GDP assuming the trade conflict continues or accelerates. Some areas, however, are more sensitive than others with U.S. autos particularity vulnerable.

Auto and Auto Parts

Source

While it may be a surprise to many in the U.S., most countries apply massive tariffs on automobiles in general and even higher rates on foreign automobiles. As an example. U.S. cars exported to China must absorb a 25% tariff paid to the Chinese government while a car sent to the U.S. from China pays a 2.5% tax. The penalty to U.S. automakers is in fact ten times than that applied to Chinese auto exporters. China extended the suspension of additional tariffs on U.S. autos and auto parts on day 269 of the trade conflict which was March 31, 2019.

The auto industry is low margin and remains exposed to the trade conflict though not all U.S. automakers have significant sales in China. Tesla Inc., (TSLA), however, has had high expectations for growth in China which are certain to be negatively impacted by the trade issues. Even for automakers with less direct exposure to China, part costs will rise and flow through as higher prices to U.S. consumers which will soften demand. We remain bullish and personally own two automakers well positioned to ride out the storm but the overall sector is hurting.

Chip manufacturers and Electronics Manufacturers

Source

Semiconductor suppliers are particularly hard hit by increasing tariffs between the two nations. Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Intel Corp. (INTC), and Micron Technology (MU) are often mentioned as among the most exposed. Similar to autos, these companies generally earn small margins within their manufacturing divisions yet require large, continuous capital expenditures to remain competitive. This is an unfortunate combination when unexpected market conditions such as tariffs arise.

Certain companies, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), have been able to avoid the tariffs through their Chinese-based operations. While companies like Apple have skirted direct detrimental impacts thus far, it wouldn't take much for China or the U.S. to modify their policies to reverse the currently favorable circumstances. Note that Apple has already suffered a hit to its market cap due to the overall decline in expected U.S. and Chinese trade.

Commodities

Source

Those following the trade conflict have no doubt heard soybeans mentioned over and over again. China is the largest importer of the agricultural product with $3.1 billion purchased in 2018 alone. Add in cotton and pork and the number rises to nearly $5.0 billion. While a $180 million good faith measure by China was done in December of 2018, to ease the burden on American soybean farmers, the result of the latest tariff cost American farmers hundreds of millions of dollars and the wasted untold soybean stock.

China is able to turn to Brazil and India to offset American imports but the agricultural tariffs in particular are considered dangerous by many analysts. Unlike the U.S., China is far from self-sufficient agriculturally (it is worth pointing out that few developed nations are) and American farmers have supplied large amounts of food for Chinese citizens for many years. If pushed too hard, American farmers will eventually transition crops toward other markets though that is easier said than done.

The Chinese are no fools; American farmers are critical to not only the U.S. presidential election but to Trump's base. China is willing to risk marginally higher food insecurity to apply this targeted pressure on the administration. Given Trump's rapid $12 billion aid program for farmers as a result of the tariffs, China's strategy appears well calibrated. Farm bankruptcies in the U.S. have risen starkly and are likely to continue as long as soybeans and other goods normally shipped to China are not competitive in that market.

What To Embrace To Ride Out The Storm

Source

It's important to remain cognizant that any major trade dispute between China and U.S. is likely to negatively impact both nations' economies. This means even companies focused solely in their home country will still feel the pain. The impact, however, is on a different scale. The first Chinese company we'll analyze in the series is a household name to many and maintains a monopoly in China. It's focused primarily on its home market, has been profitable almost every quarter since its IPO in 2005, and has seen a $100 billion market cap fall to $40 billion in less than 12 months.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Source

People compare Baidu to Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and rightfully so given its dominance as the primary search engine in China. The company has been around longer than you probably think - January 2000. Baidu became the first Chinese company included in the Nasdaq 100 which is a significant accomplishment and testament to its scale and importance. It now stands as one of the largest internet and artificial intelligence firms globally. As someone who learned Chinese in college and while traveling there for work and pleasure, it may interest you know Baidu's (Bǎidù) literal translation which means "hundreds of times." This is to represent the unrelenting nature of continually refining the search algorithm process.

Search Engine Dominance

People have performed far more than a few hundred searches; Baidu climbed from the #9 most visited site on the internet in 2009 to #4 per Alexa internet rankings (for those that are curious, Google.com, Youtube.com, and Facebook.com are ranked #1, #2, and #3, respectively). As of the end of 2018, Baidu maintained over 76% of China's search engine market share. An area of concern is that this figure is off modestly from all-time highs due to the constant entrance of new competitors.

Robin Li, one of Baidu's co-founders, began his career as a software developer for IDD Information Services, a division of Dow Jones and Company, where he worked on the online edition of the Wall Street Journal. Li's algorithm for search engine rankings ended up receiving a U.S. patent which was later applied at Baidu. Baidu's leadership maintains close ties to Silicon Valley and many companies there including Qualcomm (QCOM). It's worth noting that China has the world's largest internet use population and by a wide margin (over 750,000,000) so dominance in this market goes a long ways.

Artificial Intelligence

Source

Baidu's Apollo Project is considered to be one of the world's leading autonomous driving and artificial intelligence programs. According to the inaugural Beijing Autonomous Vehicles Road Test Report in 2018, Apollo amassed over 10 times the miles of the next largest competitor. It utilizes one of the largest partner ecosystems ever developed with over 100 global partners as of 2018 including BYD (BYD), Microsoft (MSFT), Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF), Ford (F), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), and Honda (HMC). Despite the current issues between the two countries, Baidu became the first Chinese company to join the U.S.-based computer ethics group Partnership on AI. This website is a great resource for those that want a deeper dive into Baidu's ongoing research in AI and other endeavors.

More Than A Search Engine

In addition to our core web search product, we power several popular community-based products. These include Baidu PostBar, the world’s first and largest Chinese-language query-based searchable online community platform; Baidu Knows, the world’s largest Chinese-language interactive knowledge-sharing platform; and Baidu Encyclopedia, the world’s largest user-generated Chinese-language encyclopedia. Beyond these marquee products we also offer dozens of popular vertical search-based products, such as Maps, Image Search, Video Search, News Search, and many more. We power these through our cutting-edge technology, continually innovating to enhance these services. Over the past few years, rapid mobile adoption has dramatically altered the Internet landscape and opened up tremendous opportunities. In the mobile era, mobile search, maps and app distribution are large scale, powerful gateways that China’s users rely on to connect and discover.

Continuing on that last statement, Baidu has fully embraced the transition to mobile; this is an area many of its peers globally have failed. Mobile revenue comprised 60% of Baidu's total revenue last quarter. As a percentage of searches on its platform, mobile was even higher at 66%. Baidu maintains a robust online marketing platform; this is further augmented by the fact that Baidu's many affiliates direct traffic to its other services. Baidu Cloud is also becoming a powerful growth division. The firm leads in patent applications globally for the deep learning sub-category of machine learning.

Share Buybacks And Trading Volume

A few days ago on May 16th, Baidu announced its board of directors authorized another $1 billion in share buybacks. That figure equates to 8.47 million shares at May 20th's closing price. Let's put that figure into context by evaluating the market's severe reaction to Baidu's Q1 results.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

Baidu is not a small company and one of the largest tech firms globally. The amount of volume traded in the last two market days (as of the time of this writing) has been incredible. To see just how rare this event was, we analyzed daily volume over the last 12 months. The two highest spikes were in May and August of 2018 in which 15.25 million and 14.0 million shares, respectively, traded hands. May 17, 2019's volume was twice that of the previous two peaks.

Financial Results And Direction

We now understand Baidu's history and business units. It's time to review Q1's results and determine what extent the stock's massive sell-off is justified by poor financial performance. There are three primary figures we are concerned with: user growth, revenue growth, and profitability.

User Growth

As of March 31st, Baidu's mobile reach expanded to 1.1 billion monthly active devices which is another all-time record for the firm. The firm's DuerOS voice assistant also grey rapidly to 275 million installed devices which generated nearly two and a half billion monthly voice queries. Baidu APp daily users grew 28% year over year reaching 174 million people. Haokan daily active users increased 768% over the same period though growth slowed sequentially to 16%. iQIYI (IQ) subscribers grew 10% quarter over quarter to nearly 100 million users. User growth both in aggregate and within its most critical silos appears strong so let's move on to revenues.

Revenue Growth

Source

Q1 revenue reached $3.6 billion which was up 15% year over year and would have been 21% excluding divestment which is arguably a more apples to apples comparison. Traditional online marketing revenues were $2.63 billion increasing only 3% year over year while all other revenues grew 73% over the same period demonstrating the value of Baidu's auxiliary business segments. Baidu Core's revenue had favorable growth increasing 16% excluding divestitures and totaled $2.60 billion. iQIYI, which we'll hear about later on the cost discussion, rose rapidly by 43% year over year to $1.04 billion. We know there is more to the story than these strong figures given how the stock reacted and are not surprised to find concerns as we go further down the income statement. Operating income, which is revenues minus operating costs, was approximately $640 million in Q1 of last year which sank to a negative $139 million in Q1 of this year. Baidu's healthy 22% operating margin was decimated (4%) but we need to understand why before jumping to conclusions.

Profitability

On the cost side of the equation, content costs increased dramatically by 47% year over year due to increased investments in iQIYI and BJH. Traffic acquisition costs rose similarly by 41% as a result of higher TAC costs. Bandwidth expenses rose 39% due to higher demand from cloud and video customers. Depreciation costs, coupled with miscellaneous operational costs and share-based compensation, were significant at $515 million. G&A nearly doubled to $902 million due primarily to increased investment in channel development and personnel. R&D was nearly as high at $621 million which rose 26% year over year. As a result of all these factors, Baidu reported a loss of $49 million for the quarter compared to a $970 million in profits in Q1 2018. This is Baidu's first loss since going public nearly 15 years ago.

Source

iQIYI is a Netflix (NFLX) competitor and the dominant player in China. Not unlike Netflix, iQIYI is facing difficulties with regulators, monetizing its business, and controlling costs. It's not yet structured to deliver bottom line results but it's moving in the right direction and has substantial potential. The stock price, however, is only up marginally since its IPO in Q1 of last year and is 50% off its previous highs.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

iQIYI has been transparent with investors and expects to transition to profits rather than heavy R&D spending some time in 2021/2022. Remember how each time Netflix increases pricing revolts occur all over the media? Those small price increases are a major if not the primary driver of turning Netflix from red to black. Per our internal calculations, iQIYI could pull the profitability lever with only a $0.50 increase in the annual subscription cost. Baidu retains a 56.7% stake in iQIYI worth approximately $7.5 billion. Each share of Baidu is approximately 1.20 shares of IQ or an "embedded value" of about $22.50. Like Netflix, iQIYI is building its client base as large as possible before moving to the monetization stage. On that note, if we strip out iQIYI's contribution to Baidu's growth, the flagship online marketing revenue business likely experienced little to no growth last quarter. The departure of long-time VP of Search Hailong Xiang didn't assuage concerns either.

Looking Forward And Balance Sheet

Source

Baidu expects revenues of $3.74 billion to $3.96 billion next quarter which is up marginally excluding divestitures. The firm maintains a very large cash and cash equivalents position of $23.5 billion which is also up modestly year over year. The firm has an approximately equal $22.5 billion in non-current assets. What about debt? Baidu has only $8.5 billion in short-term liabilities (about one third of its comparable current assets) and $11.0 billion in long-term liabilities (just under one half of its non-current assets) resulting in very strong liquidity and overall equity relative to debt.

Earnings per share ("EPS") figures for 2019 range from $7.50 to $10.00 with a moderately high degree of reliability (<15% chance it falls outside this range). This puts Baidu at 15.6x to 11.7x earnings which is between attractive and very attractive for a firm with its metrics. Although analysts generally use EPS and justifiably so, that isn't necessarily the best metric for Baidu given its focus on revenue and user growth. Once iQIYI moves toward monetizing its platform and investment spending slows, Baidu's EPS will be a better indicator.

EPS at that time, which could be within two years, is likely to be at least double the mid-range estimate for 2019. While a rough calculation, 50% upside is associated with the low end of our projections and approximately 75% in gains to reach Wall Street consensus estimates. 2017 saw BIDU rally over 40% as its revenue growth flipped back into growth mode as management stated it would. To Wall Street analysts' credit, the surprise factor (actual versus expected results) in recent quarters has been a tight +/- 12.0% suggesting analysts are reasonably accurate with this company.

Even when applying a discounted multiple, it is difficult to see Baidu trading below $200 per share after investment spending normalizes combined with the systematic unlocking of value in iQIYI and Apollo. This is most likely to occur between 2H 2021 or 2022 but there will assuredly be volatility and uncertainty along the way. As such, we recommend holding for a larger than normal gain given there is unavoidable downside risk due to tariffs, internal issues within the Chinese economy, increasing competition from the likes of Alibaba (BABA) and Sohu, and the continued digestion of its recent quarterly results by the markets.

Source

Our portfolio managers added to their recently acquired BIDU positions under $120 and plan on holding for an extended period of time assuming the firm's financial performance is maintained. Specific entry and exit points are reserved for our marketplace subscribers.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting! -WER Portfolio Managers

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, F, HMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may enter into long or short positions in any securities related to any of the stocks mentioned in this article at any time.