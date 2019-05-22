Noah Holdings: Good Target For Long-Term Growth

Noah Holdings: Bumpy but Solid Q1 Results

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises. The company has capabilities in wealth management, asset management, and other financial services.

It has experienced high growing speed in the past few years, along with the take-off of China’s wealth management industry. 2018, however, was a year of adjustments for the industry.

According to the latest China Private Bank report 2019 jointly issued by Boston Consulting Group and China Construction Bank, despite the ongoing growth momentum in total wealth of domestic residents, the growth rate in 2018 was only 8%, which was a significant drop behind the compound average growth rate of 16% during 2013-2017.

Domestic high net worth individuals with investable financial assets over RMB 6 million only increased by 6% in 2018. Moreover, with increased complexity in the domestic economic environment and foreign trade frictions, investors' aversion to risk increased significantly. As Mr. Yi Zhao, Group President of Noah Holdings, said:

"We have noticed that after the recent market challenges, high net worth clients have become increasingly rational and sophisticated, and their investment appetite has been gradually recovering, which provides us with enhanced business growth opportunities."

In the first quarter of 2019, China has been adopting favorable macro policies, specifically maintaining a relatively liquid monetary policy. Noah’s performance in Q1 2019, under such a macro and industry environment, is considered to be solid:

In the first quarter of 2019, NOAH distributed RMB28.0 billion (US$4.2 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, NOAH had assets under management of RMB171.1 billion (US$25.5 billion) as of March 31, 2019.

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB889.9 million (US$132.6 million), a 7.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2019 was RMB302.5 million (US$45.1 million), a 10.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

As seen from previous tables, the revenues and income from the Wealth management business are considered to be growing at a moderate rate, while the Asset management business is suffering from a revenue decrease.

More specifically, the net revenues from Asset management for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB167.9 million, 13.6% drop from Q1 2018 (RMB 194.3 million). The decrease was primarily due to less performance-based income realized from public securities, due to the poor performance of the overall economy and capital market.

Despite the poor performance from the Asset management segment, the lending business helped to achieve 10.2% income growth overall. Also, the company managed to achieve over 54% profit margin in Q1 2019, which is considered to be quite good considering the challenge on revenues:

(Source: Noah Holdings' financial reports, summarized by author)

In addition, Noah Holdings delivered an EPS at $0.68 for Q1 2019, close to Q1 2018, which was the highest level in recent 3 years:

(Source: Noah Holdings' financial reports, summarized by author)

Overall, we find the Q1 results from the company to be satisfactory given the bumpy environment.

Wealth Management: Current Challenge and Future Growth

The company's wealth management business offers financial products and provides value-added services to high net worth clients in China and overseas. Noah Holdings primarily distributes credit, private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies.

The aggregate value of financial products distributed during the first quarter of 2019 was RMB28.0 billion (US$4.2 billion), a 0.8% increase from the first quarter of 2018.

Though the growth of the Wealth management business slows down a little in Q1 2019, we expect long-term growth to pick up in the future once the macroeconomy clears out.

BCG’s China Private Bank report 2019 also estimated that during the next five years, for high net worth individuals, with their invested assets transferred continuously from real estate properties and corporate equity to financial assets, the compound growth rate is expected to exceed 16%. So, we strongly believe that asset management industry will continue to be attractive in China:

(Left-hand side: No. of High-net-worth individuals; Right-hand side: Assets volume of HNWI - Source: China Private Bank report 2019)

The biggest advantage of NOAH, among all the other peers in the field, is its broad coverage of the market and client connections. The company’s network in mainland China included 313 service centers covering 83 cities as of March 31, 2019, up from 263 service centers covering 81 cities as of 2018. Total number of registered clients as of March 31, 2019 was 274,893, a 39.6% increase from March 31, 2018. Total number of active clients during the first quarter of 2019 was 8,117, a 49.0% increase from the first quarter of 2018.

Overall, we are optimistic about the Wealth management business of the company, and we expect business growth will resume shortly once the market environment becomes stable again.

Lending and Other Businesses

On the Q1 2019 earnings call, company CEO Ms. Jingbo Wang explained Noah Holdings' lending business:

“... we would originate loans to a high net worth individual and most of the time they would have high quality collateral. And the average duration is around nine to 12 months. After originating these loans, we will sell or securitize these loan receivables, so then they are sold to investors. And we continue to serve as a servicing agent in terms of the collection and the passing of interest and principal, but we're no longer liable for the financial risk.”

This lending business model guarantees the high quality of the loan assets originated by the company and leads to the fact that in the last two-three years, there has not been any meaningful default.

Net revenues for the lending business in the first quarter of 2019 were RMB 98.6 million (US$14.7 million), a 132.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the growth of loan origination and service fee income generated from loans originated in the previous periods.

Under the current environment, the lending business seems to be a strong growing point for the company, which can help mitigate the poor performance from the other two segments.

Conclusion

As a leading player in the wealth management field in China, Noah Holdings presents a very good long-term opportunity for investors. We are very optimistic about the future growth of the company, and the fact that it managed to deliver solid Q1 2019 results has enhanced our belief.

Risk Factor

China's economic growth can be challenging in the short run, and the trade war with the United States may add further uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.